IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of IoT Powered Smart Cameras for Security Drives Growth
Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Telecom Services Market by Connectivity, Network Management Solution, Service Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report the IoT telecom services market was valued at $17.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $254.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.
With the advent of the digital age, the Internet of Things is no longer a radically new concept; instead, it has become an everyday practice that is constantly being improved upon and expanded. Around the world, IoT solutions are actively being implemented in a variety of industries.
Recently, the telecom sector has witnessed a significant increase in the use of IoT, and this trend is predicted to continue. Therefore, adopting novel, forward-thinking, and customized strategies is essential. For telecom companies looking to embrace the digital age, gain a significant competitive edge, and take full advantage of the opportunities that contemporary technology presents, the deployment of IoT-based initiatives is now a need.
The reality is that Internet of Things (IoT) communication tactics have been profoundly altering the technical landscape and establishing a new universe. IoT for telecom operators offers a variety of benefits and prospects, transforming the telecom industry. It is anticipated that the Internet of Things will continue to alter how telecommunications service providers facilitate connectivity between gadgets and humans. As a result, telecommunications firms must create fresh IoT solutions for the clients..
A surge in technological advancement and innovation and adoption of IoT powered smart cameras for security primarily drive the growth of the IoT telecom services market. However, lack of guidelines for spectrum allocation hampers the market growth to some extent. Moreover, adoption of blockchain technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT telecom services market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global IoT telecom services market trends is provided in the report.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Connectivity
Cellular Technology
LPWAN
NB-IoT
RF-Based
By Network Management Solution
Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization
Network Traffic Management
Network Security Management
By Service Type
Business Consulting Services
Installation and Integration Services
Devices and Applicaton Management Solution
IoT billing and subscription management
M2M Billing Management
By Application
Smart Building and Home Automation
Capillary Network Management
Industrial Manufacturing and Automation
Vehicle Telematics
Energy and Utilities
Smart Healthcare
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
T-Mobile
Sierra Wireless
LM Ericsson Telephone Company
Vodafone Idea Ltd
TELUS Corporation
MediaTek Inc
telstra
Orange
Sequans Communications
puresoftware ltd
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY
CHAPTER 5: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION
CHAPTER 6: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
CHAPTER 7: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rrhv7
