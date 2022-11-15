U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

IoT Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 16010.78 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·21 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global IoT Platform Market share is set to increase by USD 16010.78 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 19.94% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Platform Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Platform Market 2023-2027

To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global IoT Platform Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global IoT Platform Market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global IoT Platform Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global IoT Platform Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!

    Global IoT Platform Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global IoT Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global IoT Platform Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global IoT Platform Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global IoT platform market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from North America. The IoT platform market in North America is driven by the rapid growth of the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors, coupled with the adoption of IoT in these industries to achieve operational efficiency and competitive gains. There is a new trend of institutional IoT investments, consolidations, and partnerships among organizations to gain competitive advantages. The energy and utility sector will likely be one of the major contributors in North America, owing to the planned installation of smart meters. In addition, advances in nanotechnology have resulted in the development of affordable and energy-efficient sensors, which have widened the scope of the use of sensors in the military, telecommunication, and other industries. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the IoT platform market in North America.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global IoT Platform Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The IoT platform market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment is experiencing increased use of location-based sensors to track and manage inventories. Manufacturers worldwide are reaping the benefits of IoT technology to enhance their business productivity and gain a competitive advantage. The IoT platforms used in the manufacturing industry support the continuation of operations even with fewer employees on-site because of their capability to facilitate remote work in both direct and indirect functions. With a limited number of workforces at the manufacturing site, IoT platforms are enabling companies to maintain operations by monitoring and controlling equipment remotely. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of IoT platforms in the manufacturing segment.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global IoT Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices is one of the key drivers in the market. The growing emphasis on a connected environment has resulted in IoT being one of the most rapidly growing markets.

  • An increasing number of organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting the IoT because of its potential applications and numerous advantages. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, data storage, hardware design, and mining and is the latest trend in the global technology arena.

  • The advent of IoT technology has led to concepts such as connected homes, smart kitchens, and connected offices becoming a reality. People can use their smartphones and tablets to control appliances such as toasters, doors, ovens, fridges, and other electronic devices that can connect to the network. Regardless of the brand or the operating system of the devices, they can be connected, giving remote access to the user. This helps reduce the complexity of managing different devices from different places to a large extent.

Major trends influencing the growth

  • The development of open Wi-Fi networks is the major trend in the market. OpenWireless.org is a cyber activist group seeking to improve Internet connectivity and access by encouraging sharing among users.

  • The organization has developed software that can convert the wireless router of the mobile device into a wireless access point. If people accept and adopt this idea, then a ubiquitous public wireless network can be created. This would help improve network connectivity as wireless devices send signals over a shorter distance (reducing network congestion) and allow more people to connect to the same frequency simultaneously.

  • These networks would also ensure access to the Internet free of cost. The activist group claims that most locked wireless networks are left idle for a major part of the day. This untapped bandwidth can be utilized by using the sharing software developed by OpenWireless.org.

  • This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The rise in privacy and security issues will challenge the grow of the global IoT platforms market.

  • Security is the foremost concern for individual consumers and enterprises purchasing IoT devices. Connecting the physical world to the digital world requires the highest security standards to minimize the impact of cybersecurity hacks.

  • This is a major deterrent for the market as most people are not totally confident about integrating such technologies into the different devices they own.

  • As more and more devices are getting connected to the Internet, the scope of cyber criminals to steal data and use it to commit fraud or blackmail is widening. Valuable data needs to be protected right from the data center to the network edge.

  • Thus, the vulnerability of devices connected to the Internet, in terms of privacy and security concerns, must be dealt with before the large-scale commercialization of IoT devices.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IoT platform Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist IoT platform market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the IoT platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the IoT platform market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IoT platform market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The IoT data management market share is expected to increase by USD 94.79 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 13.68%. The growth in industrial automation is notably driving the IoT data management market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments may impede the market growth.

  • The IoT market share in UK is expected to increase by USD 21.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80%. The advent of Industry 4.0 is notably driving the IoT market growth in the UK, although factors such as lack of awareness about IoT devices may impede the market growth.

IoT Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 16010.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Axiros GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global IoT platform market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.8 General Electric Co.

  • 12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Intel Corp.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.13 Nokia Corp.

  • 12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 SAP SE

  • 12.17 Siemens AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-platform-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16010-78-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301676966.html

SOURCE Technavio

