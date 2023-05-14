IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a good week for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.6% to US$6.35. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$4.3m beat expectations by 13%, statutory losses ballooned to US$0.14 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for IonQ

Following the latest results, IonQ's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$19.2m in 2023. This would be a huge 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.52 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$18.6m and losses of US$0.48 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on IonQ after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 20% to US$8.40with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic IonQ analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that IonQ is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that IonQ's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 60% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 243% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that IonQ is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for IonQ going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - IonQ has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here