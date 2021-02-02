U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,796.00
    +30.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,346.00
    +236.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.00
    +103.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.50
    +20.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    54.81
    +1.26 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -17.10 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    27.69
    -1.73 (-5.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.68
    -5.41 (-16.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0390
    +0.1000 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,802.10
    +597.44 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    704.04
    +19.26 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,487.80
    +21.38 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,362.17
    +271.12 (+0.97%)
     

The Morning After: Apple tests iPhone face unlocking that works with a mask

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
Published ·5 min read

If you bought the newest iPhone last year, you might have struggled with unlocking it on the go. Yes, like all iPhones since the iPhone X, there’s Face ID, but when half your face is covered with a mask, it doesn’t work. (And some of us might have wished for the return of Touch ID).

With Apple’s new iOS 14.5 developer beta, you can unlock your iPhone via Face ID even in a mask — just so long as you own an Apple Watch and are wearing it at the time. You'll just need to glance at your iPhone, and you'll get a haptic buzz on your wrist, letting you know the unlock was successful.

iOS 14
iOS 14

With your Apple Watch unlocked and on your person, your iPhone will unlock through FaceID despite much lower facial recognition accuracy. You'll also be able to lock your phone from your Apple Watch. It’s a nice shortcut, but one that demands a wearable that costs several hundred dollars.

For now, the feature is in beta — so you can try it if you’re willing to sign up to testing — but the rest of us (if we’re already Apple Watch owners) can look forward to it appearing on our iPhones soon.

— Mat Smith

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

Industry veteran Jade Raymond is leaving Google as it focuses on third-party games.

Stadia
Stadia

No, this isn’t Stadia shutting down. Google is, however, closing a door. It’s shutting down studios in Montreal and Los Angeles, and industry veteran Jade Raymond, who Google tapped to lead the game development division, is leaving the company. Raymond, who worked as the Assassin's Creed series lead during her time at Ubisoft, was involved with Stadia’s game studio push for less than two years.

In November, Stadia's Director of Games Jack Buser said there were 400 games in the works for the service. While they won’t be made in-house, exclusive Stadia titles are still in development from studios like Harmonix and Supermassive.

Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison wrote in a blog post that Google will keep investing in the service, but it makes the future of the cloud gaming service a little murkier.
Continue reading.

Ford vehicles will run on Android starting in 2023

The automaker and Google have announced the start of a 'strategic partnership.'

Ford-Google partnership
Ford-Google partnership

Under the terms of the six-year partnership, Ford has named Google as its preferred cloud provider and, beginning in 2023, millions of Ford and Lincoln vehicles will operate using Android (just as we saw in the Polestar 2) with Google apps, such as Assistant and Maps, embedded into the infotainment system. But don’t worry, iPhone owners, Ford will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functionality moving forward.
Continue reading.

Engadget Deals: The best Apple Watch accessories you can buy

Bands are just the beginning.

Apple Watch bands
Apple Watch bands

While the most obvious way to customize your Apple Watch is with funky bands, there are cases, stands, wireless chargers and other accessories you can buy that inject a bit of you into all aspects of Apple Watch ownership. We tested out a bunch of Apple Watch accessories to see which are worth your money.
Continue reading.

Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps

The Go FlyEase is an athletic shoe you put on without using your hands.

Go FlyEase
Go FlyEase

Thanks to a bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner, the shoe is strong enough to wear for athletic activities or casual wear, but can go on your foot hands-free.

Putting them on is just a matter of stepping into the shoe, as the hinge and tightener do all the work. To take them off, you use your other foot to hold down the “kickstand” heel and step out of the shoe. According to Nike, the Go FlyEase will cost $120 when it goes on sale for “select” members starting February 15th.
Continue reading.

SpaceX's second high-altitude Starship test flight could happen today

SN9 will try another flip maneuver and landing.

SpaceX
SpaceX

After a tiff with the FAA over its launch license, SpaceX is apparently ready to test fly the Starship SN9 prototype. It will attempt an ascent to 10 km (32,000 feet) before switching to its header landing propellant tanks. It will then reorient itself for reentry and start a controlled aerodynamic descent, moving the two forward and two aft flaps with the onboard flight computer. Closer to the ground, the SN9’s raptor engines will reignite as SN9 attempts another landing flip before (hopefully) touching down on the landing pad next to the launch mount.

