IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022: Increased Use in Automotive, Electronics and ITC Industries Fuels Growth

Global Iot Managed Services Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT managed services market is expected to grow from $47.80 billion in 2021 to $61.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.57%. The IoT managed services market is expected to reach $162.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.44%.



North America was the largest region in the IoT managed services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IoT managed services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will propel the growth of the IoT managed services market. The primary factors boosting the IoT managed services are the present long-term evolution (LTE) deployment and technical developments in numerous areas. IoT-managed services are widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom industries.

For instance, in 2020, 91% of the cars sold in the US were IoT-connected which is 13 million IoT-connected vehicles and is expected to reach 115 million by 2025. The IoT in the cars can predict car maintenance by collecting data from sensors, assessing any issues, communicating the information through the cloud, and then informing the driver. The predictive analysis of car maintenance increases the use of IoT in automotive. Therefore, the increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will drive the growth of the IoT managed services market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT managed services market. Modern cloud-based technology has helped IoT-managed services companies ensure data is backed up and protected in a secure and safe location. Cloud-based services for connecting, monitoring, and managing IoT devices are presented. Cloud providers provide IoT services that combine required features into a complete solution that includes connectivity between devices and the cloud, data processing from devices, and interaction with connected devices via the application.

For instance, in May 2019, Integrated Telecom Company, a telecom provider, introduced a new suite of Managed Security Services (MSS) to assist organizations with monitoring, threat detection, incident handling, and ongoing cybersecurity risk management. These MSS services offer proactive and comprehensive security monitoring of network devices, endpoints, cloud, and SAAS environments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $61.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $162.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rocqv9

