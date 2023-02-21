U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.00
    -31.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,577.00
    -289.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,266.00
    -124.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.40
    -17.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +2.09 (+10.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7540
    +0.4940 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,637.21
    -157.06 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.06
    +16.73 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,998.30
    -16.01 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Ionis announces new donidalorsen data and presentations at the 2023 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

·5 min read

  • Phase 2 open-label study data reinforce donidalorsen's potential to be a best-in-class prophylactic treatment for patients living with hereditary angioedema

  • Ionis is preparing to launch donidalorsen, one of its three near-term commercial opportunities

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced additional positive interim data from a Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of donidalorsen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Positive interim data presented in November 2022 showed that treatment with donidalorsen resulted in an overall sustained mean reduction in HAE attack rates of 95% from baseline. In the latest update, patients treated for one year with donidalorsen showed a clinically meaningful 24-point mean improvement in their Angioedema Quality of Life (AE-QoL) total score relative to baseline with improvements observed in all domains. An improvement of 6 points or more is considered clinically meaningful1.

Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

These long-term, open-label data will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, February 24-27. Additional details can be found on the AAAAI website.

"The improvement in quality of life demonstrated in patients treated with donidalorsen for one year were clinically meaningful and further support our belief in this medicine's potential to be a best-in-class prophylactic treatment for patients with HAE," said Richard S. Geary, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief development officer at Ionis. "We continue to be pleased with the progress of the Phase 3 OASIS study of donidalorsen, which remains on track to complete enrollment this year."

Poster titles:

  • Poster #399: Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study with Donidalorsen in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: Updated Interim Analysis with Quality-of-Life Data

  • Poster #400: Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study with Donidalorsen Treatment in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: Pharmacodynamic Data

  • Poster #412: The Impact of Donidalorsen Taken Every 8 Weeks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

About the Phase 2 OLE Study

Patients who completed the blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study were eligible for enrollment in the OLE study. There were 20 Type 1 or Type 2 HAE patients in the Phase 2 study, and 17 (85%) entered the OLE. Following a 13-week fixed-dose period where participants received subcutaneous donidalorsen 80 mg every four weeks, eight patients switched to subcutaneous donidalorsen 80 mg every eight weeks.

About Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

HAE is a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease characterized by rapid and painful attacks of inflammation in the hands, feet, limbs, face, abdomen, larynx, and trachea. HAE is estimated to affect more than 20,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe and can be fatal if swelling occurs in the larynx. In patients with frequent or severe attacks, doctors frequently use prophylactic treatment approaches to prevent and reduce the severity of HAE attacks.

About Donidalorsen

Donidalorsen is an investigational antisense medicine that uses Ionis' advanced LIgand-Conjugated Antisense (LICA) technology and is designed to reduce the production of prekallikrein, or PKK, to treat patients with HAE. PKK plays an important role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Ionis' technologies, donidalorsen and other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to, those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1 Weller K, et al. Allergy. 2016;71(8): 1203-1209.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-announces-new-donidalorsen-data-and-presentations-at-the-2023-american-academy-of-allergy-asthma--immunology-annual-meeting-301751437.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Stocks

    January saw the markets start off the new year with strong gains, while February has seen them level off. In the last two weeks, the main indexes have seen range-bound trading; investor sentiment remains upbeat for now, but there is some doubt about where stocks are headed longer-term. It is an environment that makes it hard to find the potential winners. What’s needed is a tool to cut through the uncertainty. The Smart Score tool, at TipRanks, is designed to do just that. At base, the tools col

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-Ch

  • Gilead (GILD) Reports Positive Data From Urothelial Cancer Study

    Gilead's (GILD) new and updated positive results from a phase II study show Trodelvy's rapid and durable responses for patients across a range of hard-to-treat types of mUC.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Long COVID is hurting workers’ finances, as new research shows those suffering it are more likely to be unemployed

    Three years after the pandemic began and COVID-19 still has its grip on America’s workforce.

  • Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession

    They have a kind of staying power that’s more akin to a staple than a discretionary purchase for many of their users.

  • Zaps to the Spinal Cord Improved Patients’ Paralysis After Stroke

    The effects lasted weeks after the trial involving two patients, showing early promise for the technique.

  • Kadimastem Submits IND Application to the FDA for its Phase IIa Clinical Trial with AstroRx® for the Treatment of ALS

    The study will Determine if Repeated Dosing of AstroRx® in Three-month Intervals Achieves a Continuous Delay of the Progression of ALS to Prolong and Improve the Quality of Life of the Patients.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Opinion: How Google ignores social media's consequences for children

    Big Tech and others defending Instagram and its ilk don't address a youth mental health crisis in their filings with the Supreme Court in a Section 230 case.

  • Walmart stock slides 4.5% premarket as soft guidance offsets earnings beat

    Walmart Inc. stock (WMT) slid 4.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal 2024, offsetting beats for the fourth quarter. The retailing giant posted net income of $6.275 billion, or $2.32, for the fourth quarter, up from $3.562 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the year-earlier period.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackIt’s an argument that’s

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • Walmart cautious on economy, forecasts annual earnings below estimates

    Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States, has been using its market power to negotiate better prices from its suppliers and ward off competition from rivals such as Target Corp, whose shelves are relatively pricier. However, lower prices and discounts, along with weak consumer sentiment and Walmart's decision to increase employee wages, are expected to take a toll on its margins this year.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Home Depot Forecasts Earnings Drop This Year

    Home Depot forecast a drop in profit this year on flat sales as consumer spending declines and cost inflation remains elevated.