The SN8 flight went well, until it didn’t, so we’ll be watching closely to see what happens this time. The test flight could take place this afternoon, so keep an eye out for the livestream link.
Continue reading.

Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

The company is testing a notification that will highlight the "advantages."

When they launch the Facebook app, some iOS users will see a new notification that prompts them to allow the company to track their activity across websites and apps. According to CNBC, Facebook is testing the notification ahead of several privacy changes Apple will implement later in the year.

Those new policies were initially scheduled to go into effect with the release of iOS 14. However, Apple later delayed them into 2021 to give developers more time to make their software compliant. One of the tweaks will require developers to explicitly ask iPhone and iPad users for permission to obtain the unique IDFA code associated with their device — which is needed for companies to link your Facebook data to a third-party app to show you targeted ads.

Facebook came out against the IDFA requirement almost immediately after it was announced at WWDC 2020, and the two have been trading blows ever since, from speeches to possible antitrust lawsuits.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Sony's ‘MLB The Show’ comes to Xbox for the first time on April 20th

What's on TV this week: Super Bowl LV and 'Control Ultimate Edition'

Google will pay $3.8 million to settle hiring discrimination accusations

Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

Amazon adds its contactless palm-reading One tech to more Go stores

First commercial biofuel booster rocket launches in Maine

US invests $232 million in at-home, phone-based COVID-19 tests

A Wakanda series is coming to Disney+

'God of War' has a 60 fps and 4K patch for PS5 gamers

Netflix re-confirms a new 3D-animated Sonic series is coming in 2022

The COVID Tracking Project will stop collecting data on March 7th

Latest Stories

  • Alibaba shares gain after earnings beat expectations

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s U.S.-listed shares inched up in premarket trading Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant topped sales expectations for its latest quarter and showed an improving profit trajectory.

  • Exxon Mobil reports a $20 billion net loss, but an adjusted profit that tops forecasts

    Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the oil giant reported a fourth-quarter net loss of more than $20 billion, but an adjusted profit that topped expectations. The company swung to a net loss of $20.07 billion, or $4.70 a share, from net income of $5.69 billion, or $1.33 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $19.3 billion impairment charge, adjusted earnings per share fell to 3 cents from 41 cents, but beat the FactSet consensus of 1 cent. Revenue dropped 30.7% to $46.54 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $46.55 billion. Capital and exploration expenditures declined 43.6% to $4.77 billion. Oil-equivalent production was 3.7 million barrels per day, consistent with the third quarter, as production was reduced by government mandated curtailments. Chief Executive Darren Woods said 2020 "presented the most challenging market conditions ExxonMobil has ever experienced," given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2021, the company expects cash flow will cover capital expenditures and allow the dividend to be maintained. Separately, the company announced the creation of a new business, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, to commercialize its low-carbon technology portfolio. The stock has tumbled 27.7% over the past 12 months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 25.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.0%.

