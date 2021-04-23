U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.06
    +0.63 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,722.78
    -2,036.06 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.40
    +39.50 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple IOS 14.5 is bringing big changes to your iPhone — here's what to expect

·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Next week, your iPhone will get a massive update. Called iOS 14.5, it brings improvements for Apple’s (AAPL) smartphone including its controversial App Tracking Transparency, which will let you choose whether apps track your activity across the web. It will also feature support for Apple’s AirTags, new tracking devices that keep you from losing your stuff.

The update even includes crowd-sourced traffic warnings for Apple Maps, making it even more of a Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Maps competitor, and the ability to change your default music app. With so much packed in, this is one of the largest-ever mid-cycle updates for the iPhone’s operating system.

Here’s what else you can expect out of iOS 14.5.

App Tracking Transparency

Apple&#39;s iOS 14.5 will include a new feature that allows you to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites called App Tracking Transparency. (Image: Apple)
Apple's iOS 14.5 will include a new feature that allows you to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites called App Tracking Transparency. (Image: Apple)

This will be the most noticeable change. Apple Tracking Transparency lets users deny an app's ability to track your IDFA, or identification for advertisers, a piece of Apple code that lets advertisers understand your browsing habits to target you with ads.

When you download an app, or fire one up after installing iOS 14.5, App Tracking Transparency will ask if you'd like the app to track your web activity. If you choose to be tracked, the app will see your online habits and send you targeted ads. If you don’t, you’ll see general ads.

Apple says the feature improves consumers’ privacy, while Facebook contends the feature will hurt small businesses because many people will opt out of being tracked — making it harder for companies to target ads. Of course, the Apple Tracking Transparency feature could also hurt Facebook’s bottom line, since it relies on those advertising dollars.

What does it mean for you? If you opt out of being tracked, you’ll probably stop seeing 8,000 ads for bagels after you ship a dozen of them to your sister for her birthday.

AirTags are coming

IOS 14.5 adds AirTags compatibility, which, when used with an AirTag, will let you locate physical items in the real world via the FindMy app. (Image: Apple)
IOS 14.5 adds AirTags compatibility, which, when used with an AirTag, will let you locate physical items in the real world via the FindMy app. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s new AirTag tracking devices are coming next week, and iOS 14.5 is bringing you all the capabilities you’ll need to use the gadgets with your new iPhone.

AirTags help you keep track of real-world items you can’t afford to lose. Think your keys, wallet, purse, even your TV remote. The AirTags use two types of technology to help you track them from your iPhone: Bluetooth and Ultra-Wide Band.

You know what Bluetooth is already, the technology that lets your devices communicate with each other, but Ultra-Wide Band might be new. Essentially, it’s a form of connectivity that enables incredibly precise tracking. We’re talking so precise, your iPhone will tell you which direction to turn and how many feet away your keys are in your house. Bluetooth can’t do that. And GPS isn’t accurate enough.

You’ll be able to track your AirTags via the FindMy app on your iPhone, and we’ll have a full deep dive into what they’re like to use next week.

New Siri voices

IOS 14.5 is also bringing big changes to Siri’s voice options, for the first time offering up Black American voices — one female and one male.

Changing the voice option just requires you to go into the iOS settings menu and navigate to Siri & Search. From there you'll be able to choose from four American Siri voices. That's not all, though. Siri will also stop using a female voice by default, instead letting you choose a digital assistant as you set up your phone.

Siri is also letting users change their default music option. Now, instead of your iPhone starting up Apple Music when you ask Siri to play a song, you’ll be able to listen through Spotify or any other app. The feature works the first time you request a song from Siri after upgrading to iOS 14.5. You’ll then get a prompt asking what music service you’d like to make your default.

Unlocking your phone with Face ID while wearing a mask

You&#39;ll soon be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. But you&#39;ll need an Apple Watch to do it. (Image: Howley)
You'll soon be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. But you'll need an Apple Watch to do it. (Image: Howley)

We've all been wearing masks for about a year now, and outside of foggy glasses, one of the downsides is that you can't unlock your iPhone using Face ID.

Apple has added a workaround to iOS 14.5, though you’ll need an Apple Watch to use it. The feature works if you’ve got your Apple Watch on and unlocked. When you have a mask on and go to unlock your phone with Face ID, your phone will get a signal from your watch that it’s safe to unlock.

It's helpful for sure, but you'll also need an accessory that costs at least $199, so it might not be worth it for non-Apple Watch users.

Apple Maps gets crowdsourced traffic events

Apple Maps is catching up with the likes of Waze and Google Maps by adding crowdsourced traffic events. The feature will let users report things like accidents, speed traps, and more via Apple Maps so their fellow drivers can know what's on the road ahead.

