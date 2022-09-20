Apple listened to your complaints and is changing iOS 16's battery percentage icon

Ever since the world got its first look at iOS 16’s reintroduced battery percentage indicator at the start of last month, people have voiced strong opinions about the icon. Many, including Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low, felt Apple could have done a better job with it. In its current iteration, the icon remains static – displaying only a percentage – until your iPhone’s battery depletes below 20 percent capacity. It’s a design decision that makes the indicator less useful than it ought to be since in most cases you need to look closely to see how much battery you have left.

There we go: Apple has tweaked the design of the battery percentage icon in iOS 16.1 beta 2. It now shows the proper charge level 🎉 pic.twitter.com/15tvFUCaPx — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 20, 2022

Thankfully, Apple is working on an improved version of the icon. Earlier today, the company released the second iOS 16.1 beta (via MacRumors). Among other things, the update introduces a tweak to the battery percentage indicator. Now, instead of the icon only turning red when your iPhone’s battery dips below 20 percent charge, it will also gradually deplete as the battery does. It’s a small change, but one that improves usability.

Beta two also includes a tweak to the lock screen. When you plug your phone to charge, a battery percentage indicator will briefly appear above the time, bringing back a feature from iOS 15. On the iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll also see one appear within the Dynamic Island. The next version of iOS 16 does not have a release date yet. We’ll also note here that Apple could further tweak some of the changes found in beta two.