  • Reddit Traders Declare ‘BioWar’ as Shorted Biotechs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. blew past a five-year high as Reddit investors rallied around a call to start a “#BioWar” on the bears behind a heavily-shorted biotech that develops rare disease drugs.The stock, which recently ended development of an experimental therapy for Covid-19, rallied to close 39% higher on Monday after a poster on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum called it “the most undervalued stock in the market” while another said a brewing #BioWar was “about sticking it to the shorts in a massive way.”​Biotechs with little to no revenue have long been the focus of short bets on Wall Street and could emerge as a new focal point for small-time investors railing against elite hedge funds. But the battleground is an already crowded arena with hedge funds positioned on both sides.Indeed, BioCryst is a short target with about 17% of float, or $259 million, sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. But it’s also a hedge fund pick held by the likes of Citadel, the well-known biotech outfit Baker Bros. Advisors LP, and activist investor Alex Denner’s Sarissa Capital Management.Before Monday’s rally, shares of BioCryst had already shrugged off the scuttling of a Covid-19 trial supported by the National Institutes of Health. The company is expected to generate less than $31 million in revenue for all of 2020.Novavax Inc., another heavily-shorted biotech, has also garnered interest across chat forums, which could benefit funds like RA Capital Management and Perceptive Advisors, which hold stakes in the company. The stock has more than doubled in the past few trading days, albeit on late-stage positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The short position on Novavax stands at $1.5 billion, according to S3.Throughout the pandemic, biotechs racing to find the next Covid-19 treatment or vaccine have captured the imagination of retail investors. Dynavax Technologies Corp. added another $436 million in market value on Monday on news it had both initiated a mid-stage Covid vaccine study with one partner and that the U.K. had exercised an option to order more inoculations from another Dynavax partner using the company’s adjuvant.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. also soared Monday after Twitter users jumped on a filing over BlackRock Inc.’s stake in the company. One tweet said BlackRock had doubled its position, although Bloomberg data show the stake is virtually unchanged.Meanwhile, the motivations behind Monday’s 131% rally in Healthier Choices Management Corp. powered by Reddit was unclear as Twitter users said it was an opportunity to send hedge funds “on the run.” Short interest in the sub-penny stock, which makes vaping products and operates health food stores in Florida, appears non-existent however. The micro-cap’s largest holders were its management team.(Updates to add Covid-19 stock plays as well as Healthier Choices trading details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% Dividend Yield

