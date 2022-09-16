U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.90
    -29.33 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.10
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9540
    -0.5030 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.32
    -177.61 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.91
    -6.54 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

IoT Solutions Are One of the Biggest Challenges for IT Departments Today, According to Info-Tech Research Group Resource

·3 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its newest research-backed blueprint, Create and Implement an IoT Strategy. According to Info-Tech's research, IoT (Internet of Things) has become one of the biggest challenges for IT departments to manage today. With IoT solutions becoming increasingly common, organizations must move quickly to adopt new, IoT-focused ways to collect and analyze data and automate processes and actions.

A guide for IT leaders to gain control of their Internet of Things environment and maximize business value, from Info-Tech Research Group's &quot;Create and Implement an IoT Strategy&quot; blueprint (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
A guide for IT leaders to gain control of their Internet of Things environment and maximize business value, from Info-Tech Research Group's "Create and Implement an IoT Strategy" blueprint (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The firm's research indicates that one of the most common mistakes organizations make when working with an IoT vendor is waiting to include the IT team in the process until the IoT solution is ready to go live, rather than including the team from the beginning. This causes challenges with integrations, communications, and access to data.

"Most of the solutions available are designed to perform a specific function within the parameters of the devices and applications designed by vendors," says Sandi Conrad, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As these specific use cases proliferate within an organization, the data collected can end up housed in many places, owned by each specific business unit and used only for the originally designed purpose."

One of the primary reasons IoT management is a challenge for IT teams is that, as many devices suddenly enter the organizational environment, IT must ensure each device is inventoried, added to lifecycle management practices, and secured. The large volume of devices and lack of insight into vendor solutions makes it significantly harder to plan upgrades and contract renewals as well as guarantee that security protocols are being met.

"In order to make these dramatic shifts to using many IoT solutions, IT needs to look at creating an IoT strategy that will ensure all systems meet strategic goals and enable disparate data to be aggregated for greater insights," adds Conrad.

IoT solutions may be chosen by the business, but to be successful and meet their requirements, a partnership with IT will ensure better communications with the service provider and provide several other benefits, such as:

  • New insights into how an organization interacts with its clients and how clients use products and services.

  • A framework to quickly assess the risks and develop a communications plan.

  • A collective understanding of how devices will be tracked, managed, and maintained is imperative to IT securing their systems and data.

  • Quick time to value and immediate implementation of controls to meet operational and security requirements.

Info-Tech recommends that if an loT steering committee doesn't already exist, or if the committee's mandate will not include IoT, to consider creating such a committee to set standards and processes and to quickly evaluate solutions for feasibility and implementation.

To learn more, download Info-Tech's Create and Implement an IoT Strategy blueprint.

For more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download the latest research, visit www.infotech.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Additional Resources

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech Research Group logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-solutions-are-one-of-the-biggest-challenges-for-it-departments-today-according-to-info-tech-research-group-resource-301626471.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt

    Chandler Guo, a big player in Ethereum mining, told CoinDesk TV that his proof-of-work fork’s debut has earned just a 5 out of 10 rating.

  • Adyen and Block Team Up: Will Investors Win?

    Payment processing companies Block (NYSE: SQ) -- formerly known as Square -- and Netherlands-based Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are often thought of as competitors. Both provide payments solutions to businesses, and while their target business customers aren't exactly the same, there is certainly some overlap. Adyen and Block's Cash App have announced a partnership to offer Cash App Pay to Adyen's U.S. customers.

  • Apple iPhone 14 set to hit stores on Friday

    Tech reporter Dan Howley showcases several of the iPhone 14's newest features, such as its camera, before the device hits store shelves tomorrow.

  • Uber hacked by teenager demanding higher pay for drivers

    The hacker claimed to have been able to access to the company’s email and cloud storage systems, and said the firm had weak security standards.

  • The Genius Move by Apple That You Might Not Know About

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone users' tastes have evolved over the years. Thankfully for Apple investors, the company has found a way to keep up with the trends and it has been more profitable because of this ability. Over the last few iPhone cycles, customers have shown little interest in its Mini version.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Goes on Sale Friday. Why You Shouldn’t Sell the Stock.

    Apple's stock price has gained on average 1.6% one month after an iPhone launch, and sported a 14% gain six months after.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Best-in-Class Smartwatch

    Since its launch in 2014, Apple has continued to evolve the Apple Watch. For 2022, we have three new Apple Watches: The entry-level Apple Watch SE, the middle Apple Watch Series 8, and the ultra-rugged Apple Watch Ultra. It's a pro-for-everyone unit with a larger always-on display, and offers some of Apple's most advanced health features to date.

  • Uber Says Security Breach Didn’t Involve Access to Sensitive User Data

    Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday that its systems were working and it had no evidence that sensitive user data were involved in a security breach after a hacker claimed to have gained widespread access to the company’s computer systems. The ride-sharing giant said that sensitive data like users’ trip history doesn’t seem to have been involved in the hack. “All of our services including Uber Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and the Uber Driver app are operational,” the company said in a tweet.

  • MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

    MotorTrend, the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

  • Adobe Pays $20 Billion to Acquire a Burgeoning Competitor

    It's a Silicon Valley maxim: if you have to compete with them, just make them join you. Adobe, the 40-year-old software company that pioneered...

  • As “The Merge” succeeds, rival ETHPoW fork falters

    ETHPoW, the Ethereum hard fork blockchain intended to preserve proof-of-work after the native chain transitioned to proof-of-stake, is facing technical difficulties despite months of anticipation. See related article: Ethereum says Merge upgrade successfully completed, more to come Fast facts Prior to the fork, it was announced that ETHW tokens would be airdropped to Ethereum holders. […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple Watch series 8 and Watch SE review: New models are slick, easy to use and responsive

    Putting the new models through their paces, we tested for speed and responsiveness, how long they last between charges and use of key apps

  • Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip

    Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) built its latest data center processor, Grace using the Neoverse V2 design. The technology will help Arm tap the booming data growth from 5G and internet-connected gadgets. Arm made a big push into data center processors from p

  • The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one

    The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all ship today (September 16) - but you might face delays.

  • Google, Microsoft Search Engine Users Fall Prey To Malvertising

    Online search engine users are falling prey to nasty scams and malware hiding behind the ads called "malvertising" that sit on top of search pages, the Washington Post reports. The search engines included DuckDuckGo, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google. Unsuspecting users fell for scam search ads, tricking them into inadvertently handing over their passwords or downloading malware. It could hack their system if they fail to spot it. Apart fro

  • The Morning After: The verdict on the iPhone 14 Pro

    Northeastern University targeted by anti-VR bomber, The verdict on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, ‘The Sims 4’ will be free to play starting next month.

  • Apple Watch Series 8: Worth the hype?

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley reviews the Apple's latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 8, and offers recommendations about whether consumers should upgrade.

  • Apple iPhone users set for another major iOS 16 update

    Apple confirms Live Activies is in the works as part of IOS 16.1

  • Hapbee Launches Latest Wellness Tech Innovation Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad

    Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the digital wellness technology company is pleased to announce the launch of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, a versatile, comfort-first, sleep-oriented pad that is powered by Hapbee's innovative digital wellness app.