Iowa Business Council annual report says state's workforce 'tapped out,' newcomers needed

Phil Jasper, chairman of the Iowa Business Council

Iowans are working at a high rate, but there just aren’t enough of them, is the message in an annual report released Wednesday by the Iowa Business Council.

The IBC’s annual Iowa Competitive Dashboard takes an annual look at economic and demographic data to measure Iowa’s competitiveness against other states, as well as measuring its progress. It found that at 68.1%, Iowa's labor force participation rate ― a measure of all people holding jobs or looking for work ― ranks sixth among the 50 states.

At the same time, Iowa's unemployment rate ― 3.2% in December, the most recent month reported ― is consistently well below the national average.

“The good news is that Iowa continues to outpace the national average on its labor force participation rate, but when you pair that participation rate with our low, very low unemployment rate it continues to feed the urgency of retaining more population and honestly, recruiting new Iowans into our state,” said Phil Jasper, president of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids and chair of the IBC.

Jasper said the demographic and diversity category was the one needing the most improvement in Iowa, pointing out that the state ranks 30th in the nation for five-year population gain and 34th for net overall migration.

“We're effectively tapped out on our workforce,” Jasper said. “As we've said for years now, Iowa's population needs to grow in order for business to expand and provide opportunities for the next generation of Iowans. Growing our population is an absolute must.”

Jasper said the IBC continues to be strong advocate for comprehensive immigration reform at the federal level and working with the state and other organizations on marketing opportunities for Iowa careers.

Latino leader: Iowa businesses, legislators at odds on immigration

But if Iowa’s business community is hanging a “Help Wanted” sign for newcomers, state lawmakers may be putting up an even bigger “Not Welcome” sign when it comes to immigrants, said Joe Henry, political director of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 307 in Des Moines.

Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council

Though not part of the business group's presentation, Henry concurs with them on the need for immigrants to help fill the state's job needs, But he said the Iowa Legislature seems to be taking the opposite tack.

“It would appear that the business community and Republican legislators are at odds on what needs to be done,” he added.

Henry said the bills currently being considered in the Legislature that would be particularly problematic for immigrant communities would require employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of job applicants and another that would require college students to show proof of Iowa citizenship to receive in-state tuition at state colleges.

And he called “extremely dangerous” a bill that would allow undocumented drivers to be charged with human trafficking if caught transporting someone under the age of 18.

He contrasted that with neighboring Minnesota, where lack of documentation is not a bar to obtaining a driver's license, "So we know Minnesota is a welcoming state." So is Illinois."

“It’s very disheartening and it's dangerous with what the state Legislature is doing now with the Republican leadership attempting to attack immigrants for political points but at the same time significantly hurting the business community here in Iowa,” he said.

The IBC has voiced concerns about some of the immigration-related bills being proposed, said Joe Murphy, president of the IBC, pointing out that his organization has joined a number of other business groups in opposing the E-Verify bill.

Murphy said the IBC recognizes that immigration is a politically charged issue but has continued to advocate for policies that it believes are good for business as well as for Iowa.

“We really view our role is to lower the rhetoric, lower the temperature, take the politics out to the extent that we can and just talk about the business need for why we need more individuals in our communities, among our businesses and working towards making a better Iowa,” he said.

“Iowa has a rich history of welcoming people from across the world and that is legacy we need to continue to be proud of,” he said.

Dashboard's bright spots: Vocational education, tax polices

Scoring the highest on the IBC’s dashboard was education, where Jasper noted a big gain in high school work-based learning opportunities, offered in 370 school district in 2023, up from 121 in 2020. He said the program “has the potential to substantially grow our talent pipeline well in to the future.”

Jasper said the state also has made great strides in improving its tax climate in the 14 years the IBC has been presenting the annual evaluation.

“When the IBC began publishing this data in 2011 Iowa ranked 46th in corporate tax climate and 41st in individual tax climate. As recent tax policies come online, those rankings have improved dramatically," referring to changes that include moving toward a flat income tax. "Iowa now ranks 29th in corporate tax climate and 22nd in individual tax climate.”

The report's lowest rankings came in the health and wellness category, where Iowa ranked 43rd in the country for the number of mental health providers per 100,000 in population and 12th worst among the states for obesity. The state did better in the health insurance category, where it ranks fifth in the country for the percentage of residents with coverage.

More: Iowa worst in the nation for state psychiatric beds, report says. How a new plan may help

“The IBC has placed special emphasis on mental health policy and resources in recent years, and we continue to work with a large coalition of stakeholders to increase the amount and availability of mental health professionals in our state,” Jasper said.

The IBC is comprised of 22 of Iowa’s largest employers with more than 160,000 workers and a payroll of more than $9.9 billion.

Collectively, Murphy said, the IBC membership spent over $3.2 billion in capital investment and over $2 billion on research and development in 2023 while also making more than $300 million in charitable contributions and investing more than $44 million in employee training.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: More workers needed in state, says Iowa Business Council