    Let’s talk portfolio defense. After last week’s social flash mob market manipulation, that’s a topic that should not be ignored. Now, this is not to say that the markets are collapsing. After 2% losses to close out last week’s Friday session, this week’s trading kicked off with a positive tone, as the S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%. The underlying bullish factors – a more stable political scene, steadily progressing COVID vaccination programs – are still in play, even if they are not quite as strong as investors had hoped. While increased volatility could stay with us for a while, it’s time to consider defensive stocks. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three dividend stocks yielding 8%. That’s not all they offer, however. Each of these stocks has scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. New Residential Investment (NRZ) We’ll start by looking into the REIT sector, real estate investment trusts. These companies have long been known for dividends that are both high-yield and reliable – as a result of company compliance with tax rules, that require REITs to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders. NRZ, a mid-size company with a market cap of $3.9 billion, holds a diverse portfolio of residential mortgages, original loans, and mortgage loan servicing rights. The company is based in New York City. NRZ holds a $20 billion investment portfolio, which has yielded $3.4 billion in dividends since the company’s inception. The portfolio has proven resilient in the face of the corona crisis, and after a difficult first quarter last year, NRZ saw rising gains in Q2 and Q3. The third quarter, the last reported, showed GAAP income of $77 million, or 19 cents per share. While down year-over-year, this EPS was a strong turnaround from the 21-cent loss reported in the prior quarter. The rising income has put NRZ in a position to increase the dividend. The Q3 payment was 15 cents per common share; the Q4 dividend was bumped up to 20 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and yields an impressive 8.5%. In another move to return profits to investors, the company announced in November that it had approved $100 million in stock repurchases. BTIG analyst Eric Hagen is impressed with New Residential – especially by the company’s sound balance sheet and liquidity. “[We] like the opportunity to potentially build some capital through retained earnings while maintaining a competitive payout. We think the dividend increase highlights the strengthening liquidity position the company sees itself having right now… we expect NRZ has been able to release capital as it's sourced roughly $1 billion of securitized debt for its MSR portfolio through two separate deals since September,” Hagen opined. In line with his comments, Hagen rates NRZ a Buy, and his $11 price target implies an upside of 17% for the year ahead. (To watch Hagen’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buys. The stock’s $11.25 average price target suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $9.44. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) With the next stock, we move to the investment management sector. Saratoga specializes in mid-market debt, appreciation, and equity investments, and holds over $546 million in assets under management. Saratoga’s portfolio is wide ranging, and includes industrials, software, waste disposal, and home security, among others. Saratoga saw a slow – but steady – rebound from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues fell in 1Q20, and have been slowly increasing since. The fiscal Q3 report, released early in January, showed $14.3 million at the top line. In pre-tax adjusted terms, Saratoga’s net investment income of 50 cents per share beat the 47-cent forecast by 6%. They say that slow and steady wins the race, and Saratoga has shown investors a generally steady hand over the past year. The stock has rebounded 163% from its post-corona crash low last March. And the dividend, which the company cut back in CYQ2, has been raised twice since then. The current dividend, at 42 cents per common share, was declared last month for payment on February 10. The annualized payment of $1.68 gives a yield of 8.1%. Analyst Mickey Schleien, of Ladenburg Thalmann, takes a bullish view of Saratoga, writing, “We believe SAR's portfolio is relatively defensive with a focus on software, IT services, education services, and the CLO... SAR's CLO continues to be current and performing, and the company is seeking to refinance/upsize it which we believe could provide upside to our forecast." The analyst continued, "Our model anticipates SAR employing cash and SBA debentures to fund net portfolio growth. We believe the Board will continue to increase the dividend considering the portfolio's performance, the existence of undistributed taxable income, and the economic benefit of the Covid-19 vaccination program.” To this end, Schleien rates SAR a Buy along with a $25 price target. This figure implies a 20% upside from current levels. (To watch Schleien’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts agree with Schleien on this stock – the 3 other reviews on record are Buys, and the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Saratoga’s shares are trading for $20.87, and carry an average price target of $25.50, suggesting an upside of 22% for the next 12 months. (See SAR stock analysis on TipRanks) Hercules Capital (HTGC) Last but not least is Hercules Capital, a venture capital company. Hercules offers financing support to small, early-stage client companies with scientific bent; Hercules’ clients are in life sciences, technology, and financial SaaS. Since getting started in 2003, Hercules has invested over $11 billion in more than 500 companies. The quality of Hercules’ portfolio is clear from the company’s recent performance. The stock has bounced back fully from the corona crisis of last winter, rebounding 140% from its low point reached last April. Earnings have also recovered; for the first nine months of 2020, HTGC posted net investment income of $115 million, or 11% higher than the same period of 2019. For dividend investors, the key point here is that the net investment income covered the distribution – in fact, it totaled 106% of the base distribution payout. The company was confident enough to boost the distribution with a 2-cent supplemental payment. The combined payout gives a $1.28 annualized payment per common share, and a yield of 8.7%. In another sign of confidence, Hercules completed a $100 million investment grade bond offering in November, raising capital for debt pay-downs, new investments, and corporate purposes. The bonds were offered in two tranches, each of $50 million, and the notes are due in March of 2026. Covering the stock for Piper Sandler, analyst Crispin Love sees plenty to love in HTGC. “We continue to believe that HTGC's focus on fast growing technology and life sciences companies sets the company up well in the current environment. In addition, Hercules is not dependent on a COVID recovery as it does not have investments in "at-risk" sectors. Hercules also has a strong liquidity position, which should allow the company to act quickly when it finds attractive investment opportunities,” Love commented. All of the above convinced Love to rate HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy). In addition to the call, he set a $16 price target, suggesting 9% upside potential. (To watch Love’s track record, click here) Recent share appreciation has pushed Hercules’ stock right up to the average price target of $15.21, leaving just ~4% upside from the trading price of $14.67. Wall Street doesn’t seem to mind, however, as the analyst consensus rating is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 6 recent Buy-side reviews. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pfizer stock slips after profit misses expectations, while revenue beats

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. slipped 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations, but revenue that beat forecasts and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. The company swung to net income of $594 million, or 10 cents a share, from a net loss of $337 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 42 cents from 36 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Revenue rose 12% to $11.68 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $11.48 billion. Revenue for vaccines increased 17%, for oncology jumped 23% and for rare disease grew 26%, while revenue edged up 1% for internal medicine and rose 8% for hospital. Pfizer raised its 2021 EPS guidance range to $3.10 to $3.20 from $3.00 to $3.10, dur primarily to additional refinements of its COVID-19 vaccine revenue forecast. The company expects 2021 revenue of $59.4 billion to $61.4 billion, above the current FactSet consensus of $58.3 billion. The stock has gained 4.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 14.0%.

  • Kroger says it must close two Long Beach stores due to hazard pay ordinance

    As local governments look to enact hazard pay rules for grocery workers, businesses are pushing back, saying the extra pay is too costly to sustain. Kroger on Monday blamed its decision to close a Ralphs supermarket and a Food 4 Less in Long Beach on a hazard pay measure.

