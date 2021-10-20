U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management to grow by USD 21.72 bn from 2021 to 2025|Accenture Plc and Cisco Systems Inc. among key contributors to growth| Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT market in energy grid management is set to grow by USD 21.72 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.21%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in IoT Market in Energy Grid Management by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in IoT Market in Energy Grid Management by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The IoT market in energy grid management is segmented by application (generation, transmission, substation automation, and distribution) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The IoT market in energy grid management report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the penetration of smart technologies.

The IoT market in energy grid management covers the following areas:

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Sizing
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Forecast
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Related Reports:

  • Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market: The industrial internet of things (IoT) market has been segmented by end-user (manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Industrial IoT Gateway Market: The industrial IoT gateway market has been segmented by end-user (process and discrete) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 21.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, UK, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

