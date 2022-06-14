U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.75
    +13.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,615.00
    +88.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,347.75
    +51.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.40
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.99
    +0.06 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2420
    -0.1640 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.45
    -4,829.94 (-18.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.70
    -100.18 (-18.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,413.04
    -574.40 (-2.13%)
     

IoT Device Management Platform Market size to reach a Value of US$ 39.7 Bn by 2032

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The IoT device management platform market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 27.8% through 2032, while India's sales are growing slower compared with other countries but still have an anticipated rate higher than 30%. By industry sector, healthcare segment will see growth between 2022 &2032 that ranges from 31-34%

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the IoT device management platform analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in the market will increase at a healthy CAGR of 24.4% from 2022-2032.  

The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 4,463.5 Mn by the end of 2022. Sales are expected to be driven by factors such as the overall development of IoT network and systems, increasing concerns regarding network security, escalating need to track the health, etc.

IoT device management systems allow organizations to collect and analyze data. It also functions as the bridge between the edge network and user’s downstream data servers and enterprise applications which is also anticipated to augment growth.

An IoT network and device management platform provides centralized management, uncomplicated provisioning, and real-time insights into all current device and integrations to support organizations stay on top of their deployment. IoT device management platform is integrated with a strongand accessible wireless solution, it permits users to easily broaden IoT network and solutions at the reduced cost and complexity thus, all these advantages offered by the IoT device management platform are contributing to the market growth.

Get Sample of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14881

Wearable technology, like smart watches, have an enormous potential in the IoT space and for numerous businesses. Fitness and lifestyle-based businesses will mainly find this trend advantageous, considering the fact that various smart watches and wearable devices are combined with health and fitness tracking options.

Wearable IoT devices could be utilized to protect and monitor heart attacks, monitor EMG sensors for stroke patients, and monitor asthma. IoT device management platform offers features such as real time device tracking, secure connectivity and data collection, data integration across apps/devices, over the air software updates, and sensor data analytics for smart wearables. Thus, development of wearable IoT technology is increasing the demand for smart wearables.

Agriculture industry is one the major industries for adoption of IoT technologies for a wide scale of applications like smart irrigation, activating frost fans, automated feeding systems to tank and feed bin tracking, and other mechanized procedures. Predictive analytics feature offered by IoT device for smart farming is the major trend in the agriculture industry because its helps farmers to make plans concerning the production and storage of the crops, marketing approach, and risk management.

As per the report by Business Application Research Center (BARC), the adoption of IoT devices in the agriculture industry have reached US$ 75 million in the year 2020, growing at around 20% annually. Smart farming based on IoT technologies permits farmers to reduce waste and improve productivity ranging from the amount of fertilizers used to the number of journeys the farm vehicles have made, and enabling well organized usage of resources like electricity, water, etc.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14881

“The demand of IoT device management platforms is increasing in the manufacturing sector as these platforms helps in monitoring both equipment settings and the outcome of each production step which offers manufacturers stronger assurance of analyzing quality issues at the source. The adoption of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) in the manufacturing industry and increasing usage of technologies such as 5G, AI, and Big Data will continue fueling demand,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • By solution, the IoT device management platform segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for IoT device management platform in 2022.

  • By enterprise size, the small and mid-sized enterprises segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 26.0% through 2032.

  • By industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% between 2022 & 2032.

  • Europe is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of around 33.0% followed by South Asia and Pacific in 2032.

  • The market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 27.8% through 2032.

  • In India, sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of close 34.0% over the next ten years.

IoT Device Management Platform Outlook by Category
By Solution:

  • IoT Device Management Platform

    • Cloud-based

    • On-premise

  • Services

    • Professional Services

      • Consulting

      • Integration and Deployment

      • Support & Maintenance

    • Managed Services

By Enterprise Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry:

  • Manufacturing

  • IT and Telecom

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Transport and Logistics

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Retail

Request Special Price @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-14881

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. IoT Device Management Platform Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

  4.1. IoT Device Management Platform, Pricing Models

  4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on IoT Device Management Platform Growth

  5.2. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth (2017-2019)

  5.3. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

  5.4. Key Action Points for IoT Device Management Platform Vendors

6. Global IoT Device Management Platform Market Demand (in Value in US$ Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

Click Here for IoT Device Management Platform Market full TOC with 380 pages Report

More Valuable Insights on IoT Device Management Platform Market  
Future Market Insight’s report on the IoT device management platform research is segmented into four major sections – solutions (IoT device management platform (cloud-based and on-premises) and services (professional services(consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance), and managed services)), enterprise size (small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises), industry (manufacturing, IT and Telecom, energy and utilities, healthcare, government, retail, transport and logistics, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the IoT device management platform outlook.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology:  


Stream Hosting Market Size : Stream Hosting Market by Content Type, Streaming, Platform, Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

PropTech Market Share : Prop Tech Market Procedure by Solution, Property Type, and Industries & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

3PL Software Market Trends: 3PL Software Market by Mode of Transport, Service Type, Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis : Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Components, Fraud Type, Deployment Mode & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Network Sandboxing Market Outlook : Network Sandboxing Market by Component, Enterprise Size, Vertical & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Form Automation Software Market Forecast: Form Automation Software Market by Component, Pricing Analysis, Deployment & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Content Creation Market Sales: Content Creation Market by Content Format, Tool Type, Enterprise Size, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

AI in Media & Entertainment Market Value: AI in Media & Entertainment Market by Solution, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Currency Exchange Bureau Software Market Demand: Currency Exchange Bureau Software Market by Component, Enterprise size, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Social Media Content Creation Market Type: Social Media Content Creation Market by Content Type, Enterprise Size & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us  
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iot-device-management-platform-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Elon Musk warns of tough quarter for Tesla, Spotify forms advisory council for harmful content

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned employees in an internal memo of a “very tough quarter” for the company; Spotify is forming an advisory council to deal with harmful content after its Joe Rogan backlash; Revlon stock falls on possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy news.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘We Will Shine’: Cathie Wood’s Optimism and Her 10 Most Ambitious Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s optimism and her 10 most ambitious stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Most Ambitious Stock Picks. Cathie Wood, founder and chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management, joined Bloomberg on June 9 and defended her ARK Innovation ETF, […]

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Is Disney's Big Gamble About to Pay Off?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is arguably the world's most recognizable entertainment company. Despite its size, industry-leading position, diversified media channels, cruise ships, and more, Disney is a very risk-tolerant company. In fact, risk-taking has been a winning move for Disney throughout its history.

  • Oracle’s Cloud Business Shows Momentum, Sending Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported results and gave a forecast suggesting the effort to move its customers to the cloud is gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.