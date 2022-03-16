U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.75
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,095.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,979.00
    +26.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.90
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.34
    +0.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +18.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.58 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3159
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9530
    +0.1950 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,939.29
    +1,671.14 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.19
    +41.63 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,651.12
    +889.11 (+3.45%)
     

Ionis announces publication of positive Phase 2 data for donidalorsen in New England Journal of Medicine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IONS
    Watchlist

– Treatment with donidalorsen in Phase 2 study significantly reduced angioedema attacks by 90% and provided improvement in quality of life

– Published findings demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability profile of donidalorsen in Phase 2 study

– Donidalorsen is one of Ionis' wholly owned medicines the company plans to commercialize

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced the publication of positive Phase 2 data for donidalorsen (formerly IONIS-PKK-LRx) in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) available at NEJM.org. Donidalorsen is an investigational antisense medicine Ionis is evaluating for treating patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). In the Phase 2 study, donidalorsen demonstrated a 90% reduction in angioedema attacks compared with placebo at the 80 mg monthly dose. There was significant improvement in quality of life as assessed by the Angioedema Quality of Life Questionnaire (AE-QoL) in the patients treated with donidalorsen.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9020351-ionis-pharmaceuticals-announces-publication-of-positive-phase-2-data-for-donidalorsen-in-nejm/

Donidalorsen is designed to reduce the production of prekallikrein, which plays a key role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE. Donidalorsen uses Ionis' advanced LIgand-Conjugated Antisense (LICA) technology platform.

"Positive Phase 2 data published in NEJM, along with data presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, demonstrate that treatment with donidalorsen reduced attack frequency and disease burden of hereditary angioedema," said Kenneth Newman, M.D., M.B.A., Ionis' vice president of clinical development and leader of the immunology and pulmonology franchise. "The promising findings from this study are particularly encouraging as we continue to advance the Phase 3 clinical study for donidalorsen and underscore our commitment to deliver transformative treatments for patients with unmet therapeutic needs."

The Phase 2 study is double-blind and placebo-controlled in which patients with hereditary angioedema due to C1-inhibitor deficiency were randomized 2:1 to either 80 mg donidalorsen (n=14) or placebo (n=6) administered subcutaneously every 4 weeks for 16 weeks. The primary endpoint was the number of monthly angioedema attacks between weeks 1 and 17. Secondary endpoints included the time-normalized number of all, and only moderate or severe, angioedema attacks per month between weeks 5 and 17 and quality of life, measured with the AE-QoL. In this study, donidalorsen was safe and well tolerated.

The mean monthly rate of angioedema attacks was 0.23 (95% confidence interval (CI), 0.08 to 0.39) and 2.21 (95% CI, 0.58 to 3.85) in patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo, respectively (mean difference, -90%; 95% CI, -76 to -96%; P<0.001). The mean attack rate between Weeks 5 and 17 was 0.07 (95% confidence interval CI, -0.08 to 0.23) and 2.06 (95% CI, 0.41 to 3.72) in patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo, respectively (mean difference, -97%; 95% CI, -69 to –100%).

Patients reported higher overall health-related quality of life (HRQoL) over 17 weeks with donidalorsen, with a mean change in total score of the AE-QoL of -26.85, compared with -6.15 in the placebo group (P=0.002) where reduction in the score indicates better quality of life. There were improvements observed across all individual domains of the AE-QoL compared with placebo.

The majority of adverse events during the study were mild with a frequency that was similar between patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo groups. There were no deaths or serious adverse events. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in patients treated with donidalorsen were headache (14.3%) and nausea (7.1%), both of which occurred at a higher incidence in the placebo group. None of the patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

In addition to publication in NEJM, three abstracts analyzing data from the Phase 2 study were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (#AAAAI22) in late February:

Abstract #493: Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics of PKK-LRx in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Plasma prekallikrein (PKK) plays a key role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE. The pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of donidalorsen were evaluated in the Phase 2 study.

Treatment resulted in a robust reduction of plasma PKK (mean reduction of about 65%), with a significant reduction starting two weeks after the first dose. The reduction in plasma PKK correlated with clinical improvement in HAE attacks.

Abstract #494: An Open-label Trial with Plasma Prekallikrein Oligonucleotide Antisense Therapy to Control Angioedema Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients with Normal C1-inhibitor

Hereditary angioedema with nC1-INH-HAE (Type 3) is a very rare condition, characterized by recurrent and unpredictable swellings which are disabling and potentially fatal. There are currently no approved prophylactic treatments for this condition.

An additional group of three patients with nC1-INH-HAE were evaluated in a parallel-arm, open-label study of donidalorsen. Compared to baseline, the attack frequency was lower in all three patients, and one patient was free of attacks from Week 1 to Week 17.

The mean monthly attack rate was 4.23 (95% confidence interval [CI] -2.56 to 11.03) at baseline and 1.52 during the treatment period (95% CI -3.99 to 7.04); mean difference -76% (95% confidence interval: -146.45 to -5.59). Treatment with donidalorsen was well tolerated with no severe adverse events.

Abstract #506: The Impact on Quality of Life Following Treatment with Plasma Prekallikrein Targeted Oligonucleotide Antisense Therapy in Hereditary Angioedema Patients

The impact of donidalorsen on HRQoL was a predefined endpoint in the Phase 2 trial, assessed with the validated AE-QoL at randomization and the end of study.

Patients reported higher overall HRQoL over 17 weeks with donidalorsen, with a mean change in total score of the AE-QoL of -26.85, compared with -6.15 in the placebo group (P=0.002) where reduction in the score indicates better quality of life. There were improvements observed across all individual domains of the AE-QoL compared with placebo.

About Hereditary Angioedema

HAE is a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease that is characterized by rapid and painful attacks of inflammation in the hands, feet, limbs, face, abdomen, larynx, and trachea. HAE affects approximately 20,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe and can be fatal if swelling occurs in the larynx. In patients with frequent or severe attacks, doctors may use prophylactic treatment approaches to prevent and reduce the severity of HAE attacks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Ionis' technologies, donidalorsen and other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

AAAAI 2022 Abstract #493 Key Takeaways
AAAAI 2022 Abstract #493 Key Takeaways
AAAAI 2022 Abstract #494 Key Takeaways
AAAAI 2022 Abstract #494 Key Takeaways
AAAAI 2022 Abstract #506 Key Takeaways
AAAAI 2022 Abstract #506 Key Takeaways
Ionis_Logo
Ionis_Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-announces-publication-of-positive-phase-2-data-for-donidalorsen-in-new-england-journal-of-medicine-301504607.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Kohl’s shares soar amid reports of takeover bids

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith outlines the latest takeover bids proposed towards retailer Kohl's.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • The Fed's rate hike projection is ‘more hawkish’ than markets expected, strategist says

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, and Gregory Daco, EY-Parthenon Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether the Fed's projected rate hikes were priced into the market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.