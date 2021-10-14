ION recognized for role in reducing ports’ impact on climate change and launches new Marlin SmartPort agent portal and billing management solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company’s climate-smart platform, Marlin SmartPort™, was featured in Gateways to Growth, a British Ports Association program highlighting ports’ vital contribution to society and the innovations shaping their pathway to net zero. Developed in collaboration with ports, Marlin SmartPort enables operations to be smarter, safer, and greener by digitalizing processes and connecting stakeholders to critical data. Marlin SmartPort integrates systems and data to provide better real-time visibility and actionable intelligence to operate with just-in-time efficiency, minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. The Gateways to Growth program features several industry thought leaders and organizations driving efforts towards a greener future.



In addition, the Company launched two new valuable, client-driven Marlin SmartPort modules. The Agent Portal enables agents and vessels to access a wealth of real-time information and directly book port calls, delivering automated processes, increased efficiency, and enhanced communication. ION’s Billing Management module captures a time stamp of all billable port activities that can be integrated into existing financial systems to automatically generate accurate invoices.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our role in reducing emissions and the impact the port sector has on climate change,” said Stuart Darling, Senior Vice President of ION’s Software group. “A significant number of the world’s ports don’t have a digital port management solution today. By digitalizing the port ecosystem, our technology connects stakeholders with a comprehensive live view of operations and empowers them to dynamically optimize efficiency and emissions. These two new developments demonstrate our close client collaboration to understand operations and how best to target improvements for the biggest impact. I would like to thank the British Ports Association for showcasing our work, and our clients, Montrose Port Authority and CalMac Ferries, for promoting the positive impact Marlin SmartPort has had on their operations.”

