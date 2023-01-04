U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Ionis to present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference

·1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview and participate in a Q&A session at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301712823.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

