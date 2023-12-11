iOS 17.2 arrives with Journal, Apple Music changes

iOS 17

Apple has released iOS 17.2 to the public, with the update adding the long-awaited Journal app as well as Apple Music changes.



iOS 17



The second main update to iOS 17 since iOS 17.1 was introduced on October 25, iOS 17.2 has finished its run of beta tests and can now be installed by the public onto their iPhones.



The biggest inclusion in the release is the Journal app, which didn't make it to the original iOS 17 release. The Journal is intended as a way for users to make posts about their day, including adding photographs, audio snippets, and locations, which they can reflect on in the future.





Apple also introduced Spatial Video recording in the betas for the iPhone 15 Pro. The feature enables users to record footage using their iPhone, which could then be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro once it is released in early 2024.



Apple Music has a few changes, including collaborative playlists that multiple people can add tracks to. Invites to others can be made via a link or QR code and it's also possible to approve each potential contributor.



Songs favorited by the user are collected together in a new Favorites playlist. Meanwhile, a Focus Filter for the Apple Music Listening History is available, which turns off Listening History so songs you or someone else plays don't get added to the list.



The Messages app gains a new sticker response, which users can use instead of a tapback reaction. Users can select a sticker or emoji that gets appended to the corner of a message. iMessage Contact Key Verification is also joining the app, so users can verify each other and ensure communications are secure and private.



The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max gains a new option, with Translate now able to be triggered by it.



The Apple TV app has undergone changes, with the removal of Movies and TV shows tabs from the Store. New Weather Widget options including Details and Daily Forecast are added, as well as a new Digital Clock widget.



In other changes, the Books app get a new Fast Fade page-turning animation, Memoji adds Bodies, the News app adds Live Activities support, and Contact Posters add a rainbow-colored text option.



To update devices to iOS 17.2 manually, users must open the Settings app then select General, then Software Update. If the update is available for the device, tap it and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.