iOS 12: The best 26 features coming from Apple this fall

Every year, at its developers conference in San Jose, California, Apple unveils some of the cool stuff it’s been working on.

This year, there was not a single mention of hardware. Nothing about new phones, tablets, laptops, or watches. Instead, it was all software, all the time.

If you have an iPhone, you may be interested to learn that a new version of your software, called iOS 12, will be available for free this fall, in keeping with Apple’s usual annual cycle.

How excited should you be? That depends on what you think of the list of goodies Apple has in store for you. Here’s the rundown.

Speed

The big one is speed. Apple has spent the past year making iOS respond faster, even on older phones. Especially on older phones, actually. Which is very nice of it.

Apple says that apps will open up to 40% faster, the onscreen keyboard will appear up to 50% faster, the camera app will open up to 70% faster, and so on.

The new OS won’t require any more horsepower than before, either; if your phone now runs iOS 11, it’ll run iOS 12.

Group FaceTime

If Twitter’s reaction is any indication, Apple’s most exciting announcement is Group FaceTime: Video calls with up to 32 people simultaneously.

“About damn time,” tweeted @LexingtonDrive.

“Oh, this is lit.” —@BrittanyMichawn.

“Now this I love.” —@missodessa

“32 people? LOL I don’t have that many friends.” @mayonaka324

“bye Houseparty.” —@cafebusteloking

When you make a FaceTime video call, you see the other participants on floating tiles, which get big and pop to the fore when somebody speaks. (You can also double-tap a tile to force someone to the front, even if she’s not speaking.)

This, of course, isn’t a novel invention (hi, Google Hangouts!). But for the tens of millions of iPhone owners, it’s welcome and overdue.

Group FaceTime (left)! Participants can wear their animoji heads, if they like (right). More

Group FaceTime will be available not just on iPhone and iPad, but also on the Mac, and even on the Apple Watch (audio only). Oh—and it will be available in Messages, so that you can turn a group chat into a group video call with one tap.

Siri Suggestions and Shortcuts

In iOS 12, Siri will offer what Apple is calling Siri Suggestions. It notices your routines—what app you’re using at certain times and places—and pops up cards that it thinks will help you out.

For example, if you always arrive at the gym at 7 a.m. on Monday mornings and open the Active app, that app will offer to open itself. (Yes, it’s exactly the same idea as Google Assistant, or even Apple’s own “Proactive Siri” from iOS 9—except that now non-Apple apps can now be involved.)

If you go to a movie, a tile will suggest turning on Do Not Disturb. If you’re running late for a meeting, it will propose sending a text that says “I’m running a few minutes late.”

Siri can notice that you’re running late, and offer one-tap buttons for calling or texting. More

In fact, there’s a new, drag-and-drop app called Shortcuts that lets you build your own multi-step actions, too. For example, you can set one up where you say “Travel plans,” and Siri responds with a screen that lists your hotel, flight, and restaurant-reservation details. Or you can make one where you say “Heading home,” and the screen shows when you’ll arrive, sets your home thermostat, texts your spouse, and starts playing your NPR podcast.

Apple says that hundreds of premade shortcuts will be available to turn on, in case you’re insecure in your shortcut-building skills.

Augmented Reality

Apple continues to charge forward in making AR (augmented reality) a thing.

In ARkit 2, software companies can create multi-player AR games. That is, two or more people, standing in different places, will see the same virtual 3D scene from their own angles, and play together. That could open up a new world of more social video games that break you out of (a) sitting on the couch, (b) sitting on the couch facing the same direction, and (c) closing out your environment, because AR games interact with the environment. (See my explainer on iPhone AR apps here.)

