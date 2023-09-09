iOS vs Android market share by country: Top 30 Countries Using iPhones

In this article, we are going to discuss the top 30 countries using iPhones. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global smartphone market and the recent updates of the market giants, and go directly to the iOS vs Android Market Share by Country: Top 5 Countries Using iPhones.

The iOS versus Android debate has been going on for years if not decades. Be it discussion polls on Twitter and Reddit, or camera comparison reels on TikTok and Instagram, iPhones and Android phones constantly compete to take the top spot.

According to StatCounter, the Android mobile operating system holds the largest market share of 70.77% globally, as of August 2023. iOS, on the other hand, holds a global market share of 28.52%, as of August 2023. The iOS mobile operating system is highly popular in the Oceania region, with a 55.66% market share. This is followed by the North America with a market share of 54.32%. These regions are major markets for the selling and distribution of iPhones.

Regardless of the brand and mobile operating system, smartphones are an essential commodity. However, some brands stand out as market leaders. These include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Check out some of the biggest smartphone companies in the world.

Apple: The Giant Behind iOS

The new iPhone 15 has been in the news for quite a while now. Like every year, as soon as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces the launch of the new and improved iPhone model, content creators and bloggers run to their devices to speculate how the new version would differ from the previous model.

On September 7, Forbes reported exclusive design elements of the iPhone 15. Not only is the new iPhone expected to have an enhanced battery life, thanks to the new 4,422 mAh battery pack, but it is also expected that the iPhone 15 range will be incorporating a stack battery technology. If you are wondering how the iPhone 15 camera gets any better, here is the update according to Forbes. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to launch with a periscope zoom camera. The new camera lens will enable users to capture the best pictures in zoom mode. The iPhone 15 pro is also expected to have a stronger titanium chassis steel body with a USB-C port for charging.

Story continues

The company is creating quite some hype on its YouTube channel for an alleged show scheduled on September 12. No one knows what the show is for, but speculation suggests that this marks the official reveal of the new iPhone 15 lineup. According to another report by Forbes on September 7, The company initiated a series of countdowns on its official YouTube Channel. The channel also revealed that the show, scheduled on September 12, can be viewed on the Apple TV app or Apple.com.

This indicates the lengths Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) goes to reinvent their devices for the average user. From games to social media to photo editing, the iPhone offers everything.

Notable Names Leading the Android Ecosystem

For some people, Apple may be the first choice for a personal mobile phone. However, for Android users, phones by Samsung and Google are some of the best options in the market.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) is known to be the first to launch innovative and unique products to the market. On August 12, Forbes reported interesting news about the Samsung Galaxy S24 design leak. The launch of the Galaxy S24 series is still far ahead. However, users are expecting some interesting updates to the phone. As per the report, the new series is expected to receive a new sensor for its 200 megapixel camera, with a telephoto camera paired with a 3x optical zoom lens. This will enable users to capture quality pictures with zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer users with almost 2 terabytes of storage, a titanium frame, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) does not limit itself to improving the usability and design of its smartphones. On August 31, the company reported how its mobile applications connect people with their surroundings through technology. The Samsung SmartThings app allows people to control their homes by offering seamless connections to their devices and appliances. Benjamin Braun, Samsung Europe's Chief Marketing Officer, shed light on the value technology holds for the company at the IFA 2023 conference. He stated:

"Samsung is passionate about connecting our users to the people, places, and pastimes that matter most to them. We will continue to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the latest innovations in technology to make sure the SmartThings ecosystem grows and develops in a way that allows people to make even more of the connections that matter."

As per the report, the Samsung SmartThings app allows people to handle their chores better. For instance, the Samsung Food app allows people to access recipes and plan meals. The app also connects to the user's kitchen, sending temperature-adjusting signals to their compatible Samsung oven. Currently, the app is available in 104 countries and in 8 languages. The app will be updated to an exciting version in 2024. Samsung intends to integrate Vision AI technology into the app. Using AI, the app will recognize the ingredients used in a dish and assess their nutritional value through a picture uploaded by the user.

Google Pixel has quickly gained traction among smartphone users across the world. On August 30, DigitalTrends reported that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted new videos of the new Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel 8 Phones. The launch event is expected on October 4. The new Pixel 8 is expected to upgrade to a Tensor G3 processor, with minimal design changes, and 12GB RAM. Additionally, the new phone is expected to have a temperature sensor at the back of the phone next to its camera. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has not officially leaked any new phone features except for a small 360-degree teaser.

iOS or Android, Apple looks like a universal favorite despite its notorious pricing. Let's look at the countries where the iPhone has the highest market share.

iOS vs Android market share by country: Top 30 Countries Using iPhones

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

We sourced our information from StatCounter to shortlist the top 25 countries where the iPhone is used the most. StatCounter enlists the percentage of people using an iOS mobile operating system and an Android mobile operating system. We compared the data with other reliable platforms such as Kantar assessing the credibility of StatCounter. With only a minimal difference in numbers, our list approximates the top 30 countries using iPhones.

Please note that we have also included territories in our list that have a notable market share governed by iPhones.

iOS vs Android Market Share by Country: Top 30 Countries Using iPhones

30. United Kingdom

Market Share of iOS: 49.74%

Market Share of Android: 49.71%

The United Kingdom is a major economic hub, and therefore, holds a significant market share for the iPhone. Large companies like Apple have their own subsidiaries in the United Kingdom.

