U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,129.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.50
    -11.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.40
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +1.03 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.00
    +10.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.39 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +1.13 (+5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8990
    -1.5260 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,199.44
    +759.13 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.68
    +17.96 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,783.07
    +58.09 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

IoT in Healthcare Market Size to Hit Around USD 960.2 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market size is forecast to hit around USD 960.2 billion by 2030 and it is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.41% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global IoT in healthcare market size was accounted at USD 217.34 billion in 2022. IoT in medical devices with rapid increase of the developed technologies and adapting the technologies in medical fields across the world with advanced IoT medical devices which enhanced the market growth of IoT to a greater extent with increased market demands to increase the developments with new innovations in medical devices and research carried by the market players involved help to boost the market growth.

Various new technologies developed in IoT medical devices with wide acceptance from the health care center and support of the government to develop the health care center with new IoT based medical devices with new infrastructure. Increased digitalization across the various regions newly emerging developing regions across the nation with efficient, effective, good results with no errors have gained the attention of health professionals and citizen towards the newly developed medical devices have fueled the market growth rate to a greater extent.

Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2071

Key Takeaways:

  • By component, services segment has accounted revenue share of 59% in 2021.

  • By end user, the hospital segment has captured revenue share of 35% in 2021.

  • North America has accounted revenue share of 40.3% in 2021.

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to reach at a CAGR of 18.50% from 2022 to 2030.

Recent Developments

  • In the year 2020, Abbott and Insulet collaborated together to introduce a glucose determining and auto insulin delivery.

  • In the year 2021, Hill Rom introduced a suite of connected solutions to increase the patient outcome.

  • In the year 2021, surgical theatre collaborated with Medtronic to launch surgical theatres SyncaR augmented reality (AR) technology with Medtronic’s StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system.

Regional Snapshots

Rise of the market across the various regions depending on the needs and requirements according to the regions with widely spreading awareness of the IoT medical devices efficiency and affectivity contributing for good output. Advancement of the technologies in medical devices with increasing costing of the treatment. Facilities and policies of reimbursement provided by the government enables for the citizens to opt the treatment of new developed technologies.

Asia Pacific region to hold the top most position of IoT healthcare with increased revenue share helped the market to grow. Other regions such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America also holds the highest position with increased demands for developed technologies in medical devices and expansion of IoT in medical devices helped the market to grow more.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2071

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 960.2 Billion

CAGR

20.41% from 2022 to 2030

North America Revenue Share

40.30% in 2021

Asia Pacific Revenue Share

20.60% in 2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Players

Medtronic (US), Stanley Healthcare (US), Hillrom- Welch Allyn (US), AgaMtrix (US), Abbott Laboratories, AliveCor,Inc, Bio Telemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc (Japan), iHealth Lab, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Siemens AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), BIOTRNIK (Germany), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US) and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The advanced developed technologies in the IoT healthcare with various facilities introduced which are highly efficient and effective with accurate results. Major driving factor to increase the demand of the medical devices in healthcare sector, laboratories and many more? Increasing research and development in IoT medical devices with increased market during the forecast period. The key market players involved in developing and manufacturing of the IoT medical devices have expanded the market of medical devices.

Restraints

The newly developed IoT medical devices with software system updated with increasing cost of the medical devices with the higher costing of the treatment. There is wide expansion of the IoT in various new developing features which includes modification and update of the software for ease of the performance and affectivity, efficiency for good results system software update is utmost. System update carry’s the charges which may restraints the market to grow high. Lack of awareness among the people and new technologies and skill personnel are required to perform the procedure update of skill a is necessary.

Opportunities

The increasing IoT medical devices in health care center with update software and maintaining EHRs Electronic Health Records of the individuals and to access the health information and history of the patient. Widely developed self-health services include blood pressure mentor, glucose monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, breathing inhale and exhale installation in the smart phones or smart watch and access through wireless connectivity. Decreased ratio of Dry to patient in various regions and the opportunities integrated by the government of reimbursement policies for citizens. Increased market rate of IoT medical devices with improved research and technology.

Challenges

The developments of the IoT medical devices with new features and facilities developed led to increase costing of the usage of the medical devices which can be a challenging task to increase the growth of the IoT medical devices. Transmitting information from one device to another device having suitable installed software and performing over wireless network may increase the risk of release of the information and hack the information. Data security and privacy need to be improved.

