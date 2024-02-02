ION Markets Pulls $1.7 Billion Leveraged Loan Repricing Deal

(Bloomberg) -- ION Markets, a unit of Andrea Pignataro’s ION Group, has pulled its $1.7 billion leveraged loan repricing deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company stopped marketing a leveraged loan that would have locked in lower pricing on the debt, but is still moving forward with a $125 million incremental loan that will pay a distribution to shareholders, the people added, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.

The fintech group earlier delayed a commitment deadline for the deal, an effort to give investors more time to consider purchasing the debt. It had completed a similar repricing and distribution deal at the ION Corporates unit in January. Representatives for ION and UBS Group AG, the bank leading the transaction, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

ION amassed about $3 billion of private loans in recent years to back a series of acquisitions, the bulk of it from New-York based private lender HPS Investment Partners. That adds to about $12 billion of debt issued by ION’s subsidiaries, Bloomberg previously reported. The Italian government is now looking into ION’s planned purchase of Milan-based Prelios SpA, as it seeks reassurances about the future debt levels of the asset manager.

The dollar-denominated term loans of ION Markets dropped in recent days, with the price falling to below 98.7 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The quotes in the secondary market were below the level being marketed in the repricing deal, which ranged from 99.5 to 100 cents on the dollar, making the transaction less attractive to investors.

The $125 million incremental tranche has commitments due on Friday at 1 p.m. New York time, and it’s now guided at a cash price of 99.03 cents, the people familiar said. At those levels, the loan would yield around 10%, according to Bloomberg calculations.

ION’s businesses include financial services firms like Dealogic, Fidessa Trading and Acuris, the owner of financial news platform Mergermarket. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

