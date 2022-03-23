U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Ionir Bolsters Leadership Team with Two New Executives

·2 min read

Company Welcomes Tad Lebeck and Barak Azulay to Support Growth in Kubernetes Data Services

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir today announced the hiring of two new executives, Tad Lebeck as senior vice president of product development and Barak Azulay as vice president of engineering. Both will be critical in stewarding the ionir product and technology as the company brings on new customers and partners.

ionir logo (PRNewsfoto/ionir)
ionir logo (PRNewsfoto/ionir)

Lebeck, who brings over two decades of experience in leading startups and large vendors, will take on a senior leadership role overseeing products from ideation to market. Prior to ionir, Lebeck founded and led Nuvoloso and served as chief technology officer at Huawei Symantec Technologies and Legato Systems.

Azulay will lead the engineering team at ionir, using his 15 years of experience in management and development of complex enterprise-grade software systems. He specializes in management of virtualization, cloud, containers, network, storage and communication.

These new hires follow a year of significant progress for ionir in 2021, which included multiple product enhancements, rapidly growing customer engagement and new patents granted. The company now holds 10 U.S. patents centered on synchronizing data containers and improving data mobility, and customer engagement has grown at a compound monthly growth rate (CMGR) of over 30% throughout 2021.

Lebeck and Azulay will be integral parts of the team at ionir, which has solved the issue of data gravity by delivering a new data services layer providing all the capabilities required by modern applications – data protection, performance, persistence, mobility, and deduplication – delivered in Kubernetes-by-Design software. When applied in the DevOps environment, ionir is providing customers with transformative increases in CI/CD pipeline deployments by dramatically reducing developer time spent wrangling data during the testing process.

Mike Wall, CEO, ionir, said: "Tad and Barak's diverse expertise will bring a wealth of knowledge that will accelerate our technological innovation and continue to provide customers the software they need to keep their Kubernetes data as agile as their Kubernetes applications. We look forward to continuing our long-term growth curve with our new executives at the helm."

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionir-bolsters-leadership-team-with-two-new-executives-301508479.html

SOURCE ionir

