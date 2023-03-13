Iovate Health Sciences Announces New Chief Financial & Strategy Officer and New Vice President, North American Sales

Iovate Announces Two New Executive Additions

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc./Iovate USA Inc. has announced two additions to its Executive Leadership Team. Nitin Deshpande (left) has assumed the role of Chief Financial & Strategy Officer and Todd Johnson (right) has accepted the position of Vice President, North American Sales.

Oakville, Ontario, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc./Iovate USA Inc. (“Iovate”) is pleased to announce two additions to its Executive Leadership Team. Nitin Deshpande has assumed the role of Chief Financial & Strategy Officer and Todd Johnson has accepted the position of Vice President, North American Sales.

Mr. Deshpande has held many executive leadership roles and brings more than 30 years of global finance experience and a strong record of success across several markets with leading consumer product companies. Most recently he was the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Corporate Officer at Pharmavite®, the manufacturer of the market leading “Nature Made®” branded vitamins and supplements. Prior to that, Nitin was the Senior Vice President, Finance with Elizabeth Arden Inc. In addition to the above, Nitin has spent over two decades at Procter and Gamble® (P&G), where he held several global leadership positions; including Chief Financial Officer for South Korea and Northeast Asia, and later became Chief Financial Officer for P&G's global hair colorants business based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Nitin is a true global executive who leads with a strategic business perspective in partnership with key stakeholders. His cross functional and collaborative approach will help ensure the successful implementation and execution of key workstreams and initiatives across the Iovate family of brands in 2023.

“I am excited to join Iovate and look forward to working with the team to help drive the business to achieve the company’s full potential in terms of driving a sustainable and profitable top-line growth,” Deshpande said.

“Nitin’s strategic and commercial mindset, coupled with his experience as a CFO across multiple companies, will add immediate value to our organization,” said Tim Toll, the Chief Executive Officer of Iovate Health Sciences.

Mr. Johnson is an experienced sales professional and has deep customer knowledge at multiple levels with our key customers. He has held several sales leadership roles with major organizations including his most recent role as Head of North American Sales at i-Health®.

He is viewed as a positive and polished communicator with a track record of building and mentoring high performing teams, including many years of experience leading large sales teams. Todd has a stellar reputation in the industry for customer engagement and excellence in execution.

Todd is data-driven and believes an organization needs to incorporate the numbers into both sales and marketing to make effective decisions. He also has experience and a strong interest in social and digital platforms, and leveraging digital media, social media and emerging technologies to support sales and marketing initiatives.

“I’m excited to join Iovate and drive category growth at our retail partners through robust innovation, collaboration, and alignment of strategic plans,” Johnson said.”

“Todd brings a wealth of selling experience to Iovate. We are fortunate to have someone with Todd’s leadership join our company at this time,” said Toll. “I am looking forward to witnessing the selling organization evolve under Todd’s leadership.”

About Iovate:

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired® and Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to be the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

