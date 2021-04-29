Iovate Fortifies Brand And Marketing Leadership By Adding Three New Brand General Managers

MuscleTech, Six Star, and Hydroxycut add top-tier leadership with an eye on the future.

Oakville, ON & New York, NY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (www.iovate.com) and Iovate Health Sciences U.S.A. Inc. have announced the addition of new General Managers for the MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, and Hydroxycut® brands. These new hires bring more than 50 years of experience and leadership at some of the world’s most well-known CPG companies including Unilever, M&M Mars, GSK, and Pernod Ricard.

Iovate has made these strategic moves on the back of strong sales across the company’s brand portfolio to start 2021. The General Managers will report into Iovate’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jarrod Jordan. The focus of the additional leaders is to facilitate continued growth, innovative practices, product expansion and marketing excellence — including strategic plans to venture beyond the “supplement” vertical where Iovate has been a leader and market disrupting innovator since its founding 25 years-ago.

“We are building a special organization at Iovate and we are very excited to add three experienced and innovative leaders who have cultivated brands used by millions of consumers on a daily basis.” Jordan said. “These General Managers will be the strategic backbone for our efforts to propel MuscleTech, Six Star Pro Nutrition and Hydroxycut to new heights at retail, in media, through the eyes of our buyers, and the hearts of our consumers across the world.”

Jennifer Bremner will lead the global ambitions for the MuscleTech® brand’s (www.muscletech.com) continued growth, as well as the worldwide partnership with Global Brand Ambassador, Henry Cavill. Her background includes 18 years at Unilever in both global and US leadership roles on brands such as Suave® and Dove®. She also led the launch of Dove Men+Care® globally.

A graduate of Villanova University and Cornell’s S.C. Johnson School of Management, Bremner will be based in the New York City area.

Latisha (Tish) Tillie heads up the Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com) and XP SportsTM (www.xpsports.com) brands core business after eight years at GSK, including serving as a Global Marketing Director for the Centrum® brand. Her other brand experience at GSK included their Cold & Flu portfolio (e.g. Theraflu®), Sensodyne® and TUMS®.

Prior to GSK, Tillie worked at multiple advertising agencies for over nine years with clients that included Uncle Ben’s®, Mars Pet Care, Delmonte®, and Moet Hennessy® to name a few. A graduate of California State University, Long Beach and Pepperdine University, Tillie is based in New Jersey.

Jessica Hochberg will manage the Hydroxycut® (www.hydroxycut.com) business, including CUTTM Energy Drink. She has worked across a variety of brands and industries such as spirits, confections, pharmaceuticals and gaming, most recently serving as the Innovation Director at Pernod Ricard USA.

With brand experience including Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Absolut® Vodka, Avion® Tequila, Altos® Tequila, Martell® Cognac and Snickers®, Hochberg will be instrumental in helping to continue the Hydroxycut® brand’s strong momentum. She holds an undergraduate degree from Lehigh University and a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University. Hochberg is based in the New York City area.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, and Conscious Kitchen™ the company is committed to be the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreens®, Sam’s Club®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

