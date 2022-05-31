U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

IoT Market worth $650.5 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a market research report, "IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Organization Size, Focus Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy and Utilities, and Smart Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global IoT Market size is expected to grow from USD 300.3 billion in 2021 to USD 650.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Market"
380 – Tables
45 – Figures
275 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=573

Device Management to grow at a higher CAGR among software segment during the forecast period

The device management solution allows carriers and enterprises to manage IoT devices, apply security patches, set up alerts, and provide device-centric reports using administrative tools. Using IoT devices, organizations require applications and platforms to manage their information and devices. Device management solutions provide capabilities for device provisioning, remote access, configuration, administration, software management, device monitoring, and troubleshooting. Device manufacturers are increasingly adopting device management software to configure firmware via Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) or an Ethernet connection and remotely monitor, manage configurations, control settings, and automate software deployments. Every IoT system must address four fundamental categories of device management. These are provisioning and authentication, configuration and control, monitoring and diagnostics, and software updates and maintenance. Any IoT product works on data acquired by sensors or machines. However, between these sensors and business applications, there exist infrastructure comprising communication devices, routers, Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, operators, and fixed lines. Therefore, managing this infrastructure is essential for running business processes properly.

Scope of the report

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2015-2026

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2021-2026

Segments covered

Component, Organization Size, Focus Area, and Region

Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR

16.7%

Region Wise Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific

Estimated Year Market Size

USD 300.3 billion in 2021

Forecast Year Market Size

USD 650.5 billion by 2026

Regions covered

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

Region Wise Highest Market Size

North America

Companies covered

Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (UK), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), GE Digital (US), PTC (US), ARM (UK), Software AG (Germany), Particle (US), HQ Software (Estonia), Telit (UK), ClearBlade (US), Ayla Networks (US), Hologram (US), Losant (US), Samsara (US), Litmus Automation (US), Confidex (Finland).

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=573

The scope of this report covers the analysis of the IoT Market since 2016, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed market trends, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the managed security services overall market. By region, the IoT Market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of IoT solutions and services. This growth can be attributed to the increase in technological innovations, rapid digitalization, etc. in the region. The IoT Market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region.

The increase in the adoption of IoT solutions in Large Enterprises is expected to boost the growth of the IoT Market. Additionally, IoT Market is expected to witness rapid growth worldwide due to various factors such as, Access to low-cost, low-power sensor technology, Availability of high-speed connectivity and increase in cloud adoption.

Speak to analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=573

Major vendors in the global IoT Market include Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (UK), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), GE Digital (US), PTC (US), ARM (UK), Software AG (Germany), Particle (US), HQ Software (Estonia), Telit (UK), ClearBlade (US), Ayla Networks (US), Hologram (US), Losant (US), Samsara (US), Litmus Automation (US), Confidex (Finland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

IoT in Smart Cities Market by Security Type (Managed IAM, Managed SIEM, Managed Firewall, and MDR), Service Type (Fully MSS and Co-managed), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, and Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

 

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


