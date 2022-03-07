U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Ionis calls for applications for Janice Wiesman Young Investigator Grant Program

·3 min read
In this article:
  IONS
    Watchlist

- $50,000 grant will fund research and understanding of transthyretin amyloidosis

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced it is now accepting applications for the Janice Wiesman Young Investigator Grant Program, which honors Janice Wiesman, M.D. (1958-2020), a leading global expert on the neurological impact of amyloidosis. The program awards $50,000 annually for up to two years to U.S.-based researchers whose work advances the understanding of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The deadline for applications is April 4, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

ATTR amyloidosis is a rare, progressive and fatal disease that occurs when there is a buildup of abnormal (misfolded) transthyretin protein in the body's tissues and/or organs. Most commonly, it affects the peripheral nerves, heart, intestinal tract, eyes and kidneys.

The inaugural Wiesman grants were presented in 2021 to Trejeeve Martyn, M.D., an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology fellow at Cleveland Clinic, and Jeremy Slivnick, M.D., an advanced cardiac imaging fellow at the University of Chicago.

"It was a privilege to know Dr. Wiesman, who dedicated her career to exploring ways to put an end to this debilitating disease," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. "We continue to honor her legacy by providing these grants to drive innovation in the field of transthyretin amyloidosis. As the first recipients of the inaugural award, we congratulate Dr. Martyn and Dr. Slivnick and look forward to seeing the results of their important work to advance amyloidosis disease research, diagnosis and treatment."

Dr. Martyn's award was granted to support his work on the development of practical approaches to identify and treat cardiac amyloidosis. The project leverages electronic health records to standardize and improve the recognition of and treatment approach to cardiomyopathy in integrated health systems.

Dr. Slivnick's award was granted to support his work on the applications of advanced cardiac imaging in patients with cardiac amyloidosis. The project focuses on the development and validation of cardiac imaging-based models to differentiate transthyretin and immunoglobulin cardiac amyloidosis and to identify cardiac imaging predictors of thromboembolism in this patient population.

March is Amyloidosis Awareness Month, an opportunity to bring attention to the seriousness of the disease and the importance of understanding the symptoms for early diagnosis and treatment.

Eligible investigators can submit applications for the second round of grants until April 4, 2022. Details about the program, including eligibility and submission requirements, can be found here.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-calls-for-applications-for-janice-wiesman-young-investigator-grant-program-301496051.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

