IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of IoT Powered Smart Cameras for Security Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Telecom Services Market by Connectivity, Network Management Solution, Service Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the IoT telecom services market was valued at $17.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $254.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

With the advent of the digital age, the Internet of Things is no longer a radically new concept; instead, it has become an everyday practice that is constantly being improved upon and expanded. Around the world, IoT solutions are actively being implemented in a variety of industries.

Recently, the telecom sector has witnessed a significant increase in the use of IoT, and this trend is predicted to continue. Therefore, adopting novel, forward-thinking, and customized strategies is essential. For telecom companies looking to embrace the digital age, gain a significant competitive edge, and take full advantage of the opportunities that contemporary technology presents, the deployment of IoT-based initiatives is now a need.

The reality is that Internet of Things (IoT) communication tactics have been profoundly altering the technical landscape and establishing a new universe. IoT for telecom operators offers a variety of benefits and prospects, transforming the telecom industry. It is anticipated that the Internet of Things will continue to alter how telecommunications service providers facilitate connectivity between gadgets and humans. As a result, telecommunications firms must create fresh IoT solutions for the clients..

A surge in technological advancement and innovation and adoption of IoT powered smart cameras for security primarily drive the growth of the IoT telecom services market. However, lack of guidelines for spectrum allocation hampers the market growth to some extent. Moreover, adoption of blockchain technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT telecom services market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global IoT telecom services market trends is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments
By Connectivity

  • Cellular Technology

  • LPWAN

  • NB-IoT

  • RF-Based

By Network Management Solution

  • Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization

  • Network Traffic Management

  • Network Security Management

By Service Type

  • Business Consulting Services

  • Installation and Integration Services

  • Devices and Applicaton Management Solution

  • IoT billing and subscription management

  • M2M Billing Management

By Application

  • Smart Building and Home Automation

  • Capillary Network Management

  • Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

  • Vehicle Telematics

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Smart Healthcare

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • T-Mobile

  • Sierra Wireless

  • LM Ericsson Telephone Company

  • Vodafone Idea Ltd

  • TELUS Corporation

  • MediaTek Inc

  • telstra

  • Orange

  • Sequans Communications

  • puresoftware ltd

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY

CHAPTER 5: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

CHAPTER 6: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

CHAPTER 7: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • T-Mobile

  • Sierra Wireless

  • LM Ericsson Telephone Company

  • Vodafone Idea Ltd

  • TELUS Corporation

  • MediaTek Inc

  • telstra

  • Orange

  • Sequans Communications

  • puresoftware ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rrhv7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


