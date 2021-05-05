U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,175.75
    +17.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,640.25
    +104.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +12.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.50
    +0.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.51
    +0.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3530
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,349.64
    -528.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.90
    +42.97 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.36
    +86.19 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

ionir Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

·4 min read

Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator brings portability and scalability benefits of containers across environments on the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, a leader in container-native storage innovation, today announced that the ionir platform has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. As a part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem, OpenShift Operator Certification offers customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence when building their next-generation software projects on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

ionir logo (PRNewsfoto/ionir)
ionir logo (PRNewsfoto/ionir)

As a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator, ionir's Kubernetes Native Storage platform delivers data mobility through unified enterprise-class data and storage management capabilities – performance, continuous data protection, tiering, deduplication, replication and more – delivered simply. In addition to providing an agile solution for persistent storage, ionir helps overcome the effects of data gravity by moving data of any size across any distance in 40 seconds or less, and instantly recreating data as it existed at any previous point in time. ionir is pure software, installs in minutes with one command, and runs alongside application containers orchestrated by Kubernetes.

OpenShift is a consistent foundation to deliver Kubernetes applications that benefits hybrid cloud management models. Kubernetes is the engine that powers container orchestration in OpenShift. Kubernetes Operators are a way to package an application with key human operational knowledge and best practices to automate management and deployment on top of Kubernetes. They help businesses increase the overall manageability of production environments by reducing manual intervention and human error. To make it easier to build Kubernetes applications, Red Hat and the community created and maintain the Operator Framework, an open source toolkit to build and manage Operators in an automated way without extensive Kubernetes knowledge.

A Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator is continuously monitored to reduce interoperability or security risks and is backed up by collaborative support between Red Hat and its partners.

ionir participated in Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, an offering in Red Hat Partner Connect, Red Hat's technology partner program, by which partners can certify their Operators for use on OpenShift. OpenShift Certified Operators have been additionally validated beyond the basic tests performed for the community Operators from OperatorHub.io. The ionir platform has passed OpenShift Operator Certification and will be listed in the OperatorHub embedded in OpenShift and a web catalog listing of Certified Operators.

Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators in the OpenShift ecosystem provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested Kubernetes applications on the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Customers and partners using custom-developed or third-party ISV Operators certified for Red Hat OpenShift can have greater confidence that these applications will increase operational efficiency of business application management when using them across a public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

The Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent Operator designed for enterprise cloud deployments. The global program provides customers, ISVs and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a solution so that they can achieve portability and operational efficiency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Jacob Cherian, CEO, ionir, said: "Data gravity is a major issue for organizations as they build software in the cloud. The inability to move data quickly threatens to undermine the entire Kubernetes value proposition. The ionir platform eliminates this issue, enabling customers to make decisions faster, innovate quicker and operate more effectively – achieving the vision of Kubernetes at enterprise scale."

Julio Tapia, senior director, Partner Ecosystem, Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat, said: "Red Hat's partner ecosystem is a vital component in delivering powerful, flexible and open solutions to global enterprises. Data mobility is an important element of successful enterprise Kubernetes adoption. We're pleased to have ionir achieve Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and look forward to delivering open innovation to our joint clients with them."

About ionir
ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined, container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

Media Contact:
Corey Eldridge
831-440-2414
corey.eldridge@nadelphelan.com

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionir-achieves-red-hat-openshift-operator-certification-301284224.html

SOURCE ionir

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.

  • Tesla Will Lose a Source of Revenue Pivotal to Profit Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is about to lose one source of the regulatory-credit revenue that’s been crucial to its almost two-year run of consecutive quarterly profits.Stellantis NV, the automaker formed through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, is exiting a European emissions-credit agreement with Tesla in a move that will have a positive impact on earnings this year. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares first announced the plan in an interview with the French weekly Le Point.“Stellantis will be in a position to achieve CO2 targets in Europe for 2021 without open passenger-car pooling arrangements with other automakers,” the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. A Tesla representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Tesla has steadily increased sales of regulatory credits to carmakers that need help complying with emissions standards that are getting stricter in Europe, China and the U.S. The revenue goes straight to the electric-car maker’s bottom line and has routinely exceeded net income on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis. Without the credit sales in recent quarters, the company would have recorded losses.Stellantis will consider partnering in the future with Tesla, if necessary, in other regions in order to achieve the lowest cost of compliance. Fiat Chrysler first announced credit-purchasing agreements with Tesla in May 2019, saying then that it would cost the company 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) over three years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett is right, inflation is running rampant

    Inflation is picking up in a major way, C-suites across the country warn.