  • DraftKings Stock Surges After Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys DKNG Shares, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Alibaba Sales Beat Estimates as Regulatory Headwinds Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s sales rose at a faster-than-expected pace, offering a much-needed boost for the company grappling with a regulatory crackdown on Jack Ma’s tech empire.Revenue climbed 37% to 221.1 billion yuan ($34.2 billion) in the three months ended December, compared with the 215.3 billion yuan average of analyst forecasts. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 52% to 79 billion yuan. Alibaba has established a special taskforce to conduct internal reviews and is actively communicating with antitrust regulators on complying with their requirements, the company said in the earnings release.The stronger-than-expected earnings may be overshadowed by an ongoing antitrust probe that has already wiped more than $130 billion off the e-commerce giant’s value since its October record. Uncertainty began in November when regulators first torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s record initial public offering, then launched their investigation into the online retailer. Alibaba shares have dropped 13% since Ant’s aborted debut, the worst performance on Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index.“The business performance is strong and many feel the shares are undervalued compared to the roadmap and trajectory of some of their businesses,” Andy Halliwell, an analyst at technology consultancy Publicis Sapient, said in a research note after the earnings result. “However, if the Chinese government is looking to crack down on outspoken entrepreneurs and take a more conservative line with their larger tech businesses, then this will dent investors’ confidence in the brand and may create an opening for others to exploit.”Read more: Jack Ma Emerges for First Time Since Ant, Alibaba CrackdownAlibaba’s shares recouped some of their losses after Ma resurfaced in public during a live-streamed video conference last month, in an apparent signal that worst-case scenarios -- such as a government-led takeover or break-up of his companies –- are probably now off the table. Few expect Beijing to entirely back off its campaign to more tightly regulate Ant, Alibaba and the rest of China’s high-tech giants. But the stock’s partial recovery suggests investors are beginning to price out the risk of a crackdown that would put the country’s richest entrepreneurs and most innovative companies in serious jeopardy.Click here for a live blog on the numbers.Alibaba’s cloud division reported its first ever positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization, a milestone for the growing business. Revenue for the segment rose 50%, driven by customers in the internet, retail and public sectors. Cainiao, its logistics unit, was also operating cash flow positive, the company said.Annual active consumers grew to 779 million in the December quarter, driving a 38% increase in its core commerce business. Alibaba booked $75 billion of sales over its annual Singles’ Day promotions last November, easily beating its 2019 haul after the company began promotions early and added additional services to the count for the first time. The increased spending came even as overall retail sales fell 3.9% last year, with consumption lagging industrial activity in the broader economic recovery.But investors are questioning whether Alibaba can sustain that growth as Beijing steps up oversight of Chinese tech giants, particularly in online commerce. Ma’s firm, once the standard-bearer for China’s fast-rising private firms and booming internet sphere, now faces penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue or some $7.8 billion if it’s found to have violated rules against practices like forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two,” predatory pricing or algorithms favoring new users.Any regulations requiring Alibaba to implement a full halt to forced-exclusivity policies may hit Tmall’s sales by close to a tenth in 2021, before sales return to 18-20% annual growth in 2022 and beyond, according to San Francisco-based Octahedron Capital Management LP. As of now, less than 10% of the top-selling brands are exclusive, they estimated.The regulations may also hamper its ability to fend off rivals from JD.com Inc. to Pinduoduo Inc., whose 730 million annual consumers are closing in on Alibaba’s user base. Meanwhile, short-video platforms like ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent-backed Kuaishou Technology are also tapping livestreaming as a sales outlet to wrest a larger e-commerce share. Beijing-based ByteDance revealed its Singles’ Day takings for the first time in 2020, with Douyin, the Chinese version of global sensation TikTok, booking 18.7 billion yuan in gross merchandise value.Ant contributed 4.8 billion yuan to Alibaba’s profit in the quarter, indicating that the company earned 14.5 billion yuan in the three months ended September -- before its $35 billion IPO was scuttled -- as its earnings lag one quarter behind Alibaba. As part of the crackdown, Ant has been told to “rectify” its lending, insurance and wealth management services. With its affiliate still in the process of developing the rectification plan, Alibaba said Tuesday that it’s unable to make a “complete and fair assessment” of impact on its business.Stricter capital requirements may kneecap Ant’s ability to issue loans as freely, adding to challenges for its sister company’s commerce operations. While Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang has said the company doesn’t quantify how much of its sales are funded by Ant’s loans, the fintech giant provides small unsecured credit to about 500 million people through its Huabei (Just Spend) and Jiebei (Just Lend) platforms. These are used in part to pay for purchases of clothing and makeup from the Taobao marketplace or trips booked on Fliggy, the group’s online travel site.Read more: Ant Plans Credit Unit Overhaul to Avoid Sharp Drop in LoansTighter regulatory scrutiny over mergers may also impede the tech giant from snapping up promising startups in emerging industries or taking outsized stakes in other businesses to ward off competition. Alibaba -- which had in recent years spent billions on stakes in hypermart operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. and NetEase Inc.’s Kaola e-commerce platform -- was fined 500,000 yuan in December for not seeking approval before boosting its holdings in department store chain Intime Retail Group Co. in 2017.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inovio Surges On Reddit Call To Action As Investment Firm Boosts Stake

