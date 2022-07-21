U.S. markets closed

IoT in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) Technologies Will Be a Game-Changer for the Healthcare Ecosystem

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Healthcare Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Connectivity, Organization Type, Solutions and Apps 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of IoT in healthcare including technology trends, solutions deployment, R&D, and related SWOT analysis. The report includes an analysis of the core market as well as segmentation by specific use cases and with consideration of the healthcare IoT value chain.

The report investigates potential application engagement scenarios and related regulatory issues. The report also includes vendor strategies, product, service, and solution analysis. Our forecasts cover technologies, connectivity, applications, services and solutions from 2022 to 2027.

The entire healthcare industry is poised to undergo an unprecedented transformation as a result of technology advances and healthcare access concerns due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, which has forced hundreds of millions of people worldwide to change their behaviors in terms of how they obtain healthcare services.

We see substantial growth in the healthcare industry largely propelled by IoT technology and applications deployed in a cloud-based "as-a-service" for health status monitoring, wellness, and acute care. Additional enablers include high-speed connectivity, embedded sensor solutions, and wearable applications.

These technologies are anticipated to transform the entire healthcare ecosystem, leading to significantly improved remote healthcare services along with maximizing patient outreach and minimizing operational costs.

Various Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) technologies will be a game-changer for the healthcare ecosystem in the coming decade in terms of systems, processes, and services delivery. There is great potential to increase efficiency and effectiveness in treatment and diagnosis, cost reduction, and improving the overall standards for patient care.

Overall IoHT solutions will address a few important areas in the healthcare sector including reduction of transmission of hospital-acquired infections to patients. Other areas include providing core functionalities required by clinicians, front-office, billing staff, and physicians.

It will also help healthcare providers with predictive analytics, connecting medical devices with web applications, optimizing physical assets, and automate healthcare operations.

While many aspects of IoT in healthcare leverages low bandwidth connectivity, certain aspects of telehealth require sufficient capacity that may only be derived from fiber or 5G. 

Another limitation is the inability to examine and treat the entire body. While technologies such as sensors, machine-to-machine communications, and wearables are improving the overall experience, the ability to view and diagnose the body as a whole is often limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

3 Healthcare IoT Ecosystem

4 IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook and Forecasts

5 IoT in Healthcare Devices and Things Market Outlook and Forecasts

6 Company Analysis

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

 Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AdhereTech Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Charles River Laboratories Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Covance Inc.

  • Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

  • GE Healthcare

  • Google

  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions

  • IBM Corporation

  • ICON PLC

  • IQVIA

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medidata Solutions

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • PAREXEL International Corp.

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

  • PhysIQ

  • Proteus Digital Health

  • SAP SE

  • Stanley Healthcare

  • Syneos Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw84jw

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-in-healthcare-global-market-report-2022-internet-of-healthcare-things-ioht-technologies-will-be-a-game-changer-for-the-healthcare-ecosystem-301591196.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

