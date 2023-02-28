U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

·1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Ionis logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

  • Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. The replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301757230.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

