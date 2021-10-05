U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,334.05
    +33.59 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.11
    +239.19 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,387.43
    +131.94 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.85
    +6.38 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +1.37 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -13.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5050
    +0.0240 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3890
    +0.4710 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,232.05
    +2,215.34 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.74
    +23.37 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.57
    +36.56 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

IoT Node and Gateway Market worth $566.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Node and Gateway Market was valued at USD 387.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 566.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the IoT node and gateway market include emergence of 5G technology, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, growing market for connected devices, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, and others.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248007097

Connectivity IC segment to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

On the basis of Hardware, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device, and logic device. the connectivity IC segment held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market, in terms of volume. The increasing demand for better edge devices connectivity and significant developments in low-power connectivity technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), are the key factors supporting the growth of the connectivity IC segment.

Consumer application to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

Based on end-use application, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into industrial and consumer. Consumer application held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market to during the forecast period. With the evolution of a number of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Node and Gateway Market"

362 – Tables
65 – Figures
362 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248007097

APAC is expected to register the highest growth of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing penetration of the internet across commercial as well as residential spaces, broad consumer base, increasing disposable income, and improving IT infrastructure are some of the key determinants supplementing the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in APAC. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services and rising trend of industrial automation are the key growth drivers for the IoT node and gateway market for commercial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

Major players operating in the IoT node and gateway market are Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TE Connectivity Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc., Notion, Helium System Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., Beep Inc., Estimote Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Nexcom International Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Eurotech S.P.A, Adlink Technology Inc., Volansys Technologies, Embitel Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Lantronix, Inc., and Cradlepoint, Inc., and so on.

Related Reports:

IoT Chip Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device and Logic Device), Power Consumption, End-use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation and Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-gateway-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iot-gateway.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-node-and-gateway-market-worth-566-4-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301392603.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is going to top the list of stocks to avoid like the plague every single month until either its operating performance dramatically improves or its share price falls back to the mid-single digits. The ability to stream movies online, and substantially reduced theatrical exclusivity (30 or 45 days, instead of 75 to 90 days prior to the pandemic), virtually ensure that the movie theater industry will continue to shrink over time. AMC has no ability to sell common stock to raise capital, either.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • Alibaba: Solid Upside Despite Macro Concerns

    The descent in Alibaba (BABA) stock continues, despite the Chinese tech giant having started FY22 on a solid note, including double-digit growth in revenues. To give a little background, Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, are under pressure amid China's heightened regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba stock has lost over 50% of its value in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, it has declined by about 40% this year. Regardless, I maintain a Bullish outlook on BABA stock. See today's analyst top recommende

  • Bloom Energy stock bounces off 11-month low after Raymond James gets even more bullish

    Shares of Bloom Energy Corp rallied 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, to bounce off an 11-month closing low in the previous session, after Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said he was even more bullish on the hydrogen play, citing a more attractive valuation. Molchanov raised his rating to strong buy from outperform, saying the stock's recent underperformance, as it has shed 41.0% year to date while the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has lost 28.6% (the S&P 500 has rallied 14.5% this

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Is Sunrun Inc (RUN) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • ContextLogic Stock: Will the Downtrend Continue?

    ContextLogic (WISH) stock was under pressure on Monday, falling 9.4% to close at $4.85. Despite being one of the most popular mobile shopping applications, with over 90 million monthly active users, the company has struggled to get investor love after reporting dismal second-quarter earnings on August 12. It was disappointing for investors to see that total revenues declined 6% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the net loss grew considerably, to $111 from $11 in the year-ago quarter. As a

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.