  • France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips. CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part. STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Australian regulator accuses Westpac of insider trading in $12 billion grid sale

    Australia's corporate watchdog accused Westpac Banking Corp of insider trading while financing a A$16 billion ($12 billion) energy grid privatisation in 2016, the latest in a series of regulatory problems for the country's No. 2 lender. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Westpac knew it had won the contract to help two pension funds buy Ausgrid, a state-owned power supplier to millions of people around Sydney, for two hours while it bought A$12 billion of derivative products to support the deal. "The Ausgrid information was not generally available and it was information which, if generally available, a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the traded products," ASIC said in a civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

  • Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

    Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 0.3% for its fourth consecutive day of losses, although Asian trading was thin due to holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.

  • Hilton posts quarterly loss as pandemic hits bookings

    Although analysts expect hotels to rebound strongly in the second half of this year, they remain reserved about how quickly demand would pick up for business travel, on which major chains including Hilton and rival Marriott rely heavily. Hilton said the key hotel metric of revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell about 38% to $46.23.

  • GM profit shrugs off chip shortage with high-priced pickups, SUVs

    General Motors Co on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit despite a global semiconductor chip shortage as it held down costs and focused on high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs, and said it expected full-year pre-tax profit to come in at the high end of its forecast. "The speed and agility of our team are front and center as we move from managing through a pandemic to managing the global semiconductor shortage," Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders. Barra added that the No. 1 U.S. automaker's "supply chain and manufacturing teams are maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Risk Intensifies With Supply Shortages Multiplying

