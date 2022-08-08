U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.43
    +30.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,058.31
    +254.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,784.38
    +126.82 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.53
    +33.71 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    -0.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +13.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.78 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0570 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7210
    -0.2490 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,153.57
    +1,024.99 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.59
    +20.71 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.96
    +62.22 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

IoT In Smart Cities Market size worth $ 735 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 23.04% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Various factors such as an increase in adoption of IoT technology for infrastructure management and city monitoring and exponential rise in urban population are expected to drive the adoption of IoT in smart cities solutions and services.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "IoT In Smart Cities Market" By Offering (Solution, Services), By Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the IoT In Smart Cities Market size was valued at USD 112 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 735 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.04% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=261673

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT In Smart Cities Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global IoT In Smart Cities Market Overview

Globally the demand for IoT services has accumulated at a speedy rate within the past few years. The introduction of the latest technologies supported by IoT platforms and the rising integration of IoT services have boosted the demand in this market. Moreover, rising government programs for smart cities are taken into account as a key sector for the expansion of this market.

The introduction of advanced technologies and their inclusion in most sectors have been big at a big rate within the past few years. Customers today like the victimization of advanced technologies, that are acting as a vital growth driver in this market. Governments in each developed and developing region are currently taking bear in mind to build smart cities, therefore, growing the demand considerably during this market. Moreover, the implementation of IoT services helps in providing higher and advanced security solutions and monitoring assets from a remote location with no physical presence. Considering the above-named factors, there are remunerative growth opportunities in this market which will accelerate the market's growth within the coming years.

Key Developments

  • June 2020, Siemens AG, a German multi-industry company, joined hands with Salesforce Inc. to develop a new workplace technology. The solution will help companies to offer a safer experience to their employees after reopening worldwide.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco, Intel, IBM, Huawei, Tech Mahindra, Microsoft, Honeywell, Bosch Software Innovations, Siemens, PTC, ARM, Schneider Electric, and Quantela.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IoT In Smart Cities Market On the basis of Offering, Application, and Geography.

  • IoT In Smart Cities Market, By Offering

  • IoT In Smart Cities Market, By Application

  • IoT In Smart Cities Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Offices Market Size By Office Type (Retrofit Offices and New Construction Offices), By Product (Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls, Security Systems), By Communication Technology (Wireless Technologies, Wired Technologies), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Cities Market By Focus Area (Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, and Smart Citizen Services), By Smart Transportation (Solutions and Services), By Smart Citizen Service (Public safety, Smart healthcare, Smart education, Smart Street Lighting, and e-Governance), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market By Type (Smart Grid, Smart Logistics, Smart Transport, Smart Water Network, Smart Building, Smart Education, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart City & Connected City Solutions Market By Product (Smart Grid, Smart Building, Smart Water Network, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Security, Smart Transport), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Biosensor Companies developing best biosensors technology

Visualize IoT In Smart Cities Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-in-smart-cities-market-size-worth--735-billion-globally-by-2030-at-23-04-cagr-verified-market-research-301601483.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Netflix (NFLX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Tesla (TSLA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Clearwater Paper and Logitech International have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Clearwater Paper and Logitech International are part of as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day article.

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Retail-Wholesale Names

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Cognex Corporation ( NASDAQ:CGNX ) - they aren't optimistic, having just...

  • ECB, IMF call on climate standard setters to align company disclosures

    A global standard setter for company climate disclosures should align with European and U.S. alternatives for easier implementation across jurisdictions and to avoid fragmenting information to investors, the European Central Bank and IMF have said. The Frankfurt-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has proposed global "baseline" reporting standards, which attracted over 1,300 responses https://www.ifrs.org/projects/work-plan/climate-related-disclosures/exposure-draft-and-comment-letters/#view-the-comment-letters just published. While widely backing the creation of global norms, many call for better definitions of key concepts, a longer phase-in, and stress the need for them to be 'interoperable' with standards being written by the European Union and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, reversing a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago when founders of the private equity giant ceded leadership to a new generation. The stock dropped as much as 6.3%.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill La

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • Palantir May Have Its Problems, But Here's a Reason to Like It Longer-Term

    We know the federal government will be a buyer, as will the private sector, but there are challenges in this environment.

  • In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal

    Less than 1% of employees have taken the CEO’s buyout offer since he laid down the law on culture. Is Kraken a “based” place to work, or just somewhere to ride out crypto winter?

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per share, representing a premium of 7.3% to Global Blood stock's Friday closing and a 42.7% premium to Thursday's closing, before the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Pfizer has enjoyed an unprecedented rise in sales since the global rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech. But flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as investors shrug off expectations for aggressive Fed rate hike

    U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, as investors shrug off market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in September after Friday's surprisingly strong labor-market report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday's reading on the consumer-price index for a gauge of

  • Avalara Is Being Taken Private. The Stock Is Trading Lower.

    Vista Equity Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of Avalara in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion.

  • Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- After a gut-wrenching bout of turbulence and existential angst, digital-asset investors are back to focusing on the mood of the US stock market as a gauge of whether the worst might be over. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedStocks a

  • With Record losses, SoftBank Pledges Another Return to ‘Discipline’

    For the second time in three years, SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son is vowing to be disciplined and restrained in the company's startup investments. The Japanese tech investor [reported Monday a record](https://www.wsj.com/articles/softbank-reports-23-billion-quarterly-loss-as-tech-downturn-hits-11659940047?mod=hp_lead_pos2) $23 billion quarterly loss, due largely to losses in its Vision Fund segment, the startup investment arm. “I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” Mr. Son said at a results pre

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • BioNTech Dives As Second-Quarter Sales, Profit Broadly Miss Forecasts

    BioNTech lagged second-quarter expectations and issued light 2022 guidance on Monday, leading BNTX stock to dive.