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals surged Monday on a Reddit call to action and after investment firm BlackRock upped its stake in the biotech company. INO stock soared to a five-month high.

  • BABA earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Alibaba (BABA) will be reporting earnings on Tuesday before the opening bell. The e-commerce giant is expected to show a boost from its recent 11/11 shopping event. However investors will be watching for any commentary on recent regulatory concerns in China.

  • Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares traded slightly higher on Monday after one Wall Street analyst performed a deep dive into the company’s free cash flow outlook. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated his Buy rating for GE and raised his price target from $13 to $14. See also: Buy Bank of America Stock The GE Thesis: Last week, GE shares jumped after the company reported a better-than-expected $4.37 billion in fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow and guided for between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion in industrial FCF in 2021. On Monday, Obin said GE’s 3% year-over-year drop in orders in the fourth quarter was also a pleasant surprise given orders dropped 28% in the previous quarter. The $3.5 billion midpoint of GE’s 2021 industrial FCF guidance was also slightly above Bank of America’s target of $3.3 billion. Obin said investors don’t seem to fully appreciate GE’s multi-year effort to reduce factoring, which was a $3.2 billion outflow in 2020. That process is now coming to an end and Obin said investors can expect working capital levels to begin to normalize. Related Link: ,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth? Obin understands the caution toward GE given the uncertain economic outlook and the company’s rough recent track record, but he believes the company is being overly cautious with its 2021 Aviation revenue guidance. In the meantime, Obin says GE has plenty of financial flexibility in the near-term, and could actually benefit from rising interest rates. Rising rates would help reduce GE’s $25.5 billion in pension liabilities and GE Capital’s $21.3 billion in long-term care liabilities. “Higher discount rates would lower the value of these long-lived liabilities,” Obin said. Benzinga’s Take: GE appears to have stopped the bleeding by aggressively addressing its liquidity and balance sheet issues, and it has implemented a long-term turnaround plan. However, Obin is forecasting just 62 cents in 2023 earnings per share, suggesting GE is already trading at 17.2 times 2023 earnings even if the company hits Obins growth targets over the next two years. Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons Latest Ratings for GE DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Dec 2020DZ BankUpgradesSellHold Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GE View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The retail rally is bigger than GameStop: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

  • UPS Posts $3B Loss but Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates

    UPS posts adjusted fourth-quarter earnings well above Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic continues to drive consumers and businesses to rely on Big Brown.

