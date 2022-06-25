Ion Implanter Market to Reach USD 368.86 Million Globally by 2025 at 4.48 % CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion implanter market share is expected to increase by USD 368.86 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Technavio categorizes the ion implanter market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the ion implanter market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ion Implanter Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Scope

The ion implanter market report covers the following areas:

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Market Analysis

Drivers: The key factor driving the ion implanter market growth is the increasing investments in fabrication facilities. The growing demand for ICs is driven by factors such as the increase in implementation of AI across industries, investments in Industry 4.0 and autonomous cars, and demand for IoT devices. The introduction of AI and machine learning has increased the demand for semiconductor ICs in a wide range of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics. To meet this demand, stakeholders in the market, including foundries and memory device manufacturers, are building new fabrication facilities.

Challenges: Growing demand for refurbished and used ion implanters is one of the key challenges hindering the ion implanter market growth. The growth of the global ion implanter market is impeded by the increasing demand for refurbished ion implanters. The refurbished equipment is a cost-effective alternative for semiconductor manufacturers and laboratories over-investing in new equipment. Previously owned semiconductor deposition equipment can be refurbished at a fraction of the cost of new equipment and can satisfy end-users needs for improved performance. Hence, customers that are currently using deposition systems that lack performance efficiency are opting to refurbish their equipment rather than purchasing a new one to avoid high capital investments.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The ion implanter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - The company offers Ultra-Low Energy High-Current Ion Implanter to the global market.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geographic

Ion Implanter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 368.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 High-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Medium-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 High-energy implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.

10.4 Amtech Systems Inc.

10.5 Applied Materials Inc.

10.6 Axcelis Technologies Inc.

10.7 Intevac Inc.

10.8 ion beam services SA

10.9 Ionoptika Ltd.

10.10 Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.12 ULVAC Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

