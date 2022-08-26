U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,295.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,140.75
    -15.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.60
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.89
    -0.63 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0280 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    -0.74 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6700
    +0.2000 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.49
    +86.78 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.93
    +3.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.27
    +6.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

IoT Connected Machines Market to Reach Worth of US$ 1.10 Trillion by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rising demand for IoT applications in industrial sectors notably for smart manufacturing to generate revenue streams in IoT connected machines market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A recent IoT connected devices forecast underscores the trend of rapidly growing numbers of IoT devices in the automotive, medical and healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Expanding consumer knowledge of how to connect IoT devices with next-gen machine-to-machine (M2M) architecture has led to a spurt of opportunities in vehicle-to-infrastructure applications, mobile healthcare, and smart city projects. The global IoT connected machines market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022–2031.

IoT device companies in the market are putting high bets on strategic investments in IoT software and next-gen connectivity standards notably 5G. They are likely to leverage these to offer digitized experience to customers and enable and support digital transformation for industries. Thus, commercialization of such next-gen IoT solutions based on these will help them augment IoT market share.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29153

Key Findings of IoT Connected Machines Market Study

  • Application of IoT in Smart Manufacturing Underpins Profitable Avenues: Especially in manufacturing sector, the use cases of IoT have proliferated over the years, used to connect machines with other industrial assets, and eventually leading to vast productivity improvements.

  • Adoption of Advanced M2M Technology in Various Automotive and Healthcare Applications to Generate Abundant Opportunities: Products in IoT connected machines market are gathering traction in mobile patient care by being incorporated in spate of wearable medical devices. IoT connectivity is also offering several benefits in hospital operations management such as in pharmacy operations and general administration tasks, such as environment monitoring and asset management. Growing clinical prospects of IoT connected machines in patient care will open up new revenue streams. Apart from healthcare, automotive industry has witnessed enormous demand for IoT connected machines for use in V2V/V2I applications. Over the past few years, application of IoT technology in fleet management has created incredible avenues in the IoT connected machines market.

  • Incorporation of 5G Connectivity Expanding Revenue Possibilities: Rise in 5G subscriptions in recent years and penetration of machine learning language (ML) and machine-to-person (M2P) have extended the canvas for industry players in the IoT connected machines market. Growing use cases of IoT in commercial applications will open up new frontiers.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=29153

IoT Connected Machines Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing penetration of advanced connectivity and internet of things (IoT) technologies in industrial sectors such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing is a key driver of the IoT connected machines market.

  • Advancement in M2M infrastructure pivoting on back of incorporation of advanced sensor and actuation technologies has paved the way to digitalization in industrial processes. Growing usage of IoT in smart manufacturing operations has spurred the demand.

IoT Connected Machines Market: Regional Dynamics

  • North America is projected to hold a major share of the global IoT connected machines market during the forecast period. Proliferating use of IoT devices in mobile healthcare has propelled the revenue generation in the regional market.

  • Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative region in IoT connected machines market, and the regional market is anticipated to expand at the most attractive CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of IoT connected machines in multiple industries will generate enormous revenue streams. Massive uptake of IoT platforms in some emerging economies has created profitable avenues, notably in China.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=29153

IoT Connected Machines Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in the IoT connected machines market are leaning on expansion of product portfolio to garner competitive edge over others. Some of the key players are Schneider Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM, Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, ABB, and AT&T.

IoT Connected Machines Market Segmentation

  • Component

    • Hardware

      • IoT Kits

      • Gateways

    • Software

    • Services

      • Consulting

      • Integration

      • Support

  • End-use Industry

    • Automotive

    • Oil & Gas

    • Manufacturing

    • Energy & Utility

    • Transportation

    • Healthcare

    • Others (Building Automation, Mining, and Agriculture)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

It and Telecom Research Reports

Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market - The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market is expected to reach US$ 64.79 Bn by the end of 2031, rise at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market- Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 22% from 2019 and 2027

Cloud Workload Protection Platform [CWPP] Market- The global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 22 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~25% during the forecast period

Telecommunication Market- Telecommunication market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030

Artificial Intelligence Market- Artificial intelligence market is expected to advance at an explosive CAGR of 29% during the assessment period.

Video Analytics Market- Video Analytics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 37.85 Bn by 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031

Digital Experience Monitoring [DEM] Market- Digital Experience Monitoring Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031

Managed Security Services Market- Managed Security Services Market is expected to reach US$ 53.22 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Coterra Energy and Hess

    Occidental Petroleum, Coterra Energy and Hess are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins

    Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

    "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna said.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T).

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.