  • If You Like Tesla, Check Out These 3 Companies

    If you invested in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) one year ago, you would be up by roughly 600%. The growth in electric vehicles isn’t limited to this one stock: with the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSE: DRIV) being up roughly 75%. Here are three more companies to look into if you’re enjoying your position in Tesla: Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is often touted as the “Tesla of China.” The company operates in China’s premium electric vehicle market. It designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is the world's largest lithium producer. The outlook for lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Lithium is used in electric vehicle batteries and many other electric-based solutions. As the demand for clean energy solutions increases, Albemarle’s lithium demand could increase as well. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) makes electric vehicles, but isn’t considered an electric vehicle company just yet. Although the automotive giant’s electric vehicle lineup may not be seen as being on par with Tesla's right now, the company has many resources and talent at its disposal to gain a strong footing in the EV industry. In fact, the company has committed to offering only electric vehicles by 2035. As more and more companies continue to shift to electric vehicles, it might be harder for Tesla to maintain its current status once EV options are more plentiful. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walgreens16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Li Auto January deliveries rise more than 350%, but stock falls

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, in the wake of the China-based electric vehicle maker's announcement overnight that January deliveries grew more than four-fold from a year ago. Li's report comes a day after fellow China-based EV makers reported January deliveries, in which Nio Inc.'s jumped 352% and Xpeng Inc.'s hiked up 470%. Li's deliveries rose 356% to 5,379 Li ONE SUVs. Separately, the company said it established a new research and development center in Shanghai, aimed a developing EV technologies, such as high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging technologies and autonomous driving technologies. Li's stock has rallied 40.0% over the past three months through Monday, while Nio shares have climbed 71.0%, XPeng's stock has soared 138% and the S&P 500 has gained 14.0%.

  • Tesla challenger Faraday Future wants to go from 0 to $20B in sales by selling lots of $180K electric cars

    Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has big goals for the next five years, CEO Carsten Breitfeld explains to Yahoo Finance.

  • Rocket startup Astra to go public through $2.1 billion blank-check deal

    This includes a $200 million private investment led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc, the statement added. Mergers with blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), have become an increasingly popular route to public markets for companies seeking to avoid a traditional initial public offering. Astra's existing shareholders will own about 78% of common stock of the combined company, the statement said.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Top Picks for 2021, Says BMO

