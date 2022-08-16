IoT-based Smart Agriculture: Global Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for IoT-based smart agriculture and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, connectivity technology, deployment, application and region.The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market.



The report explains the current trends in the IoT-based smart agriculture market, concluding with detailed profiles of the major global IoT-based smart agriculture players.



Report Includes:

- 35 data tables and 38 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for IoT based smart agriculture

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for IoT based smart agriculture market by component, deployment mode, connectivity technology, application, and region

- Coverage of historical background of smart agriculture and information on technology-based aquaculture farming

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Topcon, Farmers Edge Inc., Bayer AG and Yara.



Summary:

IoT-based smart agriculture combines technology and science into one system to assist farmers, farm owners, livestock owners, and all stakeholders of the complete agricultural value chain in upgrading agriculture production and profits. IoT in agriculture equips farmers with knowledge of weather, soil conditions, farm field, and other related information by gathering data, data interpretation, and analysis for informed and logical decisions. The hardware in IoT-based smart agriculture, including smart cameras, sensors, and real-time monitoring devices, helps gather the data and software, services, and solutions, including farm management software tools, AI, ML, and other analytic tools to make informed

decisions. The robots, UAVs, and autonomous tractors further help implement the decisions and actions faster to enhance overall yield and production. IoT in agriculture helps in minimizing wastage by providing real-time information on the precise requirement of fertilizer, irrigation, spray, and others and provides better and controlled management of livestock, crops, and resources, thus saving cost through resource optimization.

