U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.75
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2680
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,674.09
    +743.78 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,527.14
    +46.33 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.71
    -93.84 (-0.32%)
     

IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 12.51 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Large-scale Benefits of Using IoT Devices to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platform Market by End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in IoT Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in IoT Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the IoT platform market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 12.51 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices and the growing demand for smart homes are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in privacy and security issues will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for IoT platforms in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market -The IIoT data collection and device management platform market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.72%. Download a free sample now!

Model-Based Enterprise Market -The model-based enterprise market share should rise by USD 11.25 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 15.44%.Download a free sample report now!

IoT Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 26.67%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-platform-market-to-grow-by-usd-12-51-bn-from-2021-to-2025-large-scale-benefits-of-using-iot-devices-to-boost-market-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301403745.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Why Shares of Green Brick Partners Are Up Today

    A major shareholder in the company released some bullish comments on the homebuilding company and the state of the U.S. housing market.