It's certainly a helpful feature that makes Apple Maps even more appealing, but I'm not too certain it will draw users away from Google Maps. Either way, it should be fun to check out.

Your phone should start downloading the update automatically as soon as it’s available next week, or you can manually download it via the Settings app.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Support: iOS 14.5 updates explained

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley explains the new iOS 14.5 updates in this week’s Tech Support.

  • Apple Stock Buybacks, Dividend Hike Could Be Sugar On Top For March Quarter

    Wall Street expects Apple to report strong sales of iPhones, iPads and Macs when it posts March-quarter results. But changes to the company's capital return plan could be the sugar on top.

  • Facebook’s digital ad revenue just keeps rolling in despite antitrust threat

    Despite federal regulators breathing down its neck over its business practices, threats of ad boycotts from aggrieved parties over its privacy policies, and a pandemic, the social-networking juggernaut is expected to post another jaw-dropping quarterly result on Wednesday.

  • iOS 14.6 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 1 available now on iPhone and iPad

    Just over 24 hours after Apple confirmed that iOS 14.5 would be available to the general public next week, the first beta for iOS 14.6 has begun rolling out to developers. We'll have to wait until we install the update to see what all has changed, but we don't expect iOS 14.6 to be nearly as significant an update as iOS 14.5. That said, there will undoubtedly be some interesting new features, including the following, which Apple explained on its developer site: "You can now directly update your iOS or iPadOS device to the latest Release Candidate without removing the beta profile. After updating to the Release Candidate, you can choose to update to the next available beta or uninstall the profile to remove your device from the beta program." Apple’s iOS 14.6 beta 1 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.6 beta 1. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2 As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

  • Biden administration's $50 billion to help end chip shortage 'is a great first step': Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live for look into the chip giant's latest quarter and the state of Big Tech.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Jumps 2%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Apple’s leaked iPhone 13 design looks incredible in this new video

    Now that Apple's Spring Loaded event is behind us, we can now turn our collective attention to the next two big events Apple is planning to hold later this year. Coming up first, of course, is the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) which will see Apple unveil iOS 15 and perhaps some new hardware like AirPods Pro 2. And following that, Apple in September will officially take the wraps off of the highly-anticipated iPhone 13. As in years past, Apple has found it to be all but impossible to keep product leaks from emerging. So even though the iPhone 13 won't officially be introduced for another five months, we've already seen a steady stream of credible rumors which, taken together, provide us with a pretty clear picture of what Apple's next-gen iPhone lineup will bring to the table. Most recently, we've seen reports pointing towards a slightly revamped iPhone 13 Mini design. Whereas the current iPhone 12 Mini boasts cameras on the back that are aligned vertically, the upcoming iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly see the two rear-facing cameras aligned diagonally. Some have speculated that this may have something to do with Apple outfitting the device with a slightly larger sensor. The video below, which was put together by the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel, provides us with what is likely an accurate look at the iPhone 13 Mini. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGwwAkBV0oY What remains unclear, though, is if the iPhone 13 Mini will boast a smaller notch as depicted in the video above. While we know that the regular-sized iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch, it remains to be seen if the same design change makes its way down to the iPhone 13 Mini. As a quick refresher, the iPhone 13 notch will be 26.8mm wide compared to 34.83mm on the iPhone 12. Incidentally, the iPhone 13 notch will be a tad taller and will measure in at 5.35mm compared to 5.3mm on the iPhone 12. An image depicting a dummy iPhone 13 model with a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 can be viewed below: Notably, Apple managed to shrink the notch by relocating the earpiece speaker to the bezel situated above the notch. Aesthetics aside, some of the iPhone 13 features we've seen floated around include 120Hz ProMotion displays for the Pro models, support for Portrait Mode during video recording, and even an Always-On Display similar to what is currently available on the Apple Watch. "Always-On Display will have minimal customizability," noted leaker Max Weinbach said a few weeks ago. "Current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily." As a final point, it's worth noting that the iPhone 13 Mini may be the last time we see an edge-to-edge display in a compact form factor. Rumor has it that the iPhone 12 Mini isn't selling well at all and that Apple has plans to remove the product from its lineup starting in 2022. As far as an iPhone 13 Mini release date is concerned, we've seen credible reports claiming that every one of Apple's brand new 2021 iPhone models will be announced and released in September of this year.

  • This Rising Star Gave the Nasdaq a Boost Even as Intel Missed the Rally

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was the big beneficiary on Friday afternoon, rising more than 1.5% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT and approaching all-time record highs. One industry that doesn't always get much attention from Nasdaq investors is the financial sector, but one hot prospect in banking gave investors a nice surprise. Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks  generally performed well, but Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) wasn't able to join its peers after its quarterly report left shareholders with some unanswered questions.

