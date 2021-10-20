IoT Market in Energy Grid Management to grow by USD 21.72 bn from 2021 to 2025|Accenture Plc and Cisco Systems Inc. among key contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT market in energy grid management is set to grow by USD 21.72 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.21%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in IoT Market in Energy Grid Management by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The IoT market in energy grid management is segmented by application (generation, transmission, substation automation, and distribution) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The IoT market in energy grid management report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the penetration of smart technologies.

The IoT market in energy grid management covers the following areas:

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Sizing

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Forecast

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

