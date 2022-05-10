U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.21
    -13.03 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,129.41
    -116.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,606.71
    -16.54 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.80
    -12.28 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.83
    -2.26 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.22 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    -0.1570 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,206.09
    -993.72 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.51
    +45.93 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

IoT Cloud Platform Market to Surpass US$ 20.34 Billion by 2030; Increase in Demand for Open IoT Platforms to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The global market for IoT cloud platforms is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increase in demand of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Newark, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global IoT cloud platform market is expected to grow from USD 6.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period 2021-2030

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12656

The IoT cloud platform market is platform-driven market. In holding all the IoT and cloud operations-related activities, the platform plays a vital role, including data collection from IoT-enabled devices to store and analyse that data for gaining actual vision. The IoT cloud platform combines cloud computing services and IoT devices, which includes the capabilities of both to deliver as a service over an end-to-end platform, also known as a cloud service IoT platform. IoT cloud platform consists of the services and standards necessary for connecting, securing managing various IoT applications and devices. The IoT cloud platform also combines the capabilities of IoT devices and solutions to get additional value for consumers and business applications. It helps to minimize risk, development costs, and reduce operational cost. An IoT cloud platform facilitates communication, device management, data flow, and the functionality of applications.
The adoption of cloud services in various business sectors was very costly to develop, on-site IoT architecture, which acts as a significant driving factor behind the market growth of IoT cloud development platforms. IoT cloud platform provides some benefits such as scalability, security, data mobility, time to market, and cost-effectiveness, which ultimately propel the market's growth. But still, the lack of consistency in IoT protocols and difficulties in managing unformed data are significant obstruct factors that could hold the development of the market. The absence of technically sound employees and safety and privacy problems regarding IoT cloud platforms could hamper the market's growth.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/iot-cloud-platform-market-12656

Key players operating in the global IoT cloud platform market is Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco, Google, Happiest Minds, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Intel Corporation, Italtel S.P.A., Microsoft, Oracle, PTC, SAMSUNG, SAP SE, Siemens, Sitewhere LLC and Time Inc. To enhance their market position in the global IoT cloud platform market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• Microsoft declared a partnership with Cisco to combine its Azure cloud with Cisco’s IoT platform to create the Cisco Edge to Microsoft Azure IoT Hub in March 2020. This solution will allow impeccable connectivity and well-organized edge data flow into Azure IoT.

By 2030, the managed services segment is likely to dominate the market.

The offering segment is divided into platform and service. Platform segment is divided into connectivity management, application enablement and device management. Service segment is divided into professional services and managed services. The Professional segment is further sub divided into training and consulting, support and maintenance and integration and deployment. By 2030, the managed services segment is likely to dominate the market because the managed services provide security and expert assurance and help to evaluate the business network. To maintain the IoT cloud platform it is necessary to outsource the services which propel the demand for managed services in the market.

The public segment led the market with a market share of 40.2% and a market value of around 2.45 billion in 2020.

The deployment segment is divided into public, private and hybrid. The public segment led the market with a market share of 40.2% in 2020 because of region-specific as North America is the largest investor of public cloud services allowing organizations to adopt the public cloud deployment mode in the major companies of the countries.

The connected healthcare segment led the market with a market share of 20.1% and a market value of around 1.22 billion in 2020.

The application area segment is divided into connected healthcare, home automation, building and smart transportation, smart retail, smart grid and utilities, smart manufacturing, and others. The connected healthcare segment led the market with a market share of 20.1% in 2020. The growth led to the development in wireless communication technologies and rising efforts by facility managers, manufacturers, and governments to make customers familiar with the long-term benefits of establishing a building and home automation system that drives the adoption of IoT cloud platform. The rising number of smart city projects propel the adoption of IoT cloud platform in the building and home automation area.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12656

Regional Segment Analysis of The IoT Cloud Platform Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the global IoT cloud platform market with a market share of 31.4% and a market value of around 1.91 billion in 2020. North America currently dominates the IoT cloud platform market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to robust cloud structure, an expanding number of associated devices, progress in computerized reasoning and AI advancements in the region.

About the report:

The global IoT cloud platform market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12656/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Appian soars after winning $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems

    (Reuters) -Appian Corp shares soared and Pegasystems Inc shares tumbled on Tuesday after a Virginia jury ordered Pegasystems to pay its software rival $2.04 billion in damages for misappropriating trade secrets. The damages award issued on Monday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury followed a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said. In morning trading, Appian shares were up $14.86, or 34.5%, at $57.88, while Pegasystems fell $25.88, or 39.3%, to $40.05.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Chinese Miners and Battery Makers Team Up in Rush for Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese miners and battery makers are forging closer ties as the accelerating shift to electric vehicles highlights the shortage of a metal that’s key to the clean-energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Trader

  • Electric-Vehicle Startup Canoo Sues Investor With China Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. accused its second-largest shareholder of wrongfully benefiting from recent share sales, and is trying in a lawsuit to claw back those profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global R

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.