iOS 16 could include improved notifications and new health tracking features

The next major release of Apple’s iOS operating system could include “significant enhancements,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he anticipates iOS 16 to include an update to notifications and an assortment of new health-tracking features.

However, for those hoping to see a redesign of iOS, that’s apparently not on the table. “I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago,” said Gurman. He notes the extent of any interface changes Apple plans for might end at a tweak to the iPad’s multitasking UI.

Looking to the company’s other operating systems, Gurman notes watchOS 9 may include upgrades to its activity and health tracking features, but stopped short of sharing specifics. Even less clear is what Apple has planned for the next version of macOS. With Big Sur , the company redesigned its desktop operating system to make it look more like iOS. Meanwhile, with the more recent Monterey , Apple introduced features like Universal Control and SharePlay .