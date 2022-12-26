U.S. markets closed

IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022: Increased Use in Automotive, Electronics and ITC Industries Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT managed services market is expected to grow from $47.80 billion in 2021 to $61.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.57%. The IoT managed services market is expected to reach $162.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.44%.

North America was the largest region in the IoT managed services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IoT managed services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will propel the growth of the IoT managed services market. The primary factors boosting the IoT managed services are the present long-term evolution (LTE) deployment and technical developments in numerous areas. IoT-managed services are widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom industries.

For instance, in 2020, 91% of the cars sold in the US were IoT-connected which is 13 million IoT-connected vehicles and is expected to reach 115 million by 2025. The IoT in the cars can predict car maintenance by collecting data from sensors, assessing any issues, communicating the information through the cloud, and then informing the driver. The predictive analysis of car maintenance increases the use of IoT in automotive. Therefore, the increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will drive the growth of the IoT managed services market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT managed services market. Modern cloud-based technology has helped IoT-managed services companies ensure data is backed up and protected in a secure and safe location. Cloud-based services for connecting, monitoring, and managing IoT devices are presented. Cloud providers provide IoT services that combine required features into a complete solution that includes connectivity between devices and the cloud, data processing from devices, and interaction with connected devices via the application.

For instance, in May 2019, Integrated Telecom Company, a telecom provider, introduced a new suite of Managed Security Services (MSS) to assist organizations with monitoring, threat detection, incident handling, and ongoing cybersecurity risk management. These MSS services offer proactive and comprehensive security monitoring of network devices, endpoints, cloud, and SAAS environments.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$61.46 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$162.12 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

27.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Infrastructure Management Services; Security Management Services; Network Management Services; Data Management Services; Device Management Services
2) By End-Users: Automotive And Transport; Information Technology And Telecom; Healthcare; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Manufacturing; Other End-Users
3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. IoT Managed Services Market Characteristics

3. IoT Managed Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. IoT Managed Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT Managed Services Market Size And Growth

6. IoT Managed Services Market Segmentation

7. IoT Managed Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific IoT Managed Services Market

9. China IoT Managed Services Market

10. India IoT Managed Services Market

11. Japan IoT Managed Services Market

12. Australia IoT Managed Services Market

13. Indonesia IoT Managed Services Market

14. South Korea IoT Managed Services Market

15. Western Europe IoT Managed Services Market

16. UK IoT Managed Services Market

17. Germany IoT Managed Services Market

18. France IoT Managed Services Market

19. Eastern Europe IoT Managed Services Market

20. Russia IoT Managed Services Market

21. North America IoT Managed Services Market

22. USA IoT Managed Services Market

23. South America IoT Managed Services Market

24. Brazil IoT Managed Services Market

25. Middle East IoT Managed Services Market

26. Africa IoT Managed Services Market

27. IoT Managed Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The IoT Managed Services Market

29. IoT Managed Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • HCL Technologies ltd.

  • HARMAN International

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rocqv9

Attachment

