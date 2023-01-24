Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report 2022: Growth in Wastewater Treatment Sector Boosts Demand

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Material, By charge, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ion exchange membrane (IEM) is a membrane used in the separation of different chemical species. Its primary application is in wastewater treatment. It is also used in healthcare applications. The membranes are made of organic or inorganic polymers and contain predominantly mobile anions and cationic groups.

The major conductivity of anion-exchange membranes comes from anion transport, while cation-exchange membranes are mainly affected by cation transport. In both the types, a Donnan equilibrium exists, wherein a specific charged species can't cross the membrane. The use of ion exchange membranes is an energy-efficient technology. Its combination of electrochemical and permeability properties makes them useful for a number of applications, including the treatment of industrial wastewater.



Market Dynamics:





Drivers

Rising Demand from Healthcare and Energy Storage Sector

Growth in Wastewater Treatment Sector

Restraints

Health Concerns Due to Contamination

Negative Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Economy

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Fuel Cells

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global ion exchange membrane market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global ion exchange membrane market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AGC ENGINEERING Co. Ltd, Dioxide Materials, Fujifilm Corporation, Ion Exchange, Ionomr Innovations Inc., Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd, Membranes International Inc., Merck KGaA, ResinTech, Saltworks Technologies Inc., SnowPure, LLC, SUEZ, The Chemours Company, and 3M

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global ion exchange membrane market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ion exchange membrane market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Material

Hydrocarbon Membrane

Perfluorocarbon Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Composite Membrane

Partially Halogenated Membrane

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Charge

Cation

Anion

Amphoteric Ion

Bipolar Ion

Mosaic Ion

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Application

Electrodialysis

Electrolysis

Storage Batteries

Water Treatment

Other Applications (Include Chromatography Separation, and Fuel Cells)

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

AGC Engineering Co. Ltd

Dioxide Materials

FUJIFILM Corporation

ION EXCHANGE

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd

Membranes International Inc.

Merck KGaA

ResinTech

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

SnowPure, LLC

SUEZ

The Chemours Company

3M

