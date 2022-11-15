IoT Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 16010.78 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global IoT Platform Market share is set to increase by USD 16010.78 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 19.94% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Platform Market 2023-2027

Global IoT Platform Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global IoT Platform Market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.

Global IoT Platform Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global IoT Platform Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global IoT Platform Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global IoT Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global IoT Platform Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global IoT Platform Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global IoT platform market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from North America. The IoT platform market in North America is driven by the rapid growth of the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors, coupled with the adoption of IoT in these industries to achieve operational efficiency and competitive gains. There is a new trend of institutional IoT investments, consolidations, and partnerships among organizations to gain competitive advantages. The energy and utility sector will likely be one of the major contributors in North America, owing to the planned installation of smart meters. In addition, advances in nanotechnology have resulted in the development of affordable and energy-efficient sensors, which have widened the scope of the use of sensors in the military, telecommunication, and other industries. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the IoT platform market in North America.

Type Segment Overview

The Global IoT Platform Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The IoT platform market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment is experiencing increased use of location-based sensors to track and manage inventories. Manufacturers worldwide are reaping the benefits of IoT technology to enhance their business productivity and gain a competitive advantage. The IoT platforms used in the manufacturing industry support the continuation of operations even with fewer employees on-site because of their capability to facilitate remote work in both direct and indirect functions. With a limited number of workforces at the manufacturing site, IoT platforms are enabling companies to maintain operations by monitoring and controlling equipment remotely. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of IoT platforms in the manufacturing segment.

Global IoT Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices is one of the key drivers in the market. The growing emphasis on a connected environment has resulted in IoT being one of the most rapidly growing markets.

An increasing number of organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting the IoT because of its potential applications and numerous advantages. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, data storage, hardware design, and mining and is the latest trend in the global technology arena.

The advent of IoT technology has led to concepts such as connected homes, smart kitchens, and connected offices becoming a reality. People can use their smartphones and tablets to control appliances such as toasters, doors, ovens, fridges, and other electronic devices that can connect to the network. Regardless of the brand or the operating system of the devices, they can be connected, giving remote access to the user. This helps reduce the complexity of managing different devices from different places to a large extent.

Major trends influencing the growth

The development of open Wi-Fi networks is the major trend in the market. OpenWireless.org is a cyber activist group seeking to improve Internet connectivity and access by encouraging sharing among users.

The organization has developed software that can convert the wireless router of the mobile device into a wireless access point. If people accept and adopt this idea, then a ubiquitous public wireless network can be created. This would help improve network connectivity as wireless devices send signals over a shorter distance (reducing network congestion) and allow more people to connect to the same frequency simultaneously.

These networks would also ensure access to the Internet free of cost. The activist group claims that most locked wireless networks are left idle for a major part of the day. This untapped bandwidth can be utilized by using the sharing software developed by OpenWireless.org.

This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The rise in privacy and security issues will challenge the grow of the global IoT platforms market.

Security is the foremost concern for individual consumers and enterprises purchasing IoT devices. Connecting the physical world to the digital world requires the highest security standards to minimize the impact of cybersecurity hacks.

This is a major deterrent for the market as most people are not totally confident about integrating such technologies into the different devices they own.

As more and more devices are getting connected to the Internet, the scope of cyber criminals to steal data and use it to commit fraud or blackmail is widening. Valuable data needs to be protected right from the data center to the network edge.

Thus, the vulnerability of devices connected to the Internet, in terms of privacy and security concerns, must be dealt with before the large-scale commercialization of IoT devices.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

IoT platform Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist IoT platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IoT platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IoT platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IoT platform market vendors

IoT Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 16010.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Axiros GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

