Ionity lands €700 million investment from BlackRock, automakers to expand EV fast-charging network

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

Ionity, an electric vehicle fast-charging charging network provider whose owners include Daimler AG and Volkswagen Group, has scored a €700 million ($783 million) investment from BlackRock Global and existing shareholders to expand its footprint across Europe.

The company, which was founded in 2017, installs ultra-high speed EV charging stations. It was launched as a joint venture between a coalition of major automakers that includes Hyundai Motor Group, Ford and BMW. The investment will allow Ionity to increase the number of charging points to 7,000 by 2025 – a more than four-fold increase from the 1,500 that are installed today.

The new charging stations will be situated on highways and other major roads as well as near major cities. Six to 12 charging points will be at each location, Ionity said in a statement. The firm is also planning on adding more charging points to existing sites with high demand.

Ionity's planned expansion includes owning and operating full service stations for drivers to "recharge" while charging their vehicles. These stations, a concept it's calling “Oasis,” are similar to roadside rest stops today.

BlackRock is the first non-automotive company to invest in Ionity, through its Global Renewable Power equity investment vehicle. The investment management company raised $4.8 billion for the fund in April, a sign that institutional investors are increasingly interested in decarbonization technologies.

Its investment also speaks to the growing surety amongst powerful investment players in the forthcoming electric revolution in transportation. Thus far, BlackRock has mostly invested in onshore and offshore wind, and solar powered projects, so its interest in EV charging is notable.

  • Ford, BMW, and Volkswagen Made Big Bets in EV-Charging Infrastructure

    Electric-vehicle-charging company Ionity announced a $780 million investment by a consortium of auto makers. Munich-based Ionity is privately held, but investors should pay attention.

  • Small Business Saturday means even more this year, local retailers say

    Small Business Saturday, launched in 2010, is the mom-and-pop answer to Black Friday.

  • New German government aims for at least 15 million EVs by 2030

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany aims to have at least 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030 in its shift towards climate neutrality, up from a previous goal of 14 million, according to the coalition agreement of the incoming government published on Wednesday. The Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP), which plan to form the next government of Europe's largest economy, also plan to increase rail freight transport by 25% by the end of the decade, the agreement showed. "According to the European Commission's proposals, only CO2-neutral vehicles will be registered in the transport sector in Europe in 2035 - the impact on Germany will be felt sooner accordingly," it said.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As RV Rental Company Mulls Adding Pickup To Fleet?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • 12 new cars that will never go out of style

    There are plenty of recent examples over the past couple of decades that could count as instant design classics. Which new cars and trucks on sale today will we be shopping on eBay late at night in the 2030s? There isn’t another car design out there that can stir our emotions the way an LC can when it’s just standing still.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After It Gets A Price Target Hike On Wall Street?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, gets a price target boost from Morgan Stanley. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years, with consumers seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. It generally results from too much demand chasing too few goods or limited services, resulting in price increases.

  • Giving thanks for consumers, the engine of the rebound: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

  • San Francisco Fed president: 'Certainly see a case' for speeding up taper

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that she could support more quickly ending the central bank’s asset purchase program, dependent on incoming data on inflation and jobs.

  • Alibaba Price Targets Slashed for Record 18th Straight Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s average price target for Alibaba Group Holding is set to fall for a record 18th straight week after a cohort of firms lowered their expectations for the shares on regulatory and competition concerns.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid Resilience

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like Steven Cohen. The billionaire trader behind Point72 Asset Management has shown that he can survive the vicissitudes of Wall Street. After recovering from Federal inve

  • Why Anaplan Dropped 20% on Wednesday

    What happened Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) dropped by 23% on Wednesday morning after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter results. The cloud platform for worker connectivity and performance was down around 17.

  • Why Longeveron Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) were skyrocketing 72.9% as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Wednesday after more than doubling earlier in the day. An epic short squeeze appears to be underway. Longeveron announced on Nov. 18 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Rare Pediatric Disease designation to experimental drug Lomecel-B in treating a rare congenital heart defect.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today

    What happened Shares of graphics semiconductor supplier Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recovered from their mini sell-off Tuesday, regaining 2% in Wednesday trading as of 12:25 p.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Autodesk shares plunge after weak earnings beat, Faraday Future dips amid securities investigation

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman look at Autodesk's shares plunge after weakly beating earning estimates and Faraday Future's dip during a securities claims investigation.

  • 10 Best China Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best China stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of China’s stock market, and go directly to read the 5 Best China Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report published by Wall Street Journal, China’s key benchmark, MSCI China Index, gained 27% in […]

  • Why Shares of Golden Ocean Group Are Soaring Today

    Investors have a lot to be thankful for after the company reported third-quarter earnings yesterday.

  • Here's Why Nvidia Stock Remains a Screaming Buy at Record Highs

    The graphics specialist's dominant position in this key market is going to be a growth driver for the long run.

  • Should You Buy Loopring After Its Plunge From a Record High?

    The cryptocurrency fell almost 40% from its value in a week, but good news may be coming that could buoy it again.