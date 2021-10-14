U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

ION recognized for role in reducing ports' impact on climate change and launches new Marlin SmartPort agent portal and billing management solution

ION Geophysical Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company’s climate-smart platform, Marlin SmartPort™, was featured in Gateways to Growth, a British Ports Association program highlighting ports’ vital contribution to society and the innovations shaping their pathway to net zero. Developed in collaboration with ports, Marlin SmartPort enables operations to be smarter, safer, and greener by digitalizing processes and connecting stakeholders to critical data. Marlin SmartPort integrates systems and data to provide better real-time visibility and actionable intelligence to operate with just-in-time efficiency, minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. The Gateways to Growth program features several industry thought leaders and organizations driving efforts towards a greener future.

In addition, the Company launched two new valuable, client-driven Marlin SmartPort modules. The Agent Portal enables agents and vessels to access a wealth of real-time information and directly book port calls, delivering automated processes, increased efficiency, and enhanced communication. ION’s Billing Management module captures a time stamp of all billable port activities that can be integrated into existing financial systems to automatically generate accurate invoices.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our role in reducing emissions and the impact the port sector has on climate change,” said Stuart Darling, Senior Vice President of ION’s Software group. “A significant number of the world’s ports don’t have a digital port management solution today. By digitalizing the port ecosystem, our technology connects stakeholders with a comprehensive live view of operations and empowers them to dynamically optimize efficiency and emissions. These two new developments demonstrate our close client collaboration to understand operations and how best to target improvements for the biggest impact. I would like to thank the British Ports Association for showcasing our work, and our clients, Montrose Port Authority and CalMac Ferries, for promoting the positive impact Marlin SmartPort has had on their operations.”

To learn more, visit iongeo.com/MarlinSmartPort.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring transactions; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.



