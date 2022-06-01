iOS 16: What will Apple announce at WWDC? What you need to know

Next week's Worldwide Developers Conference will provide a first glimpse of how the iPhone will change this fall.

On Monday, Apple will host a virtual keynote for WWDC from its headquarters in California, where it will likely share details on the latest software updates for iPhones, iPads and MacBook computers.

Tentatively called iOS 16, the next software update will introduce a new look and feel to all iPhones. Apple will also likely unveil new version of its iPadOS and WatchOS for iPads and Apple Watches.

Last year, the launch of iOS 15 added major upgrades to video calling tool FaceTime, including a grid view to see multiple people on a call at once, a Focus mode to help minimize distracting notifications, and the option to add your state identification or driver's license to your iPhone.

What can iPhone owners expect this year? Let's round up what Apple may reveal.

An always-on iPhone screen

The lock screen could undergo a radical transformation, according to a report from Bloomberg. iOS 16 would include support for an always-on display which would provide basic information to users, said the report. For context, some models of Samsung smartphones feature an always-on display with info such as date, time, and notifications.

The lock screen would also support wallpapers capable of offering information like widgets to iPhone owners, the report said.

Messages to get an upgrade

The iPhone's Messages app could see some changes, too. Bloomberg reports Messages could support more social network-style functionality but didn't specify exactly how it could change.

An updated Health app

The Health app is also expected to add new features available for both the iPhone and Apple Watch, Bloomberg reports.

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was working on several new additions for Apple Watch that could launch this year, including a tool to alert users when their blood pressure is rising and a thermometer to help with fertility planning.

When will iOS 16 launch?

Typically, the arrival of the latest version of iOS lands just before the launch of a new iPhone in the fall. Last year, Apple launched iOS 15 on Sept. 20, four days before the debut of the iPhone 13.

Will my iPhone support iOS 16?

The most recent releases of the iPhone will almost certainly support iOS 16. The question is whether much older models going back to the iPhone 6S, which launched nearly seven years ago, will still run the latest version of iOS. If you're clinging to one of those models, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