  • Inovio Drops After U.S. Cuts Off Funding; Short Sellers Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. sank as much as 29% Friday after the U.S. government pulled funding for its Covid-19 vaccine research, a vindication for short sellers who have been amassing positions in the biotech stock.Bears betting against Inovio are set to reap nearly $160 million from Friday’s plunge alone, quintupling their $40 million in profits year-to-date, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners managing director of predictive analytics. It shares closed 25% lower to $6.85, the steepest decline since Sept. 28.Issues with a key supplier, development delays including a partial hold on testing from the Food and Drug Administration and the abundance of Covid-19 vaccine supplies in the U.S. have hurt the advancement of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Inovio’s shot. Add to that Friday’s news that the Department of Defense will curtail funding for its late-stage vaccine trial because of the broad availability of other shots.“The decision results from the changing environment of Covid-19 with the rapid deployment of vaccines,” the government agency said, according to Inovio’s statement released earlier. “This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products.”The case of Inovio is among the few recent examples where short sellers betting against a company’s success have paid off. More broadly, hedge funds have elected to side-step placing bearish bets to avoid getting hammered by the rise of Reddit-fueled rallies and euphoric retail investors.Despite backlash from Reddit users earlier this year, Citron Capital’s bets against Inovio were the fund’s largest contributor from shorting to a 155% return in 2020, according to a January letter to investors. Citron was far from being the company’s only skeptic, with roughly a third of shares available for trading sold short as of Friday, data compiled by S3 Partners shows. The total short positions stood at $634 million, the data show.The company will continue to develop its shot through Phase 3 testing, though mostly outside the U.S. “Inovio remains well-positioned to support both pandemic and endemic vaccine needs with INO-4800 and INO-4802,” according to an earlier statement alluding to the company’s Covid-19 shot as well as a vaccine meant to address Covid variants. Inovio declined to comment beyond its initial press release.OutlookAnalysts were divided on the company’s outlook. Six rate the stock at a hold-equivalent compared to just four who recommended shares to clients while none were sell rated, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Still, the average price target of $15 suggests the shares could more than double from Friday’s level.With the FDA partial pause on the trial unresolved and following Friday’s setback, Inovio’s “window for success, already narrow, closes a bit more,” Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond wrote in a research note. He has a Wall Street low price target of $7.“INO-4800 has not been part of our valuation,” he said, referring to the vaccine candidate. “However, talking with investors, it appears the market has concerned itself with little else. Not a great set-up in our view, and given today’s events, we continue to remain on the sidelines.”(Updates with closing share price in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the Giants could foil the Dodgers, or help the Padres do it

    The San Francisco Giants could give the Dodgers a hard time this season by hanging tough in the NL West and other ways.

  • Ogling Apple's purple iPhone 12

    Look, there really isn’t much to say about the new, purple iPhone 12. It’s roughly the same pastel shade that last year’s purple iPhone 11 came in, which means it’s more of a lavender than anything else. (If you’re a connoisseur of Southeast Asian flavors, I should point out this iPhone’s hue is nearly a dead ringer for some varieties of delicious Ube ice cream.) You’ll also be able to pre-order one starting this Friday, if for some reason the white, black, red, blue, or green models didn’t already do it for you. That’s... about it.

  • This $35 gadget helps you cook perfect steak every time, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed

