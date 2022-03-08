iOS 15.4 will arrive next week, allowing you to use Face ID with a mask

Apple has confirmed it will roll out iOS 15.4 next week. One especially useful feature that'll hit iPhones in the coming days is another way to unlock your device with Face ID while wearing a mask. You'll no longer need an Apple Watch to unlock your phone without removing your mask or punching in your passcode.

Apple has been testing the feature in public betas since January. You'll need to activate it manually in the Face ID & Passcode section of Settings. There's one key caveat: it doesn't work with sunglasses.

Other features expected to arrive as part of iOS 14.5 include an anti-stalking warning for AirTags, a less-gendered voice option for Siri, PS5 DualSense controller adaptive trigger support, a way to add notes to iCloud Keychain passwords and dozens more emoji .