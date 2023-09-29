Iowa bank executive disciplined by Federal Reserve, accused of forging USDA official's signature

Tanner Winterhof

A former Iowa bank executive was disciplined by the Federal Reserve on Thursday over an allegation he falsified documents in a previous job.

Fired in January 2022 from VisionBank of Iowa, owned by VisionBankshares Inc. of Boone, Tanner Winterhof had moved on to another executive position in Ames for Carroll-based Availa Bank. Availa CEO and President Jeffrey G. Scharfenkamp said in a statement Friday that Winterhof is no longer employed there, and that the bank had no further comment.

Winterhof is alleged to have falsified documents central to bankruptcy proceedings while he was employed as a senior vice president in commercial banking at VisionBank, according to the Fed. VisionBank "ultimately suffered at least $100,000 in losses and legal fees, in part, by reason of Winterhof's conduct," it said.

More: Wells Fargo to pay billions in regulator's largest fine on record against a bank

He allegedly forged the signature of a loan officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, according to a bankruptcy filing reported by CNN. VisionBank later informed the bank that the document, known as a subordination agreement, had been falsified, with the loan officer's name misspelled.

"Winterhof's conduct constituted violations of law or regulation, or unsafe or unsound banking practices, or breaches of fiduciary duty, and involved personal dishonesty and demonstrated a willful or continuing disregard for the Bank's safety and soundness," the Fed's disciplinary action says.

Winterhof consented to the release of the disciplinary order and agreed to comply, the Fed said. He is not required to admit or deny wrongdoing; however, according to the Fed's order, he is barred from being in a leadership role with any bank going forward and could still be subject to further action from state and federal agencies.

More: Former U.S. Bank VP gets 18 months for falsifying Iowa farm loans

Story continues

The Fed's order did not address why Winterhof was hired at Availa ― the bank's staff page listed him as vice president loan officer, based in Ames ― after being hired at VisionBank.

Winterhof's LinkedIn page recently was deleted, according to CNN. His Twitter account is private. He co-hosts a podcast and previously had been the subject of a "member spotlight" by the Iowa Bankers Association; that page is now inaccessible online.

"I have had the pleasure to travel up various roles on the retail side of the bank and in the credit department, gaining experience before jumping over to commercial and agricultural lending," Winterhof said in that Q&A, which was accessed through the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. "This has placed me in quite a few different roles, and I haven’t even experienced the day-to-day workings of marketing, accounting, compliance, HR and more!"

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Federal Reserve disciplines Iowa bank exec for falsifying documents