Companies that are continuously innovating in the smartphone space and are leading the industry include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

29. Iceland

Market Share of iOS: 50.06%

Market Share of Android: 49.38%

Iceland is among the largest markets for the iPhone with a market share of 50.06%. The standard of living in the country is particularly high.

28. Liechtenstein

Market Share of iOS: 50.84%

Market Share of Android: 45.67%

Liechtenstein boasts a market share of slightly over 50% for the iPhone. The popularity of smartphone usage and investment in technology continues to rise.

27. Cayman Islands

Market Share of iOS: 51.32%

Market Share of Android: 47.05%

The Cayman Islands, a popular tourist hub known for its beaches, holds one of the largest market shares for the iPhone at 51.32%.

26. Sweden

Market Share of iOS: 52.88%

Market Share of Android: 46.7%

People in Sweden enjoy a high standard of living. The country is making huge leaps in technology, and therefore, its residents are among the greatest smartphone users while also holding a large market for the iPhone.

25. Gibraltar

Market Share of iOS: 53%

Market Share of Android: 46.56%

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory. The country is home to Apple-authorised retail outlets hinting at the growing popularity of the device in the country.

24. Switzerland

Market Share of iOS: 54.41%

Market Share of Android: 44.65%

Switzerland has one of the greatest standards of living in the world. Therefore, it is no surprise that the residents are able to afford expensive devices for personal use.

23. Albania

Market Share of iOS: 55.64%

Market Share of Android: 44.07%

Albania is one of the biggest markets for the iPhone. Apple has authorized stores in the country, contributing to the high frequency of sales.

22. Taiwan

Market Share of iOS: 55.72%

Market Share of Android: 41.58%

Apple dominates the smartphone market in Taiwan with a market share of almost 56%. With the greater investment in technology, the number is expected to increase with every passing year.

21. Bahamas

Market Share of iOS: 55.95%

Market Share of Android: 43.7%

The Bahamas is a country in the Caribbean. The country holds a 56% market share for the iPhone. The popularity of the phone can be attributed to the growing smartphone usage and investment in technology.

20. Guam

Market Share of iOS: 56.01%

Market Share of Android: 43.27%

Guam is a US island territory in Micronesia. Although there is no official Apple store in Guam, the market share of iOS remains considerably higher than Android.

19. United States

Market Share of iOS: 56.93%

Market Share of Android: 42.64%

The United States, with a large population, is among the biggest markets for the iPhone. This can be attributed to the device only consuming a small amount of a person's annual income.

18. Belize

Market Share of iOS: 58.31%

Market Share of Android: 40.52%

Belize is a country in Central America. People in Belize are regular users of the smartphone and therefore are major markets for the iPhone.

17. Canada

Market Share of iOS: 58.64%

Market Share of Android: 40.75%

Canada is not only ahead of the world for its high smartphone usage, but it is also a large market for the iPhone. With a market share of 58.64%, the country is popular for owning the latest technology.

16. Macao

Market Share of iOS: 59.05%

Market Share of Android: 38.3%

Macao is an independent territory on the south coast of China. With a market share of 59%, Macao is one of the countries with the highest share of iOS users.

15. Isle of Man

Market Share of iOS: 59.38%

Market Share of Android: 39.67%

The penetration of the iPhone is particularly very high in the Isle of Man. As of now, the country has a market share of 59.38%.

14. Australia

Market Share of iOS: 59.53%

Market Share of Android: 39.36%

Australia is another major market for Apple. The iPhone is extremely popular in the country, especially due to the high standards of living.

13. Norway

Market Share of iOS: 59.76%

Market Share of Android: 39.81%

With the state's extensive investment in technology and the rising standards of living, Norway stands as one of the largest markets for iPhones.

12. Virgin Islands (US)

Market Share of iOS: 60.18%

Market Share of Android: 39.6%

Virgin Islands (US) boasts a market share of slightly over 60% for the iPhone. The popularity of smartphones and investment in technology continues to rise.

11. Monaco

Market Share of iOS: 60.68%

Market Share of Android: 37.02%

With a market share of iOS of 60.68%, the penetration of the iPhone seems to be particularly very high in Monaco.

10. Denmark

Market Share of iOS: 61.62%

Market Share of Android: 37.87%

Denmark also stands as a major market for the iPhone. Apple has its own data center in Viborg, Denmark, contributing to the success of Apple in the country.

9. Jersey

Market Share of iOS: 63.91%

Market Share of Android: 35.38%

Jersey is a large island between England and France. As of now, the country has a market share of 63.91%, contributing to its rank as one of the largest markets for iPhone.

8. Guernsey

Market Share of iOS: 64.54%

Market Share of Android: 35.28%

Guernsey is one of the islands between England and the French coast. As of now, the country has a market share of 64.54%, contributing to its rank as one of the largest markets for iPhone.

7. Andorra

Market Share of iOS: 68.98%

Market Share of Android: 30.63%

Andorra is a small country located between France and Spain. The country is among the largest market for iPhones with a market share of almost 68.98%

6. Japan

Market Share of iOS: 69.22%

Market Share of Android: 30.63%

Japan is a huge market for the iPhone. The primary reason for this is the company's efforts to tailor the device to the needs and wants of the average Japanese consumer.

To enhance your personal phone experience, consider exploring the range of devices and models offered by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Click to continue reading and see the iOS vs Android market share by country: Top 5 Countries Using iPhones.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. iOS vs Android market share by country: Top 30 Countries Using iPhones is originally published on Insider Monkey.