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of inflation are picking up, with a mounting number of consumer-facing companies warning in recent days that supply shortages and logistical logjams may force them to raise prices.Tight inventories of materials as varied as semiconductors, steel, lumber and cotton are showing up in survey data, with manufacturers in Europe and the U.S. this week flagging record backlogs and higher input prices as they scramble to replenish stockpiles and keep up with accelerating consumer demand.As commodities become increasingly expensive, whether faster inflation proves transitory -- or not -- is the biggest question for policy makers and markets. Rising prices and the potential for a response from central banks topped the list of concerns for money managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp.Many economists and central bankers, from the Federal Reserve on down, maintain that price gains are temporary and will be curbed by forces such as virus worries and unemployment. Investors remain skeptical, with businesses including Nestle SA and Colgate-Palmolive Co. already announcing they’ll need to raise prices.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, entered the debate on Tuesday when she ruffled markets with the observation that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up. She later clarified she was neither predicting nor recommending an increase.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 raw materials, has risen to its highest level in almost a decade. That has pushed a gauge of global manufacturing output prices to its highest point since 2009, and U.S. producer prices to levels not seen since 2008, according to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and IHS Markit. JPMorgan analysts also estimate non-food and energy import prices in the biggest economies rose almost 4% in the first quarter, the most in three years.“Risk clearly leans to the upside in the current environment,” said John Mothersole, pricing and purchasing research director at IHS Markit. “The surge in commodity prices over the past year now guarantees higher goods-price inflation this summer.”The IHS Markit analysis across oil, chemicals, steel, copper, zinc, lumber, pulp and rubber expects the price boosts to fade closer to the end of the year. Meanwhile, strategists at Blackrock Investment Institute wrote Monday that they see U.S. consumer-price increases averaging just under 3% from 2025-2030, though that pace is “still under-priced by markets.”The case for higher-for-longer inflation into 2022 often rests on the trillions of dollars being pumped into infrastructure projects globally in a low-interest rate atmosphere, most notably in the U.S. That has supercharged a rally across raw materials, as major economies recover from the pandemic amid growing signs of shortage across several markets.Some businesses have found they can’t afford to wait for “temporary” increases to pass. That means consumers can expect to deal with higher costs for a range of daily items, including garbage bags and children’s clothes.“Straight price increases will continue to be an important element as we look at the back half of the year,” Colgate-Palmolive Chief Executive Officer Noel Wallace said late last month when the company announced earnings. “I anticipate that you’ll see more price increases across the sector, given the headwinds that everyone has faced in this space.”Higher cotton prices from Chinese producers are pushing clothes-maker Carter’s Inc. to consider how much of the increase it can pass along.“We’re beginning to see signs of inflation in product input costs, particularly those related to fabric,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Casey said on an April 30 earnings call. The company will offer “fewer promotions” this year, he said, amid a return of resilient shoppers buoyed by stimulus payments.Corn, too, is on the growing list of commodities seeing price boosts. Futures surged this week above $7 a bushel for the first time in more than eight years on the Chicago Board of Trade, alongside increases for soybeans and wheat.The underlying materials shortage has spooked Greg Sharenow, who manages a portfolio focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co.The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in more than 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, Sharenow said. He sees the price surge this time as more organic, rather than the kind of anticipatory demand seen from 2005 to 2008.Edward Robinson, deputy managing director and chief economist at Singapore’s central bank, said in a speech last week that he’s watching Chinese producer prices closely as an “important upside risk” to his baseline call that inflation should stay in check, helped by labor-market slack.A surge in copper is crippling some Chinese manufacturers, who have idled units, delayed deliveries and even defaulted on bank loans, data from a Shanghai Metals Market survey show. That’s already rippled through the production chain, delaying projects by power grids and property developers.Lumber has been in the spotlight as red-hot housing markets, especially in advanced economies, are driving up costs for the commodity.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank was watching that market closely, even though he doesn’t currently have financial stability concerns around housing. Still, the sector has been emblematic of the K-shaped recovery, with cost surges pricing out middle-income buyers while homeowners reap gains.Markets have responded more calmly of late to the Fed’s mantra, with bond yields little changed after Powell last week doubled down on his inflation read and still-easy policy stance. The inflation run across so many materials, though, could break that patience, as pressure builds on businesses and officials to ward off price increases for consumers.“One always has to be careful not to overplay a few anecdotes, and project that onto the broader economy,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a May 1 report. “But as the anecdotes accumulate, they eventually become data.”Porter pointed to a sampling of 10 recent datasets, including U.S. employment costs, Canadian wages and still-soaring shipping costs.“As rising inflation risks suggest,” he said, “when you run things hot, you risk getting burned.”(Updates with additional detail on corn prices in second paragraph after cotton price chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Jessica  Alba’s Honest Co., Investors Raise $413 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., the personal care brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, raised $413 million in an initial public offering priced within a marketed range.The company and its shareholders on Tuesday sold about 25.8 million shares for $16 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The shares had been marketed for $14 to $17, with the company offering 6.5 million shares and existing investors selling 19.4 million.The company has a market value at the IPO price of about $1.45 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value rises to more than $1.7 billion.Founded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. The Los Angeles-based company specializes in baby products such as diapers and wipes, which accounted for 63% of last year’s sales, as well as household cleaning supplies and personal care items.Now the company’s chief creative officer, Alba owns 5.65 million shares. She didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings. The share sale gives her a stake valued at about $90 million.Investors selling some of their shares in the IPO included private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filings show.Childhood AilmentsAlba has said she sought to find products with fewer harsh chemicals following childhood struggles with allergies and asthma. She became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and said in a recent filing that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Los Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020.Boom FadingAlready, though, the pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investment Firm KKR Tops Earnings Estimates; Target Price $60

    U.S.-based investment firm KKR & Co reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021, largely driven by a higher level of carried interest and an increase in transaction and management fees.

  • Chip Shortage Gets Worse for Car Giant, With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.Industry FalloutIn response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders can accept Chairman Warren Buffett's hostility to bitcoin, blank-check acquisition firms and wild bets on trading app Robinhood. Buffett and his board opposed two shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last week that called for annual reports on how its companies are responding to the challenge of climate change, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.