Ion Implanter Market to Reach USD 368.86 Million Globally by 2025 at 4.48 % CAGR | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion implanter market share is expected to increase by USD 368.86 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Technavio categorizes the ion implanter market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the ion implanter market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ion Implanter Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request the Latest sample report 

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Scope

The ion implanter market report covers the following areas:

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Market Analysis

  • Drivers: The key factor driving the ion implanter market growth is the increasing investments in fabrication facilities. The growing demand for ICs is driven by factors such as the increase in implementation of AI across industries, investments in Industry 4.0 and autonomous cars, and demand for IoT devices. The introduction of AI and machine learning has increased the demand for semiconductor ICs in a wide range of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics. To meet this demand, stakeholders in the market, including foundries and memory device manufacturers, are building new fabrication facilities.

  • Challenges: Growing demand for refurbished and used ion implanters is one of the key challenges hindering the ion implanter market growth. The growth of the global ion implanter market is impeded by the increasing demand for refurbished ion implanters. The refurbished equipment is a cost-effective alternative for semiconductor manufacturers and laboratories over-investing in new equipment. Previously owned semiconductor deposition equipment can be refurbished at a fraction of the cost of new equipment and can satisfy end-users needs for improved performance. Hence, customers that are currently using deposition systems that lack performance efficiency are opting to refurbish their equipment rather than purchasing a new one to avoid high capital investments.

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The ion implanter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

  • Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc. - The company offers Ultra-Low Energy High-Current Ion Implanter to the global market.

  To know about all major vendor offerings

Ion Implanter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology

  • Geographic

To know about the market contribution of each segment

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Ion Implanter Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Ion Implanter Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

  • The thermal imaging camera market share is expected to increase to USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.

  • The industrial barcode scanner market share is expected to increase by USD 388.38 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%.

Ion Implanter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 368.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.00

Performing market contribution

APAC at 85%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc., Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and ULVAC Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 High-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Medium-current implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 High-energy implanter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.

  • 10.4 Amtech Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Applied Materials Inc.

  • 10.6 Axcelis Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Intevac Inc.

  • 10.8 ion beam services SA

  • 10.9 Ionoptika Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 ULVAC Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-implanter-market-to-reach-usd-368-86-million-globally-by-2025-at-4-48--cagr--technavio-301573958.html

SOURCE Technavio

