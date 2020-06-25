How iOS 14 will change your iPhone forever: Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions. This week's dilemma:

“How much will iOS 14 change my iPhone?”

Apple unveiled iOS 14 on Monday, and it’s set to bring some of the biggest changes to your iPhone in years. Now I know, change is scary. It’s the reason I’ve been using the same toothbrush for three years. Well, part of the reason. I’m also just very lazy.

But the updates to iOS 14 will dramatically improve your iPhone’s functionality. Curious as to what those improvements are? I’ve got you covered.

A far better home screen

Ever since the first iPhone debuted in 2007, the home screen has been a simple grid of apps. But as the app ecosystem has expanded, users’ home screens have become incredibly cluttered.

You probably have a few select apps and folders you use on your main and secondary home screens, but beyond that there’s likely a mishmash of apps you either rarely use or have completely forgotten about on your subsequent screens.

The App Library in iOS 14 will make locating infrequently used apps far easier. (Image: Apple) More

To address that, Apple is adding a new home screen called the App Library. Accessible by swiping all the way from right to left, the Apple Library is a new home screen that automatically create folders for all of the apps on your phone.

Collections will be organized based on app type, with folders for entertainment apps, Apple Arcade apps, social apps and more. At the top of the screen, you’ll find folders for your recently added apps and suggested apps.

And if you only want your main home screen and the App Library page, Apple will finally let you delete all of those extraneous home screens you ignore.

In addition to the App Library, Apple is, at long last, bringing true home screen widgets to the iPhone. Like the widgets found in Today View, the widgets for Apple’s home screen will provide you with information like your next appointments, the weather, headlines from Apple News and more.

Apple is finally bringing widgets to the iPhone's home screen, adding a whole new layer of functionality to the smartphone. (Image: Apple) More

You’ll be able to place these widgets wherever you want and resize them based on your own needs. Android phones have had this option for years, so it’s nice to see Apple finally come around to making the home screen on its devices more functional.

Phone calls and picture-in-picture

Two smaller changes to iOS 14 include a reworked phone call alert view and picture-in-picture video. The new phone call alert will change the current style of alert, which takes up the entire screen even if you’re using an app, in favor of a small notification tab at the top of the screen.

This way you’ll be able to ignore work calls, and browse Instagram at the same time.