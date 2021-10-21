IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 12.51 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Large-scale Benefits of Using IoT Devices to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Platform Market by End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the IoT platform market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 12.51 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices and the growing demand for smart homes are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in privacy and security issues will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for IoT platforms in APAC.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Some Companies Mentioned
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market -The IIoT data collection and device management platform market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.72%. Download a free sample now!
Model-Based Enterprise Market -The model-based enterprise market share should rise by USD 11.25 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 15.44%.Download a free sample report now!
IoT Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 26.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 12.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-platform-market-to-grow-by-usd-12-51-bn-from-2021-to-2025-large-scale-benefits-of-using-iot-devices-to-boost-market-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301403745.html
SOURCE Technavio