U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.16
    +387.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

ION announces forbearance and amendment related to its revolving credit agreement, forbearance agreement related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025, and preliminary fourth quarter 2021 revenues of ~$40 million, a 45% increase year-over-year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ION Geophysical Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO)

Forbearance and Amendment related to Revolving Credit Agreement, Forbearance Agreement related to Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025

ION announced that it has entered into a Forbearance and Fifth Amendment with PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC”), under its Revolving Credit and Security Agreement dated August 22, 2014 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”), pursuant to which PNC has agreed to waive, through and including February 15, 2022, a cross default that would have occurred under the Credit Agreement as ION has not yet paid the scheduled interest payment due on December 15, 2021, on its 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) prior to the expiration of the 30-day grace period under the 2025 Notes indenture. In addition, ION also announced that it had entered into agreements with holders of more than 79% of its 2025 Notes to forbear until February 15, 2022 from enforcing their rights and remedies arising as a result of ION’s failure to make the December 15, 2021 interest payment due on the 2025 Notes. The forbearances are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements with PNC and the note holders, which are described in more detail in our current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

ION remains in continuing discussions with PNC and the holders of its 2025 Notes and other indebtedness regarding various strategic alternatives to strengthen its financial position and maximize stakeholder value. These strategic alternatives include, among others, a sale or business combination transaction or sales of assets, any of which may be executed as part of an in-court or out-of-court restructuring process.

Preliminary fourth quarter 2021 revenues of ~$40 million, a 45% increase year-over-year

ION also announced that the Company expects fourth quarter 2021 revenues to be approximately $40 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year. While expected fourth quarter 2021 revenues declined by 10% sequentially, second half fiscal year revenues delivered an increase of approximately 150% over the first half year’s revenues.

“Fourth quarter revenues improved year-over-year, consistent with our expectations of momentum building from our growing data library and maritime digitalization strategy,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sales of the latest phases of our Brazil 3D reprocessing program, Picanha, illustrate the value clients ascribe to this program which now tops over 150,000 contiguous square kilometers in the Campos and Santos basins. The third and fully underwritten extension of our new 3D program in the North Sea has concluded acquisition for the season. Our traditional BasinSPAN 2D programs continue to demonstrate resilience through sales in Africa and Brazil, despite the pullback in exploration spending. And lastly, our software business continues to expand into new markets. On December 17, 2021, we announced awards for MarlinTM in the areas of simultaneous operations and country-scale port management. Our latest contract is for a five-year deployment of Marlin to optimize offshore logistics in the Asia Pacific region for a supermajor.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring transactions; political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks; the outcome or changes, if any, of our consideration of various strategic alternatives; and the impact to our liquidity in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, filed on May 6, 2021, August 12, 2021, and November 3, 2021, respectively. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.


CONTACT: Contacts ION (Investor Relations) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615 mike.morrison@iongeo.com Vice President, Investor Relations Sharon Wang-Stockton, +1 281.781.1204 sharon.wang-stockton@iongeo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in Special Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in P

  • Five overlooked tech stocks poised to be the ‘household names of the future,’ according to this money manager

    Our call of the day from Michael Loukas, principal & CEO of TrueMark Investments, offers up 'category killers' in tech such as AI, cybersecurity and deep learning.

  • Apple Analysts Boost Targets Ahead of Earnings. The Path to a $4 Trillion Market Cap.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar says Apple's moves into healthcare and autos should set up the company to expand its valuation to $4 trillion and beyond.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Analysts: 8 Companies About To Double In Size Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Everyone loves fast-growing S&P 500 companies — they just don't want to pay up. Analysts are finding still-cheap growing companies.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Should You Buy Chewy Stock Before It Goes Back Up?

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock experienced massive growth as the company drove online sales for pet supplies in 2020. Given the discounted stock price, its current value proposition deserves a closer look. Chewy may not appear to offer a significant competitive advantage at first glance.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.