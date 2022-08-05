IoT Data Management Market: USD 94.79 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT data management is the process of taking the overall available data and refining it down to important information. It summarizes data online while providing storage, logging, and auditing facilities for offline analyses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IoT Data Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio estimates that the IoT data management market size is expected to grow by USD 94.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The competition among vendors is high. Vendors find it challenging to leave the IoT data management market due to high exit barriers. Significant capital and high fixed costs are required to set up and operate IoT data management companies. These factors increase the rivalry among vendors. Moreover, buyers incur moderate costs while switching between vendors. The market is growing at a significant rate and offers equal opportunities to vendors. These two factors stabilize the rivalry in the market. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The IoT data management market is becoming highly competitive. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The IoT data management market has been segmented by deployment into private/hybrid and public. Among these, the private/hybrid segment will account for the highest market growth.

Story continues

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the strong presence and penetration of top vendors such as Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The growth in industrial automation will drive the growth of the IoT data management market during the forecast period. Industry 4.0 defines the life cycle of products, wherein manufacturing processes by smart machines are carried out on their own. In addition, smart robots coordinate with humans to assemble products, and driverless transport vehicles operate logistics on their own. The integration of cyber systems and physical systems in the industrial manufacturing industries leads to higher efficiency, greater safety, predictive maintenance of machines, and increased profitability. Therefore, industries across the world are implementing Industry 4.0 to optimize material flow and detect errors at the early stages of the life cycle of a product.

Apart from the growth in industrial automation, many other drivers and trends are also shaping the future of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

IoT Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IoT Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 94.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Private/hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-data-management-market-usd-94-79-billion-growth-from-2021-to-2026--high-competition-among-vendors---technavio-301600064.html

SOURCE Technavio