Market Segmentation

By Medical Devices

  • Stationary Medical Devices

  • Wearable External Medical Devices

  • Implantable Medical Device

  • Other medical devices

By Software and System

  • Application Security

  • Network Security

  • Data Analytics

  • Remote Device Management

  • Network Bandwidth Management

By Services

  • Architecture (System Integration)

  • Consulting

  • Application Development (Support and Maintenance)

By Product

  • Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

    • Blood Glucose Monitors

    • ECGs/Heart Rate Monitors

    • Blood Pressure Monitors

    • Multiparameter Monitors

    • Oximeters

  • Imaging Systems

  • Respiratory Devices

  • Implantable Cardiac Devices

    • Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillators

    • Pacemakers

    • Implantable Cardiac Monitors

  • Patient Monitors

  • Infusion Pump

  • Fetal Monitoring Devices

  • Neurological Devices

  • Ventilators

  • Anesthesia Machines

  • Hearing Devices

  • Other Products

By Connectivity

  • Bluetooth

  • Zigbee

  • Wi-Fi

  • NFC

  • Embedded System

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Laboratory Research

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2071

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Could Amazon's Excess Warehouse Capacity Be a Blessing in Disguise?

    Amazon may come up with a creative solution to utilize all the extra warehouse space it built during the pandemic.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • US Natural Gas’s 48% Drop in a Month Set to Deepen on Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the US have almost halved in just under a month, and the downward pressure may continue as incremental production is expected to far outstrip demand growth. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minut

  • Reasons to Retain West Pharmaceutical (WST) in Your Portfolio

    West Pharmaceutical (WST) continues to gain momentum due to its strength in the Proprietary Products business. However, forex woes persist.

  • Exxon Mobil to Sell Thai Refinery, Retail Unit to Bangchak

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28

  • Tight supply to support oil prices in H2, Morgan Stanley says

    "We see the oil market coming into balance in 2Q and turning tight in 3Q and 4Q, supporting higher prices later this year," the bank said in a note dated Wednesday, with uncertainties like China's re-opening, recovery in aviation, risks to Russian supply, slowdown in U.S. shale and the end to SPR releases "turning into tailwinds." Although Morgan Stanley predicted Brent prices in the first quarter to remain rangebound around $80-85 per barrel, it saw prices reaching $110 a barrel by the end of the year and noted "the supply ceiling is still not far away and inventories are outright low." "We peg the upside to oil demand in China due to 're-opening' at close to 1 million bpd, to be realised progressively throughout the year," the bank said, adding it expected the country's re-opening to also accelerate the recovery in aviation demand.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Fallen Back to Earth—Except in California

    Utility bills are ballooning in the Golden State, where natural gas costs five times the U.S. benchmark price.

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker. The deal, which is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more widely, would enable Porsche customers access to Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone. Spokespeople for Porsche and Google were not immediately available for comment.

  • Is Mueller Industries an Investible Stock Now?

    Investor Mario Gabelli appeared on FinTV Wednesday morning and recommended Mueller Industries . In this daily bar chart of MLI, below, I see a decent looking chart picture. The trading volume looks like it has improved since July while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a drift lower from early August.

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes, U.S. inflation in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose about 1% on Thursday supported by optimism over China's demand outlook and hopes that upcoming inflation data from the United States will point to a slower increase in interest rates. Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023. Both benchmarks jumped 3% on Wednesday driven by hopes that the outlook for the global economy may not be quite as pessimistic as has been feared.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights McDonald's, Wingstop, Darden Restaurants and Domino's Pizza

    McDonald's, Wingstop, Darden Restaurants and Domino's Pizza are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • America’s biggest banks’ earnings are poised to be big disappointments

    The finance world awaits a bumper earnings day on Friday (Jan. 13)—but only due to the number of banks reporting earnings—the results they are due to post are not looking rosy.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Volkswagen Group output on the rise in Q4 after full-year 7% drop

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported a 14.3% rise in fourth quarter sales on Thursday but failed to turn around a significant drop in output in the first half of 2022, registering an overall decrease of 7% in full-year sales. Sales by the carmaker were up 12% in the second half of the year but full-year output figures were dragged down by an output drop of over a fifth in the first half as the war in Ukraine upended supply chains and COVID-19 shuttered plants in China. The carmaker is aiming for all-electric sales in 2023 to be 11% of total sales, a stepping stone to its 2030 target of making half of all sales fully electric.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix

    LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla Braces For Third International EV Factory To Tap Indonesia's Battery Reserve

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) neared sealing an initial deal to set up a factory in Indonesia as it braced to tap the Southeast Asian country's reserves of crucial battery metals. The plant would produce up to 1 million cars annually, in line with Tesla's ambition, Bloomberg reports. The discussions included plans around multiple facilities in the country, serving different functions across production and the supply chain. Also Read: Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up After Boosting Discounts On EVs

  • China’s EV Sales Broke Record in 2022 as Overall Auto Market Stalled

    Rising retail demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles boosted the auto market as traditional-car sales slipped 13%.