    Usually, when markets climb to record levels and stay there, investors start thinking about bubbles. However, Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital, believes that we’re just in the midst of a counter-intuitive time. In a recent note, Belski ruminates at length on the current conditions, and investors’ guesstimates that 1H21 will see a stock bubble. “Widespread speculation of an imminent stock market bubble, not to mention calls for a potential sharp correction in the first half of 2021, only to be followed up by strength during the second half, represents excessively consensus thought by most clients we speak with,” Belski wrote. But here the plot thickens – Belski isn’t sure that the common wisdom has called conditions right: “We believe the first part of 2021 will be much stronger than most investors are imagining.” Belski explains that with the Joe Biden ensconced in the White House, and supported by Democrat majorities in both Houses of Congress, a new corona response stimulus package will likely be larger than expected. Combined with vaccine programs and a solid Q4 earnings season, Belski believes that a cyclical uplift will hit the markets and extend through the year. Against this backdrop, the stock analysts at BMO are taking their cue from Belski, and choosing their top picks for 2021. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these top picks. Tronox, Ltd. (TROX) We will start with Tronox, a mining and specialty metal manufacturing company. Tronox mines titanium ores and zircon, which are used to produce titanium chemicals: titanium dioxide and chemical sands, primarily, which are used in dyes. Tronox products are found in paints, papers, plastics, and other common products. Useful byproducts of the manufacturing process include caustic soda, gypsum, iron sulfate, and various acid compounds. A solid industrial niche, with essential products in a variety of sectors, gives Tronox a firm foundation for growth, and the share value reflects that. The stock rose an impressive 106% over the past 12 months. In Q3, the last reported, Tronox showed $675 million at the top line, up 17% sequentially. Improved market demand, and consequent improved TiO2 (titanium dioxide) sales through the quarter powered the higher revenues. Looking ahead, Tronox has recently issued new Q4 guidance – and these preliminary numbers were far better than expected. For the last quarter of CY20, Tronox is guiding toward revenue of $783 million – which will be a 13.6% year-over-year gain. Based on all that Tronox has going for it, BMO analyst John McNulty tells investors that his bullish thesis remains very much intact. “We listed TROX as one of our top picks for 2021 [based on] our belief that the strength of the cycle would surprise investors in the near term on the volume side and in the intermediate term on the pricing side. The 4Q "blowout" supports our near-term thesis while… recent price hikes give us greater confidence in our intermediate-term thesis as well as our belief that our 2021 and 2022 estimates are solidly too low. We continue to believe TROX offers the most upside of any name in our space looking out through 2021,” McNulty commented. Unsurprisingly, McNulty gives Tronox an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and a $23 price target. This conveys his confidence in TROX's ability to rise 36% over the next twelve months. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? As it turns out, 3 out of 4 analysts that have published a recent review see the stock as a Buy, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. Meanwhile, the $19 average price target indicates ~13% upside potential. (See TROX stock analysis on TipRanks) Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Netflix hardly needs any introduction. It's one of the famous FAANG stocks, a group of tech companies whose sheer size and rate of growth have helped to power the markets over past few years. The FAANGs include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google – so Netflix is in good company, even if its $239 billion market cap puts it in a distant fifth place for size behind its peers. Revenue has grown steadily in every quarter for the past two years, reaching $6.64 billion in 4Q20. That wasn’t the only good news from Q4. The company reported that it had exceeded 200 million paid subscribers in the quarter, and is now looking forward to turning cash flow positive for the first time. On the balance sheet after Q4, Netflix has $15 billion in debt and $8.2 billion in cash on hand. As long as the company turns out hits like ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘The Midnight Sky,’ which had 68 million and 72 million viewers respectively in their first four weeks, the debt is considered sustainable. Analyst Daniel Salmon, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, rates Netflix as Outperform (i.e. Buy) in his recent note for BMO. Salmon gives the stock a $700 price target, implying an upside of 30% for 2021. (To watch Salmon’s track record, click here) Describing Netflix as a ‘Top Pick’ in his headline, the analyst goes on to say: “We raise our ARPU estimates driven by recent price increases, leading to higher revenue estimates [...] While the pricing increases may slow the subscriber growth somewhat, we do not anticipate similar level of churns as in 2019 and think total subs can surprise to the upside in 2021. We think there is another leg as the FCF generation becomes reality, and we continue to like the lack of antitrust/regulatory overhang versus rest of FANG.” There are plenty of Buy ratings for Netflix amongst Salmon's colleagues – 23, in fact. With the addition of 6 Holds and 3 Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at 632.90 and implies ~17% upside for the foreseeable future. (See NFLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Corteva (CTVA) The third stock on BMO's top picks list, Corteva, was once the agricultural unit of the chemical giant Dupont, before being spun off as an independent company in mid-2019. The company currently boasts a market cap of $30.3 billion – making it the world’s largest aggrotech company. Corteva fuels its growth through a diverse product line, including seeds, crop protection, and digital land management, all designed to improve crop yields and acre value. Corteva’s seed lines include such staples as corn, wheat, soy, and sorghum – all of which are either eaten directly, shifted into processed foods, or used as livestock feed. Land management is essential to all aspects of farming, at all scales, from wheat farmers to dairy and meat producers. The third calendar quarter is Corteva’s slowest, and Corteva showed year-over-year declines in earnings and revenue. At the same, the 52-cent EPS and the $1.86 billion reported revenue both beat the analyst forecasts. Watching Corteva for BMO, Joel Jackson writes, “Our favorite idea for 2021 is CTVA… There's a strong pathway if 13-14x multiples keep rolling forward to future years as CTVA continues to penetrate deeper into seed traits… we believe 2021 could be a much stronger year for CTVA, which could deliver 20%+ EBITDA growth (we don’t believe this is fully appreciated by the Street although it’s starting to get there). CTVA’s earnings bridge for 2021E could be leaning closer to bull case scenarios as … higher crop prices provide better seed price opportunities (lower rebates), and crop protection sales fare better than expected.” These comments support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and Salazar’s $48 price target suggests that CTVA has room for a 18% upside in the coming year. (To watch Jackson’s track record, click here) All in all, Corteva’s Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The $43.90 average price target suggests room for ~8% upside growth from the current trading price of $40.71. (See CTVA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop retail frenzy ‘is a very poor way to stick it to the man': Interactive Brokers strategist

    Interactive Brokers' chief economist Steve Sosnick sees last week's action in GameStop stock and others as a continuation of populism. However, he thinks it will end poorly for those who are trying to rebel.