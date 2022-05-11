U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,027.62
    +26.57 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,424.57
    +263.83 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,751.93
    +14.26 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.64
    +15.85 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.05
    +5.29 (+5.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +8.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.40 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0250
    +0.0320 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2354
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2650
    -0.1650 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,215.39
    -463.69 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.98
    -6.71 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.84
    +80.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2022 | IoT Connectivity Management Platform Industry Size, Share

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market are Cisco, Nokia, Truphone, Huawei, Ericsson, Comarch, KORE, Arm, HPE, ZTE, Links Field, MAVOCO AG, Swimscom, Emnify, Aeris

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the adoption of IoT connectivity management platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022-2032.

The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2022. Organizations are adopting cloud-based solutions in order to increase the efficiency of their business in long run and provide security, improved collaboration and corporate data mobility. Increasing adoption of IoT cloud platform due to demand for high-frequency data access and sharing with cost-effective data storage solutions is propelling the deployment of IoT platform in where the deployment of on-site IoT architecture is a very costly. Cloud solutions provide seamless communication between the IoT devices, expanded reach, and reduced latency over direct remote network connection.

Also, growing integration of IoT powered technologies is enabling organizations to use smart devices and sensors to collect and transform data into business insights more rapidly with high accuracy and lower cost. Connecting cloud with IoT reduces errors, increases visibility, provides scalability and affordability with faster time to market, thereby driving the growth in the IoT connectivity platforms market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13001

List of Key Players Covered in IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market are:

  • Cisco

  • Nokia

  • Truphone

  • Huawei

  • Ericsson

  • Comarch

  • KORE

  • Arm

  • HPE

  • ZTE

  • Links Field

  • MAVOCO AG

  • Swimscom

  • Emnify

  • Aeris

Key Takeaways:

  • By component, the solution segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

  • Among the enterprise size, SMEs segment is estimated to grow by 5.2X during the forecast period.

  • Cloud-based IoT CMS segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 16.8 Bn during the forecast period.

  • Based on industry, demand in the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2022 & 2032.

  • The market in U.K. is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 19.5% during the forecast period.

  • In Japan, the IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow by 6.9x between 2022 & 2032.

  • IoT connectivity management platform market in China is estimated to offer an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn over the forecast period.

“Rapid digitalization across emerging economies is fueling the adoption of IoT devices, which is expected to auger well for the market. In addition to this, surging demand for workplace automation across various organizations will boost sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iot-connectivity-management-platform-market

Competitive Landscape

IoT connectivity management platform players are entering into partnerships with other players for enabling enterprises to track and control the IoT assets with unified and intuitive connectivity management services. For instance:

  • In Feb 2020, Ericsson collaborated with T-Mobile Austria and Stanley Black & Decker for accelerating the global deployment of Stanley Black and Decker’s connected equipment and services.

More Valuable Insights on IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the IoT connectivity management platform industry research is segmented into five major sections – component (solution, services), deployment (cloud-based, on premise), enterprise size (Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises), industry (IT & telecom, consumer electronics, energy & utilities, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the IoT connectivity management platform demand outlook.

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Order a Complete Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13001

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Analysis and Recommendations

  • Market Overview

    • Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    • Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  • Key Market Trends

    • Key Trends Impacting the Market

    • Product Innovation / Development Trends

    • Average Pricing Analysis

  • Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Demand (in Value in US$ Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

    • Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

    • Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      • Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Background

    • Macro-Economic Factors

    • Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

    • Value Chain Analysis

    • COVID-19 Crisis – Impact Assessment

      • Current Statistics

      • Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook

      • Likely Rebound

    • Market Dynamics

      • Drivers

      • Restraints

      • Opportunities

  • Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component

    • Introduction / Key Findings

    • Historical Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis By Component, 2017-2021

    • Current and Future Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2022-2032

      • IoT Connectivity Management Platform Solutions

      • Services

    • Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component

TOC Continued…

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13001

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2032

Loudspeaker Subwoofer Market Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2032

Heart Beat Monitor and Sensor Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iot-connectivity-management-platform-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet

    Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Manitoba. A media availability will follow.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Germany’s Uniper Confident It Can Keep Russian Gas Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE is confident its next payment for Russian natural gas will comply with Kremlin demands without violating sanctions, in the latest sign that European companies and their Russian supplier are finding ways to keep the gas flowing.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBid

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Agency Predicts Natural-Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.

  • Diamond Prices Are Spiking and Even De Beers Can’t Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging in some corners of the rough-diamond market, as sanctions on one of the world’s two giant miners ripple through the supply chain. In the past, the industry could turn to behemoth De Beers to crank out extra gems when supply ran tight — but not this time.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero I

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Court says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A court said that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding was secured to take Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco is a major victory for investors alleging that Musk inflated stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of damages. In 2018, Musk met with representatives of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and had a discussion about taking Tesla private, but evidence shows that "there was nothing concrete about funding coming from the PIF," the judge wrote.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million

    Ford now holds nearly 94 million shares, or a 10.5% stake, and is still the fourth-largest shareholder in the Irvine, California-based company, according to Refinitiv data. Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants. Ford's selling price of $26.8 per share on May 9 came in lower than Rivian's close of $28.79 on Friday.