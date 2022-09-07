U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Ionis presents positive results from Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study at International Symposium on Amyloidosis

6 min read

  • Ionis and AstraZeneca's eplontersen demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline for co-primary and secondary endpoints at 35 weeks compared to the external placebo group

  • Eplontersen achieved an 81.2% reduction in the co-primary endpoint of serum transthyretin (TTR) concentration from baseline, demonstrating reduced TTR protein production

  • Eplontersen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today presented positive results from a planned 35-week interim analysis of the Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of Ionis and AstraZeneca's eplontersen in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). In the study, eplontersen demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline for its co-primary and secondary efficacy endpoints compared to the external placebo group. Eplontersen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The study results were presented today at the International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA) in Heidelberg, Germany.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

In the study, eplontersen achieved an 81.2% (p<0.0001) mean reduction in the co-primary endpoint of serum transthyretin (TTR) concentration compared to baseline, demonstrating reduced TTR protein production. Eplontersen also demonstrated a significant treatment effect on the co-primary endpoint of modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 (mNIS+7), a measure of neuropathic disease progression, with a statistically significant difference in mean change from baseline versus the external placebo group (p<0.0001). The study also met its key secondary endpoint of change from baseline in the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy (Norfolk QoL-DN), showing that treatment with eplontersen significantly improved patient-reported quality of life compared to the external placebo group (p<0.0001).

Eplontersen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. In the study, the rate of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the eplontersen group was either lower or similar compared to placebo across all major categories. There were no TEAEs of special interest leading to drug discontinuation.

The study data are consistent with the clinical profile seen across Ionis' other LICA programs, further validating how the company's LIgand-Conjugated Antisense technology positions Ionis to deliver potentially transformative treatments for a broad range of unmet medical needs.

"Eplontersen showed clinically meaningful improvement in neuropathy impairment and quality of life measures relative to baseline. The significant efficacy, combined with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, indicate that eplontersen has the potential to be an important therapeutic option for patients living with this debilitating and fatal disease," said Teresa Coelho, M.D., a neurologist and neurophysiologist at Hospital Santo António, Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto, Portugal and an investigator for the NEURO-TTRansform study. Dr. Coelho presented data from the interim analysis at ISA.

"The promising results from NEURO-TTRansform show that eplontersen had a positive impact on disease progression and improved quality of life in a substantial number of patients. We are excited about the potential for delivering a new treatment option to patients living with this relentless and devastating disease," said Eugene Schneider, M.D., Ionis' executive vice president and chief clinical development officer.

Based on the study results, Ionis and AstraZeneca will seek regulatory approval for eplontersen for ATTRv-PN and plan to file a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year.

As part of a global development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca, eplontersen is being jointly developed and commercialized by both companies in the U.S. and will be developed and commercialized in the rest of the world by AstraZeneca (with the exception of Latin America).

Eplontersen was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. It is also currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform study for amyloid transthyretin cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a systemic, progressive and fatal condition that leads to progressive heart failure and death within four years from diagnosis.

About NEURO-TTRansform (NCT04136184)

NEURO-TTRansform is a global, open-label, randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of eplontersen in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). The study has enrolled adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy and will compare efficacy of eplontersen to the historical placebo arm from the TEGSEDI® (inotersen) NEURO-TTR registrational study that Ionis completed in 2017. The final primary endpoint analysis will be completed at week 66 and all patients will be followed until week 85 when they will have the option to transition into the open label extension study.

About Eplontersen

Eplontersen is an investigational antisense medicine that uses Ionis' advanced LIgand-Conjugated Antisense, or LICA, technology designed to inhibit the production of the transthyretin (TTR) protein at its source. Eplontersen, which is planned to be delivered to patients via a self-administered autoinjector, is in development to treat all types of ATTR, a systemic, progressive and fatal disease.

About Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTRv)

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTRv) is a severe, progressive, and life-threatening disease caused by the abnormal formation of the TTR protein and aggregation of TTR amyloid deposits in various tissues and organs throughout the body, including in peripheral nerves, the heart and intestinal tract. The progressive accumulation of TTR amyloid deposits in these organs often leads to intractable peripheral sensorimotor neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, and/or cardiomyopathy, as well as other disease manifestations. Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis causes significant morbidity and progressive decline in quality of life, severely impacting activities of daily living. The disease often progresses rapidly and can lead to premature death. The median survival is 4.7 years following diagnosis.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Ionis' technologies, eplontersen and other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including but not limited to, those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-presents-positive-results-from-phase-3-neuro-ttransform-study-at-international-symposium-on-amyloidosis-301618729.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

