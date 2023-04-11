Ion implanter market size to grow by USD 718.78 million between 2022 and 2027; Amtech Systems Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ion implanter market size is set to grow by USD 718.78 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.27%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ion Implanter Market 2023-2027

The increasing investments in fabrication facilities, growing integration of ICs in automobiles, and rise in demand for LEDs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ion Implanter Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

Application

Geography

By technology, the market growth will be significant in the high-current implanter segment during the forecast period. The decline in the energy of halo implants and the relatively low throughput of medium-current implanters have led to a shift in end-user preference toward high-current implanters. In addition, the increasing use of high-power current implanters in the development of source/drain semiconductor devices will drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 82% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has a high concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers. In addition, factors such as advances in wired and wireless communication technologies, the growing implementation of IoT, increasing automation across industries, and investments in human-machine interface (HMI) technologies are driving the growth of the ion implanter market in APAC.

Ion Implanter Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global ion implanter market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players. Key vendors are making significantly huge investments in R&D to push more advanced solutions into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the ways used by vendors to strengthen their position. Vendors in the market are focusing on creating breakthrough innovations as well as creating product upgrades and incremental additions to existing machines and systems. This helps them improve their competitive advantage in the market. Thus, due to continuous improvement in ion implanters, the global market is expected to witness competition during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amtech Systems Inc. - The company offers ion implanters through its subsidiary Ion Implant Technology Co.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. - The company offers ion implanters, namely VIISta 900XP and VIISta 900 3D.

High Voltage Engineering Europa BV - The company offers an ion implanter named Model 1090.

Idonus Sarl - The company offers an ion implanter named HVE Tandetrons.

II VI Inc.

Intevac Inc.

ion beam services SA

Ionoptika Ltd.

Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Phoenix LLC

Plansee SE

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ion Implanter Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by increasing investments in fabrication facilities. The growing use of AI and machine learning has increased the demand for semiconductor ICs in a wide range of applications. To cater to this growing demand, semiconductor manufacturers are building new fabrication facilities. For instance, in May 2020, Intel Corp. announced its plan to build a semiconductor foundry in the US. In addition, vendors are focusing on reducing the size of semiconductor nodes to improve performance and scalability and reduce production costs. They are adopting technologies such as FinFET and FD-SOI to realize the production of ICs based on low-technology nodes. This is increasing investments in fabrication plants to make current wafer manufacturing compatible with low-technology nodes. All these factors will drive the growth of the market in focus.

Trend – The development of transient electronics is identified as the key trend in the market. Transient electronics, also known as biodegradable electronics, are used in eco-friendly sensors, temporary biomedical implants, and data-secure hardware. They are being developed to combat the problem of e-waste. Many electronic device manufacturers are focusing on developing electronic components that can dissolve in water. The circuits are composed of silicon, magnesium, or silicon with magnesium additives. This makes them water-soluble and they disintegrate after a few hours. The development of such electronic components will have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Challenge – The growing demand for refurbished and used ion implanters will challenge the market growth. Refurbished ion implanters are a cost-effective alternative option for manufacturers and laboratories than investing in new equipment. Previously owned semiconductor deposition equipment is refurbished and sold at a fraction of the cost of new equipment, thus making it more affordable. Besides, many companies are providing a platform to buy and sell refurbished semiconductor manufacturing equipment. All these factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Ion Implanter Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the ion implanter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ion implanter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ion implanter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ion implanter market vendors

Ion Implanter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 718.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amtech Systems Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., DANFYSIK AS, Idonus Sarl, II VI Inc., Intevac Inc., ion beam services SA, Ionoptika Ltd., Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Phoenix LLC, Plansee SE, SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., ULVAC Inc., XP Power, Applied Materials Inc., and High Voltage Engineering Europa BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

