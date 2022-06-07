U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

iOS 16: These are the six most important updates for iPhones this fall

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

This fall, your iPhone might feel like you just pulled it out of the box, brand new again.

On Monday, Apple unveiled iOS 16, the latest version of its operating system for iPhones, during its keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Along with iPhone, Apple detailed key software updates for other products including iPads, Macs, and the Apple Watch. The tech giant also unveiled a new MacBook Air laptop, launching next month.

The software updates will be available to consumers as a public beta launching next month, then released widely this fall.

Every year, the arrival of a new iOS provides features that leave some iPhone owners feeling like they just got a brand new smartphone.

Of all the new touches added to iPhones this fall, these are the five most important features available on iOS 16.

WWDC 22 recap: Apple unveils the MacBook Air 2022, iOS 16 during keynote

New rules from the EU: EU to require uniform charging cord, possibly forcing Apple to replace Lightning port

Unsend Messages, or edit them after

Apple has several updates planned for its Messages app, but most notable is that users will get the chance to edit a message after it's sent or unsend a message completely.

Users will have up to 15 minutes to unsend or edit a message, said Apple. What's not clear is whether this works only with other users on Messages or would work if sent to a person on an Android device. Most likely, it won't work because that green bubble in a thread means the message was sent via MMS/SMS and not iMessage, says Apple.

Lock screens with more personality

While it's not an always-on lock screen like many had speculated, customizable lock screens are just as welcome.

Users can apply different styles and fonts as well as additional information resembling mini-widgets that can show the weather, activity, alarms and more. The widgets resemble ones you can add to the face of an Apple Watch.

Perhaps the best part? No more lock screen wallpaper images that display the clock on top of someone's face.

But that's not all. Users can create custom lock screens based on when they're at work or home, notifications that stream from the bottom and live activities which provide more robust details during a live event.

Apple Pay Later

Apple wades into the "buy now, pay later" space with its own service. Apple Pay Later allows users to split the purchase of an item through Apple Pay into four installments spread over six weeks with zero interest or fees.

However, the interest and fees kick in if you still have a balance after six weeks. Apple says the service is available anywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in apps.

Apple CarPlay

Apple is updating the in-car system CarPlay. Among the changes: upgraded odometers with an Apple aesthetic, widgets providing trip information, navigation tools and weather details. You can also do things like adjust the temperature in the car without leaving CarPlay. The iPhone communicates with your car's real-time systems to display all the information within CarPlay. Plus you can customize how that information is displayed.

Passkeys: The end of passwords?

What if your iPhone essentially becomes your password? Passkeys offers a new way to sign in to services or websites by using your iPhone as a way to log in with Touch ID or Face ID.

So long, passwords? Portable digital identities may replace them

Safety Check

Apple said it collaborated with domestic violence groups to create its Safety Check app to help people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations. The app allows users to quickly update who has access to their accounts or location and offers an emergency reset of all your account permissions. It can also restrict access to apps like Messages or FaceTime to only your device.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iOS 16: The six most important updates for iPhones this fall

