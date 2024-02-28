Annual Revenue : IonQ reports $22.0 million in revenue for the full year, a 98% increase over the previous year.

Quarterly Revenue : Fourth quarter revenue reached $6.1 million, at the high end of the forecasted range.

Bookings : Full year bookings soared to $65.1 million, marking a 166% annual growth.

Net Loss : Reported a net loss of $41.9 million for Q4 and $157.8 million for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Full year Adjusted EBITDA loss was $77.7 million, ahead of the company's outlook.

Cash Position : Ended the year with $455.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Technical Milestones: Achieved #AQ 35 in December 2023 and #AQ 36 in January 2024, doubling compute space performance.

On February 28, 2024, IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which specializes in quantum computing through its Quantum-Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) platform, reported significant growth in revenue and bookings, alongside notable technical advancements.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Surpasses Revenue Expectations with 98% Annual Growth

Financial and Corporate Highlights

IonQ's revenue for the full year was $22.0 million, a substantial increase from $11.1 million in the prior year, representing a 98% year-over-year growth. The fourth quarter revenue stood at $6.1 million, aligning with the high end of the company's financial outlook. The full year bookings of $65.1 million exceeded expectations, showcasing a robust 166% growth from the previous year's $24.5 million.

The company's net loss for the fourth quarter was $41.9 million, and for the full year, it was $157.8 million. Despite these losses, IonQ reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.0 million for the fourth quarter and $77.7 million for the full year, which was ahead of the company's own outlook. The Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant non-cash items, such as a $7.6 million gain and a $19.2 million loss related to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Technical and Commercial Achievements

IonQ has made significant strides in its technical capabilities, achieving its 2024 technical milestone of #AQ 35 in December 2023, a full year ahead of schedule. This milestone indicates that IonQ's systems may be more commercially practical than the world's most powerful quantum simulators for certain applications. Furthermore, the company achieved #AQ 36 in January 2024, doubling the computational space that its IonQ Forte system can consider.

On the commercial front, IonQ has begun construction on its first production-class IonQ Forte Enterprise systems and announced the availability of IonQ Forte through Amazon Braket Direct. The company also highlighted a predictive maintenance project with Thompson Machinery, demonstrating the potential economic significance of quantum machine learning models.

Corporate Developments and Outlook

IonQ announced the appointment of Robert Cardillo and Bill Scannell to its Board of Directors, strengthening its leadership team. Looking ahead to 2024, IonQ expects revenue to be between $37.0 million and $41.0 million, with bookings anticipated to be between $70 million and $90 million. The company projects an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $110.5 million for the full year at the midpoint of the revenue outlook.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet shows a strong cash position with $455.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2023. The company's total assets were $553.580 million, while total liabilities stood at $68.586 million, resulting in a solid stockholders' equity of $484.994 million.

IonQ's cash flow statements reflect the company's investment in growth, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $78.811 million for the year. The company also reported cash inflows from investing activities, primarily from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities, amounting to $68.766 million.

IonQ's financial results demonstrate a company that is rapidly advancing in the quantum computing industry, with significant revenue growth, a strong cash position, and continued technical achievements. These results are critical for a company in the hardware sector, where investment in research and development is essential for maintaining a competitive edge.

For more detailed information on IonQ's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and join the upcoming conference call for a comprehensive business update.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IonQ Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

