U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,010.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,053.00
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.10
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.99 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3190
    -0.4010 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,391.90
    -1,016.62 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.28
    -26.89 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,958.08
    +14.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

IoT in Aviation Market Is Expected to Reach $8.55 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for IoT in aviation across all industries due to technological advancements in wireless network technologies, expansion of business processes and data gathering, and surge in connectivity to improve experience of passenger drive the global IoT in aviation market. By application, the asset management segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IoT in aviation market was estimated at $1.34 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $8.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6790

Aviation IoT Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.34 billion

Market Size in 2031

$8.55 billion

CAGR

20.5%

No. of Pages in Report

NA

Segments covered

Component, End-user, Application, Region

Drivers

Rise in demand for IoT in aviation in all industries due to technological advancements in wireless network technologies.

Expansion of business processes, and data gathering.

Surge in connectivity to improve experience of passenger

Opportunities

Reduction in operational expenses and automated aircraft monitoring and reporting

Restraints

Concerns related to multiple stakeholders in the aviation industry and data privacy and cyber security

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in domestic and international lockdowns with reduced traffic through major transport hubs. There was a significant drop in the number of operational planes due to the reduction in business travel, which impacted the market negatively.

  • However, the use of artificial intelligence algorithms, IoT sensors, and mobile apps in the aviation industry has increased post-pandemic, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

  • For instance, airports are focusing on utilizing IoT sensors such as LIDAR sensors, 3D stereoscopic sensors, video cameras at the airport to analyze physical distancing, crowd planning and others.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IoT in aviation market based on component, end-user, application, region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2021. Also, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses software, and services segments.

Based on end-user, the airport segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses airlines, MROs, and manufacturers segments.

Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-in-aviation-market/purchase-options

Based on application, the asset management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The passenger experience segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes, ground operations, air traffic management segments.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global IoT in aviation market share. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global IoT in aviation market, analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., Aeris, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., Honeywell International Inc., Amadeus It Group Sa, IBM Corporation, Happiest Minds Technologies, SITAONAIR, Tata Sons Private Limited., Walkbase.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global IoT in aviation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6790

Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Market Research Report 2023-2035

5G Small Cell in Aviation Market Research Report 2023-2035

5G in Defense Market Research Report 2023-2035

5G in Aviation Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


Recommended Stories

  • UK’s FCA Opens Enforcement Into LME’s Conduct on Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s markets watchdog has opened an investigation into the London Metal Exchange over its handling of a controversial short squeeze in the nickel market last year.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. Elon Found Hi

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. E

  • C3.ai stock rockets as CEO Siebel touts ‘dramatic change’ in sentiment amid AI hype

    Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the AI software company cited "substantially improving" market sentiment in earnings report.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

    Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. “I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will