    I get compliments on my steaks and hamburgers literally every single time I serve them. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Forget about it... people can't get enough. I'm not trying to brand and I'm definitely no professional chef — not even close. In fact, I wouldn't even call myself an amateur chef. I just know a simple trick that takes all the guesswork out of cooking meats and fish to the perfect temperature every single time, without fail. The key is finding the right tool for the job, and all you need is one low-cost device that's available right now on Amazon. If I'm not a whiz in the kitchen, how do I cook my dishes perfectly every single time? Well, I just found a little gadget that makes it almost impossible to cook anything but perfect steak and other meats. It’s called the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and you just pop it in your food before you put it on the grill or in the oven. It connects to your smartphone and relays internal temperature readings in real-time, and then your phone alerts you when it reaches the target temp so you can stop cooking. It’s brilliant! There are several similar products out there, but this one is particularly popular for a few reasons. Apart from the long-range connectivity and other nifty features, it costs much less than most rivals thanks to a launch price of just $50. That's doubly true right now since it's on sale on Amazon at a new lower price of just $34.99! You'll receive the ThermoPro TP25H2 itself along with two temperature sensors that run into your grill or onto your pan if you're cooking on a stovetop. At that low price, you definitely can't go wrong! Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing, which have all the info you might need: Extended 500ft range: Wireless meat thermometer for grilling and smoking features the most powerful Bluetooth 5.0 technology to provide a strong, reliable connection to track temps 500 feet away; Monitor your cook through the simplistic ThermoPro APP and just leave the wireless thermometer inside your home or in the backyard Easy-to-Use APP: The smart thermometer APP is easy to use and meet the needs of a beginner or an experienced pitmaster; Set custom temperature, USDA preset temperature, timers, and ambient temp range for your grill or smoker via Thermopro APP, relax while you are Cooking Like a Pro Estimator cook time & Pre-temp alarm: Food thermometer uses an advanced algorithm to accurately estimate the left cooking timer, which is helpful to plan your meal; Set a Temp Pre Alarm to receive a timely notification when the meat temperature is 5/10/15℉away from the target temp, ensuring you’re ready to pull the meat off at the perfect time Precise meat probes with winders: Smoker thermometer with step-down dual probes design ensure the most precise readings be it measuring two kinds of food or ambient grill/oven temperature. With a probe temperature of 15.8℉ to 572℉ (-10℃ to 300℃) and accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C, you will be able to cook any type of meat to perfection Informative temperature graph: View your cooking temperature history in the form of a graph for all probes to help you better understand trends and temperature fluctuations throughout the entire cook; Rechargeable Thermopro meat thermometer for the grill can hold a charger for 8 months completely to meet your smoking and grilling needs

  • Dow Jones Jumps 250 Points As Stock Market Rallies; Apple, Goldman Lead Blue Chips

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average held near session highs midday Friday, as Goldman Sachs and Apple helped offset a big drop from Intel.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Bitcoin Breaches $50,000 Threshold With Technicals Back in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in almost two months as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world’s largest cryptocurrency.A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.This week’s roughly 20% rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsThe latest threat comes from a Bloomberg News report Thursday that the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. That was enough to ignite the biggest slide in U.S. stocks in five weeks. U.S. investors in Bitcoin, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 550% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Bitcoin correcting below $50,000 is doing what we see as normal for bull-markets as it flushes excesses and probes for support. The traders’ adage “If it seems easy, something’s wrong” appears to be playing out, with some key bullish underpinnings in place: Ethereum is above its $2,000 threshold and the launch of U.S. crypto ETFs appear imminent.-- Mike McGlone, BI commodities strategist. Click here to read the research.To be sure, the proposal will have to wind its way through Congress and even if it’s passed, investors don’t yet know when it would go into effect, said Simon Peters, crypto-asset analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.But, “we are clearly seeing some selling pressure,” said Peters. “This has coincided with the crypto market arguably looking quite frothy after a ramp up in purchases -- and prices -- in recent months, with this announcement acting as a catalyst for a deeper retracement.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”Read more: Bitcoin’s Big Selloff Was a Long Time Coming: Investors ReactBitcoin broke below its 100-day moving average earlier Friday. For many chartists, its next support level is around its 150-day line, followed by its longer-term 200-day one around $34,520. But, some might be heartened by the fact that its relative strength indicator is nearing an oversold level (it’s currently at 30.5), meaning that Bitcoin could see a reprieve from the selling.Carter Worth at Cornerstone Macro said his analysis points to Bitcoin falling to $40,000. That could happen if it breaks below the trend line that’s been in effect the past six months. The level corresponds to Bitcoin’s 150-day moving average and has showed significance during this year’s trading -- it posed resistance in January while offering support in late February.Still, investors may need to buckle up for more volatility in the near-term.“People have been talking about the capital gains tax and U.S. stock-market selloff being the catalyst of this,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “If it is true we’ve moved too much -- but once Bitcoin gets a head of steam it is tough to stop unless you are at a technical area.”(Updates price levels, updates comments, adds 100-DMA info)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning to slash lending to hedge funds by a third after the Archegos Capital blowup cost the bank $5.5 billion and forced it to tap investors for additional capital.The Swiss lender on Thursday said it’s conducting a review with a goal of “resizing and derisking prime brokerage and prime financing businesses,” confirming a Bloomberg News report two weeks ago. It plans to focus the business on clients that have relationships with other parts of the firm and will reduce lending to hedge funds by some $35 billion, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an interview.The losses -- among the costliest in the bank’s 165-year history -- have wiped out more than a year of profit, prompting it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital, and raised questions about Gottstein’s future after little more than a year in the role. The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office is the latest reckoning for lenders chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “We are taking measures that this will not reoccur, we are reducing our exposure in that business and we are doing an investigation how it exactly happened.”Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue.Credit Suisse, one of the biggest prime brokers among European banks, has already moved to tighten financing terms with some hedge funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, Bloomberg reported earlier.“Is it an isolated case?” Gottstein said. “I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.